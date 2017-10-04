EU Takes Ireland To Court For Not Claiming Apple Tax Windfall (reuters.com) 8
Philip Blenkinsop, reporting for Reuters: The European Commission said on Wednesday it was taking Ireland to the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to 13 billion euros ($15.3 billion) of tax due from Apple, a move labeled as "regrettable" by Dublin. The Commission ordered the U.S. tech giant in August 2016 to pay the unpaid taxes as it ruled the firm had received illegal state aid, one of a number of deals the EU has targeted between multinationals and usually smaller EU states. "More than one year after the Commission adopted this decision, Ireland has still not recovered the money," EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said, adding that Dublin had not even sought a portion of the sum.
Well, maybe Ireland will leave the EU next? (Score:1)
Hopefully Ireland decides to tell the EU to go to hell and bail along with Britain and soon-to-be Catalan.
Re: (Score:2)
Also ordering Amazon to pay €250m ($293m) (Score:2)
in back taxes as it had been given an unfair tax deal in Luxembourg [bbc.co.uk]. OK: Amazon saved some tax, but that saving allowed it to under-cut its rivals, some of who have been put out of business - will there be any compensation for those competitors, the cost of which could dwarf the back-tax bill ? I suspect that the answer is no in which case Amazon's dodgy dealings have been highly profitable and will continue to be so in the future -- as it has fewer competitors.