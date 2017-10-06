iOS 11's Misleading 'Off-ish' Setting For Bluetooth and Wi-Fi is Bad for User Security (eff.org) 119
Last month, we covered a story about how turning off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in iOS 11's Control Center doesn't really turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. EFF has called the situation bad for user security. From the report: Instead, what actually happens in iOS 11 when you toggle your quick settings to "off" is that the phone will disconnect from Wi-Fi networks and some devices, but remain on for Apple services. Location Services is still enabled, Apple devices (like Apple Watch and Pencil) stay connected, and services such as Handoff and Instant Hotspot stay on. Apple's UI fails to even attempt to communicate these exceptions to its users. It gets even worse. When you toggle these settings in the Control Center to what is best described as "off-ish," they don't stay that way. The Wi-Fi will turn back full-on if you drive or walk to a new location. And both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will turn back on at 5:00 AM. This is not clearly explained to users, nor left to them to choose, which makes security-aware users vulnerable as well. The only way to turn off the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth radios is to enable Airplane Mode or navigate into Settings and go to the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth sections. When a phone is designed to behave in a way other than what the UI suggests, it results in both security and privacy problems. A user has no visual or textual clues to understand the device's behavior, which can result in a loss of trust in operating system designers to faithfully communicate what's going on.
Since the battery can't be removed, I'm beginning to wonder if there is any way to turn off wifi AT ALL.
I tried turning it off from General settings and it seems to stay off now. It was so fucking annoying when it kept switching back on all the time.
I actually fill find the behavior more useful than annoying, because I'm often around WiFi units I don't necessarily want to connect to at the time (like a Southwest WiFi before the plane is in the air, or some crappy WiFi I may have tried in the past but doesn't work at all well). It's nice just to say "don't connect to this now but don't leave WiFi off forever"
Airplane mode turns off WifFI and Bluetooth radios, and even changes the UI in control panel to refelct that (slashes through the icons), so no plane problems.
Probably these people are thinking "Why would you turn it off?"
I'm the opposite, I turn off mobile data and keep wifi on.
With LTE it's certainly true that very weak or no signal on LTE can kill any phones battery very fast. On an iPhone that's not really true for WiFi or Bluetooth, so there is no need to over-manage them.
Presumedly, putting the device into "airplane mode" will probably disable those services, although it will also disable pretty much everything else you might need for communication.
If putting the device into airplane mode does not disable those services, then unless Apple fixes the issue real soon, I expect that the TSA is going to be banning iphones on all passenger flights any time now.
Airplane mode in iOS 11 does disable the radios and the control panel UI changes to reflect that the WiFi and Bluetooth radios are completely off (the icons are slashed out).
It does, yes. But airplane mode also disables phone calls. They are so close to getting it right. Just make the switches toggle through the three states.
Since the "off-ish" thing only affects the quick settings in the control center, you can still turn bluetooth and wifi all the way off the same way you always could before: turn it off in the settings app.
In the settings app, sure. But I'm not happy with the way it works now. I do like the ability to disconnect without disabling wifi, but just make it (the widget) a three-state switch - on, disconnect, and off. When it actually is off the widget is drawn with a diagonal slash, so basic support is already there, they just have to decide to implement it.
Since the battery can't be removed, I'm beginning to wonder if there is any way to turn off wifi AT ALL.
Yes. Going to "Settings", WiFi , and flipping the "switch" will Turn it off (same with BT); and putting the phone in "Airplane Mode" does, too.
The only place that it does a "Warm shut-off" is in the Control Panel. And Apple has an (IMHO quite reasonable) explanation as to why that is the case:
http://www.idownloadblog.com/2... [idownloadblog.com]
We Know Better Than You (Score:3, Interesting)
Apple's paternalistic approach to their users results in a 'we know better than you how to protect you' attitude.
It's unfortunate for Apple, because it means that only the duller customers will continue to trust Apple's judgement.
It's unfortunate for Apple, because it means that only the duller customers will continue to trust Apple's judgment.
And thus the perception of anyone using Apple products is "Oh, an Apple user. Here, take my handicapped parking spot, you poor thing."
It's unfortunate for Apple, because it means that only the duller customers will continue to trust Apple's judgment.
And thus the perception of anyone using Apple products is "Oh, an Apple user. Here, take my handicapped parking spot, you poor thing."
Would you like a list of all the 2, 3 and 4-digit Slashdot UID owners are also rocking Apple computers and other devices?
Apple's paternalistic approach to their users results in a 'we know better than you how to protect you' attitude.
It's unfortunate for Apple, because it means that only the duller customers will continue to trust Apple's judgement.
It has nothing to do with being "paternalistic". They just didn't want a gazillion support calls when people turned off those services and then tried to use any of the following:
AirDrop
AirPlay
Apple Pencil
Apple Watch
Continuity features, like Handoff and Instant Hotspot
Instant Hotspot
Location Services
So, they made the Control Panel a "Soft Turn-Off", which disconnects from WiFi networks and temporarily stops trying to re-join them, and does a similar thing with BT (don't know much about those specifics). But
You'll never know if your phone is off (Score:1, Insightful)
Unless you can remove the battery.
The mic is always hot, and probably the camera too.
Mic is always hot on an iPhone ever since they added "hey Siri" support and all audio recorded is almost certainly sent to Apple to help them train their voice AI. We know that with the iPhone X, the camera will also always be active and scanning for faces.
Ever wondered why the battery life in new iPhones is so abysmal? Because it's always spying.
Re: (Score:2)
"Hey Siri" is processed locally on the phone, nothing is sent off they device unless you activate Siri, and the data that is sent is anonymized.
https://techcrunch.com/2015/09... [techcrunch.com]
There is no way of verifying this information. We simply have to trust apple that its true. Did we forget 'Trust, but Verify'?
Really? NO way to use a Packet Sniffer to see a burst of data when you say "Hey, Siri"?
But you won't; because it DOESN'T.
Not the camera. The 3D modeling IR sensor does the face recognition. It doesn't (can't) construct a useful picture and the camera is not on.
Mic is always hot on an iPhone ever since they added "hey Siri" support and all audio recorded is almost certainly sent to Apple to help them train their voice AI. We know that with the iPhone X, the camera will also always be active and scanning for faces.
Ever wondered why the battery life in new iPhones is so abysmal? Because it's always spying.
You're dead wrong on the "Hey, Siri" thing. That is decoded ON-CHIP. That's why it required a new model iPhone (with a new SoC) when it was first announced.
Mic is always hot on an iPhone ever since they added "hey Siri" support and all audio recorded is almost certainly sent to Apple to help them train their voice AI. We know that with the iPhone X, the camera will also always be active and scanning for faces.
Ever wondered why the battery life in new iPhones is so abysmal? Because it's always spying.
Same thing for the FaceID. ALL done ON CHIP, in the Secure Enclave IC. NOTHING sent to Apple.
NOTHING. Not even during "Enrollment". And no FaceID Data available outside of the Secure Enclave chip. They provide a low-res "face tracker" mesh to the outside for Apps to use; but nothing that approaches the resolution of the FaceID data.
The original Steve, who actually did all the initial design at Apple, is still living. One can't blame him for not being much inclined to get involved in the company at this point in time.
And to be fair it was a 'right time to be there' situation that got the Woz his fame. There are thousands of other nice, adept nerds in the world who could do what he did.
The original Steve, who actually did all the initial design at Apple, is still living. One can't blame him for not being much inclined to get involved in the company at this point in time.
And to be fair it was a 'right time to be there' situation that got the Woz his fame. There are thousands of other nice, adept nerds in the world who could do what he did.
But in stark contrast with those other "nice, adept nerds", Woz actually DID do it.
Wrong. It was Motorola's.
Of course, Android isn't any better.
FTFY.
It's almost like you're trying to be bad here editor.
Pro tip - go into settings and shut off wifi or bluetooth if you don't want to use it or you're that concerned about security.
The new kinda-off mode is exactly what I need. I turn the wifi off because some bastard has put up an open AP with a closed internet behind it (E.G. Comcast) and the phone connects to it opportunistically and then looses internet connectivity because it's send packets into the void.
I turn it off to stop it connecting to bad APs. I want it to turn back on if I'm at work or home or Starbucks where I don't want it using up my contract data balance because there's working wifi.
You know there's an button to forget a Wi-Fi network and an option to not automatically connect to unknown networks, right? And that those features have been around since... IIRC iPhone OS 1.0, give or take?
FCC complaints. (Score:1)
If the off switch on a radio doesnâ(TM)t actually turn it off that sounds like something that should be filed as a complaint with the fcc. Ralf regulation is a serious matter.
Agreed. Also, I've frequently had problems on recent Apple hardware such that power cycling the Wi-Fi radio was the only way to get it working again (2013 Retina MBP, I'm looking at you). If this brain damage bleeds over to OS X, that's going to mean completely powering off my laptop once every few days.
If the off switch on a radio doesnâ(TM)t actually turn it off that sounds like something that should be filed as a complaint with the fcc. Ralf regulation is a serious matter.
There IS an "Off". That is more akin to a "Standby".
Nothing to see here; move along.
"UI fails to even attempt to communicate..." (Score:5, Informative)
Saying the UI doesn't communicate the differences is not entirely true. There is a visual difference in the control center between the radio being "on",m "disconnected" and "off".
In the normal "compact" control center mode if the device is "disconnected", the icon is displayed with a gray background (blue background is "on"). If the device is "off" the icon has a cross through it. In the expanded view (tap and hold on a button will bring up the expanded view), it will actually say "on", "disconnected" and "off" based on the mode.
I'm not saying this makes everything better, as the user would still have to know what the visual cue's mean. But to say that the UI fails to communicate this is not true.
I'm not saying this makes everything better, as the user would still have to know what the visual cue's mean. But to say that the UI fails to communicate this is not true.
"Communication" is different from "signalling". "Communication" requires understanding on the part of the recipient, or it's not communication.
If it isn't clear to the user what the color-coding means, then the UI is failing to communicate to the user.
But the quote says fails to "even attempt..." which is incorrect. Clearly the UI is attempting to, although possibly unsuccessfully to most people. But now that it has been explained, it actually seems pretty reasonable. Normally I would not want to stop communicating with my Apple Watch, and when I turn it off it is because I want to disconnect from the local hotspots for a time. Seems like a nice feature in addition to the standard "completely off" that is still available.
Yeah, that's a good point.
The failure here is that the UI is not being clear. I think people are overreacting to this a bit, but it is understandable given that it's an Apple UI, and Apple's reputation with user interfaces is that they are designed to be very clear.
There's a fundamental problem there.
The behaviour changed from and on / off with the button itself unable to do a three way toggle. The result is a user who probably is unable to understand the distinction between disconnected and off, also has the expectation that the button worked like it always did in the absence of an immediate 3rd option.
Hence what was "communicated" by the interface choice is that "disconnected" is now the replacement for "off". Really shitty from a company that prides itself on easy
ISTR on an old Android phone that it had three states on an icon when you wanted to turn something off: the on state, a greyed out "lost connectivity" state and disabled line-through-it state when it was off. I don't think it was lying but I never cared enough to check and assumed off meant off.
Which is also why I bought a Rio Karma instead of an iPod (besides being able to play FLACs). Off was off, not some nebulous "low power just in case you want to turn it on again" state that just drained your battery
It did,...
From the very beginning,...
And pressing the button cycled through all three states.
There was never any confusion about the fact that there were 3 states which did three things and at no point did they change one behaviour for another in some way that wasn't obvious to the user.
The problem here is not that WiFi or Bluetooth aren't disabled, it's the way that Apple chose to do it and present it to the user made it not immediately obvious that this is the case nor made it obvious how the user can act
For me this actually reflects the way I always used that button: to disconnect from a wifi network and get a faster connection through cellular, only to forget to switch it back on when better wifi is available.
In the future we there might be no need to disconnect from bad wifi any more thanks to multipath TC
I agree. This is just about the only reason I turn off my wifi or bluetooth individually -- to disconnect from something. But then if I want to use AirDrop or my Pencil or some such I need to turn it back on.
The GUI is pretty clear that it's just "diconnecting" and not turning the radio off. It even says "disconnecting from..." when you tap the button. In the expanded view (long press/3D touch) it even says "disconnected" rather than "off". If you turn on airplane mode you can see what it looks like (a
What's the problem with negotiating/initiating over bluetooth and then sending the data high-speed over WiFi?
Both devices have to be newer than 2012-2013-ish vintage.. is that really a huge deal? Of the tens of people I've needed to do file transfers with while working not a single one of them had a device that wouldn't work.
No neither device needs to be connected to Apple. The connection is entirely peer to peer. I've done it between two laptops, nether of which had an external internet connection.
But m
Purposefully shitty? Haha.. that's rich.
Jesus.. it can't be simpler. Turn on Airdrop.. select a file or files.. share.. select recipient.. recipient accepts.
You want it to magically teleport when you just think of the file? What less shitty alternative are you proposing? Be specific.
Re: (Score:2)
Ahhh.. now we get to the heart of the matter.
I defend things that work for me and the people I work for and with. If someone has an incompatible machine (it's rare that I run into someone with an android phone or a windows machine in my work.. but it happens) they can upload to dropbox, ftp, email or message me the files.. or even.. gasp.. give it to me on a USB stick. It's substandard.. but the number of people I deal with that have macs and/or iPhones/iPads is sufficiently close to 100% enough that I coul
For me this actually reflects the way I always used that button: to disconnect from a wifi network and get a faster connection through cellular, only to forget to switch it back on when better wifi is available.
I will second that. Occasionally, I have had reason to turn off WiFi to check out connectivity from the "outside point-of-view". And I inevitably forget to turn it back on until hours later.
Misleading settings (Score:3)
Misleading settings are bad - period. A thing should say what it does and do what it says.
What, there's just a naked checkbox in an unlabelled window?
Thanks for the warning (Score:2)
I've disabled the automatic update for the OS.
This isn't so hard people ... (Score:5, Insightful)
The anti-apple hate here is just
... something else. Two stories on this, really?
So, on iOS there is this control panel you can access when you swipe up from the bottom of the screen. In there is a WiFi logo, that is normally blue if you are connected to WiFi. If I tap it, it disconnects from the currently connected WiFi network. It's really nice for when I decide "hey, I don't want to access this NSFW thing while on the work WiFi" or "the hotspot in my Car (which has a different carrier then my cell phone)" is in a cellular dead spot and I need to disconnect from it. But when I come in range of another known network, the phone will associate with it again (like, when I get home and I'd like my phone using my home WiFi, I don't have to remember to turn it back on).
When you do this you even get a blurb of text on the screen "Disconnecting from {wifi name}." NOT "I've powered the WiFi radios down."
You still CAN actually power the WiFi radios down. You just have to go to Setting -> WiFi -> and flip the off switch. Now they are off, period.
So yea, the button in the control panel really means: disconnect from this wifi network because I don't like it right now.
Bluetooth does the same thing. Tapping that in the control center basically drops all connected devices. But two hours later when you turn your bluetooth headset on, it'll pair up just fine.
Queue freakout.
Some of us don't like things turning themselves back on. If i set something off, i want it off until i personally decide i want it back on.
I feel that way about my dick.
For those people, there's the switch in Settings that won't turn itself back on. It's in the same place it's always been and does the some thing it's always done. This new switch that looks different in a new place does something different.
You've always pushed a bright red switch on the right side of the panel to do a thing. One day there's a brand new orange switch on the left side, but the same bright red switch is still in the same place. Perhaps there's a chance the orange switch might do something
Re: (Score:2)
The anti-apple hate here is just
... something else.
There may be some hate being spewed, but for the most part those of us who aren't Apple fans (or for that matter Microsoft fans) have neither the need nor the desire to hate.
We simply go our own way and aren't bothered by products we don't use.
Did you hold a monocle over your eye while you typed that? And then walk out to lunch with your top hat on?
Fine, keep on hating if you wish, and see how much it accomplishes. Far easier to simply ignore MS and Apple and simply not be bothered.
you even get a blurb of text on the screen "Disconnecting from {wifi name}."
Funny that really doesn't mean anything. If a user is expecting WiFi to turn off it stands to reason that they'd be warned they are getting disconnected. That's the problem here.
Looks to be a copied "feature" from android (Score:4, Informative)
Copied from "Samsung". This is not a standard Android feature.
Airplane Mode... it doesn't turn off Wifi anymore. It re-enables Bluetooth when turned on again. It doesn't really work like it should.
Why not just save the state of the cellular/wifi/bluetooth settings and toggle them on/off? Why is this such a difficult thing?
You're talking about Samsung now, right?
I'm not so sure it turns of in Android, either (Score:1)
Let's be fair (Score:2)
Newer versions of Android do not turn off Wi-Fi when you switch it off, the switch is just used to disconnect you. There is a setting that will re-enable WiFi when you come within range of a trusted hotspot (eg your home network). I've found it useful as occasionally I'll turn off WiFi when the free offering at a place is not working properly, and then forget to turn it back on when I leave.
If you REALLY want it all off, you can enable airplane mode and then piecemeal enable things you want (though cell ser
Is that an Android Oreo thing? Because I'm on 7.1 and the wi-fi/bluetooth settings work "normally".
It Just Works-ish (Score:2)
The promise of the Apple eco-system was that everything worked together without fiddling, and there were no headaches. That promise is less and less true. More and more the damn things have gotten more buggy, and behaviors change (or get buried) for no obvious reason ("Courage" my ass).
Most recently the Apple router has occasionally stopped talking to the Apple TV when my Apple iPad is talking to the interwebs. Turn off WiFi (while I still can, since I am still on iOS10) and the Apple TV springs back to
The promise of the Apple eco-system was that everything worked together without fiddling, and there were no headaches. That promise is less and less true. More and more the damn things have gotten more buggy, and behaviors change (or get buried) for no obvious reason ("Courage" my ass).
Most recently the Apple router has occasionally stopped talking to the Apple TV when my Apple iPad is talking to the interwebs. Turn off WiFi (while I still can, since I am still on iOS10) and the Apple TV springs back to life for an hour or so.
You have something configured incorrectly. My iPad doesn't mess with anything on my Apple TV, or anything else for that matter. And yes, I am running an Apple router, too.
Bow down before the one you serve (Score:2)
