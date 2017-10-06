Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
China Iphone

Chinese State Media Report Bloated Battery in Apple's iPhone 8 (reuters.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the beware dept.
A fresh case of Apple's new iPhone popping open due to a swollen battery has been reported in state media in China, the world's biggest smartphone market where the U.S. firm is seeking to revive faltering sales. From a report: The incident comes as Apple investigates similar cases reported in Taiwan and Japan of batteries in its latest iPhone 8 Plus becoming bloated, causing the device's casing to open. On its website on Thursday, China's state-backed ThePaper.cn cited an iPhone buyer surnamed Liu as saying his newly purchased iPhone 8 Plus arrived cracked open on Oct. 5. There was no sign of scorching or an explosion. Liu told ThePaper he bought the handset through online marketplace of JD.com. He said he did not charge the new device and returned it to the seller. The fresh reports comes on the heels of another story last week where Apple claimed that it was looking into a similar matter.

Chinese State Media Report Bloated Battery in Apple's iPhone 8 More | Reply

Chinese State Media Report Bloated Battery in Apple's iPhone 8

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

In practice, failures in system development, like unemployment in Russia, happens a lot despite official propaganda to the contrary. -- Paul Licker

Close