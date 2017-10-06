iOS 11's Misleading 'Off-ish' Setting For Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is Bad for User Security (eff.org) 30
Last month, we covered a story about how turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in iOS 11's Control Center doesn't really turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. EFF has called the situation bad for user security. From the report: Instead, what actually happens in iOS 11 when you toggle your quick settings to "off" is that the phone will disconnect from Wi-Fi networks and some devices, but remain on for Apple services. Location Services is still enabled, Apple devices (like Apple Watch and Pencil) stay connected, and services such as Handoff and Instant Hotspot stay on. Apple's UI fails to even attempt to communicate these exceptions to its users. It gets even worse. When you toggle these settings in the Control Center to what is best described as "off-ish," they don't stay that way. The Wi-Fi will turn back full-on if you drive or walk to a new location. And both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will turn back on at 5:00 AM. This is not clearly explained to users, nor left to them to choose, which makes security-aware users vulnerable as well. The only way to turn off the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios is to enable Airplane Mode or navigate into Settings and go to the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth sections. When a phone is designed to behave in a way other than what the UI suggests, it results in both security and privacy problems. A user has no visual or textual clues to understand the device's behavior, which can result in a loss of trust in operating system designers to faithfully communicate what's going on.
Does turning off the device work? (Score:3)
Since the battery can't be removed, I'm beginning to wonder if there is any way to turn off wifi AT ALL.
I had instances with my iPod Touch, back when I used an iPod Touch, where a lockup condition occurred, and I simply had to leave the thing on, singing madly, until it killed itself by completely draining the battery.
Most other mobile devices, it's a matter of yanking the battery to force a reset.
We Know Better Than You (Score:1, Interesting)
Apple's paternalistic approach to their users results in a 'we know better than you how to protect you' attitude.
It's unfortunate for Apple, because it means that only the duller customers will continue to trust Apple's judgement.
It's unfortunate for Apple, because it means that only the duller customers will continue to trust Apple's judgment.
And thus the perception of anyone using Apple products is "Oh, an Apple user. Here, take my handicapped parking spot, you poor thing."
You'll never know if your phone is off (Score:2, Insightful)
Unless you can remove the battery.
The mic is always hot, and probably the camera too.
Mic is always hot on an iPhone ever since they added "hey Siri" support and all audio recorded is almost certainly sent to Apple to help them train their voice AI. We know that with the iPhone X, the camera will also always be active and scanning for faces.
Ever wondered why the battery life in new iPhones is so abysmal? Because it's always spying.
The original Steve, who actually did all the initial design at Apple, is still living. One can't blame him for not being much inclined to get involved in the company at this point in time.
And to be fair it was a 'right time to be there' situation that got the Woz his fame. There are thousands of other nice, adept nerds in the world who could do what he did.
It's almost like you're trying to be bad here editor.
Pro tip - go into settings and shut off wifi or bluetooth if you don't want to use it or you're that concerned about security.
The new kinda-off mode is exactly what I need. I turn the wifi off because some bastard has put up an open AP with a closed internet behind it (E.G. Comcast) and the phone connects to it opportunistically and then looses internet connectivity because it's send packets into the void.
I turn it off to stop it connecting to bad APs. I want it to turn back on if I'm at work or home or Starbucks where I don't want it using up my contract data balance because there's working wifi.
"UI fails to even attempt to communicate..." (Score:4, Informative)
Saying the UI doesn't communicate the differences is not entirely true. There is a visual difference in the control center between the radio being "on",m "disconnected" and "off".
In the normal "compact" control center mode if the device is "disconnected", the icon is displayed with a gray background (blue background is "on"). If the device is "off" the icon has a cross through it. In the expanded view (tap and hold on a button will bring up the expanded view), it will actually say "on", "disconnected" and "off" based on the mode.
I'm not saying this makes everything better, as the user would still have to know what the visual cue's mean. But to say that the UI fails to communicate this is not true.
I'm not saying this makes everything better, as the user would still have to know what the visual cue's mean. But to say that the UI fails to communicate this is not true.
"Communication" is different from "signalling". "Communication" requires understanding on the part of the recipient, or it's not communication.
If it isn't clear to the user what the color-coding means, then the UI is failing to communicate to the user.
There's a fundamental problem there.
The behaviour changed from and on / off with the button itself unable to do a three way toggle. The result is a user who probably is unable to understand the distinction between disconnected and off, also has the expectation that the button worked like it always did in the absence of an immediate 3rd option.
Hence what was "communicated" by the interface choice is that "disconnected" is now the replacement for "off". Really shitty from a company that prides itself on easy
Misleading settings (Score:2)
Misleading settings are bad - period. A thing should say what it does and do what it says.
Thanks for the warning (Score:2)
I've disabled the automatic update for the OS.
This isn't so hard people ... (Score:2)
The anti-apple hate here is just
... something else. Two stories on this, really?
So, on iOS there is this control panel you can access when you swipe up from the bottom of the screen. In there is a WiFi logo, that is normally blue if you are connected to WiFi. If I tap it, it disconnects from the currently connected WiFi network. It's really nice for when I decide "hey, I don't want to access this NSFW thing while on the work WiFi" or "the hotspot in my Car (which has a different carrier then my cell p
