Uber's iOS App Had Secret Permissions That Allowed It to Copy Your Phone Screen, Researchers Say (gizmodo.com) 5
To improve functionality between Uber's app and the Apple Watch, Apple allowed Uber to use a powerful tool that could record a user's iPhone screen, even if Uber's app was only running in the background, security researchers told news outlet Gizmodo. From a report: After the researchers discovered the tool, Uber said it is no longer in use and will be removed from the app. The screen recording capability comes from what's called an "entitlement" -- a bit of code that app developers can use for anything from setting up push notifications to interacting with Apple systems like iCloud or Apple Pay. This particular entitlement, however, was intended to improve memory management for the Apple Watch. The entitlement isn't common and would require Apple's explicit permission to use, the researchers explained. Will Strafach, a security researcher and CEO of Sudo Security Group, said he couldn't find any other apps with the entitlement live on the App Store. "It looks like no other third-party developer has been able to get Apple to grant them a private sensitive entitlement of this nature," Strafach said. "Considering Uber's past privacy issues I am very curious how they convinced Apple to allow this."
Duh (Score:2)
Apple users tolerate anything. Even things that protest/boycott over, they're willing to actually move up their purchase schedule when Apple responds to their demands by asking for more money.
This is a well-trodden path.
Where's the limit with Uber on iOS? (Score:2)
There goes Apple's reputation for security. (Score:2)
There goes Apple's reputation for security.
I expect that there was money involved.
Apple cares about security, as long as there is no way to make money out of making you insecure.
The only real remedy for this is if Apple pushed out an IOS update that took away the ability for these hidden privileges to exist, but likely they won't because probably the main other user of them is Apple itself.
Bad engineering practices (Score:2)
It's sortof impressive how many times Uber apps have been found to contain questionable abilities that Uber claims they stopped using some time ago.
For the sake of argument, let's assume that they are being truthful when they say these things. My response is: get your engineering house in order.
Leaving dead code in your software is a terrible practice for a number of reasons. Don't wait until someone discover it's there before you remove it. Remove it as soon as you stop using it.