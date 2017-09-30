Apple is Really Bad At Design (theoutline.com) 120
Joshua Topolsky, writing for the Outline: Once upon a time, Apple could do little wrong. As one of the first mainstream computer companies to equally value design and technical simplicity, it upended our expectations about what PCs could be. "Macintosh works the way people work," read one 1992 ad. Rather than requiring downloads and installations and extra memory to get things right (as often required by Windows machines), Apple made it so you could just plug in a mouse or start up a program and it would just... work. Marrying that functionality with the groundbreaking design the company has embodied since the early Macs, it's easy to see how Apple became the darling of designers, artists, and the rest of the creative class. The work was downright elegant; unheard of for an electronics company. [...] But things changed. In 2013 I wrote about the confusing and visually abrasive turn Apple had made with the introduction of iOS 7, the operating system refresh that would set the stage for almost all of Apple's recent design. The product, the first piece of software overseen by Jony Ive, was confusing, amateur, and relatively unfinished upon launch. [...] It's almost as if the company is being buried under the weight of its products. Unable to cut ties with past concepts (for instance, the abomination that is iTunes), unable to choose clear paths forward (USB-C or Lightning guys?), compromising core elements to make room for splashy features, and executing haphazardly to solve long-term issues. [...] Pundits will respond to these arguments by detailing Apple's meteoric and sustained market-value gains. Apple fans will shout justifications for a stylus that must be charged by sticking it into the bottom of an iPad, a "back" button jammed weirdly into the status bar, a system of dongles for connecting oft-used devices, a notch that rudely juts into the display of a $1,000 phone. But the reality is that for all the phones Apple sells and for all the people who buy them, the company is stuck in idea-quicksand, like Microsoft in the early 2000s, or Apple in the 90s.
Gradually move to USB type C rather than removing all other ports and forcing the use of various ugly adapters for Thunderbolt, Ethernet, HDMI etc. Allow users to update their RAM and hard drive without having to buy a complete new model.
I give you the first but contest the latter. I'd actually say that most people who reach for an Apple product couldn't care less about whether it can be upgraded. Most everyday computer users (and let's face it, the IT guru ain't the target audience for Apple) buy a computer. Not a bunch of components to mix and match and replace, when they replace components, they replace computers.
most people don't care about upgrading single components. To them, a computer is as much a monolithic black box as a stove, microwave or TV.
As a simple metaphor : how many people will upgrade the magnetron on a microwave ?
There is absolutely nothing wrong with that approach (well, provided you don't mind the trash), most people don't care about upgrading single components.
But some region of the world are going more conscious about all the electronic waste.
European countries have putting effort to bring the "Repair instead of throw away" idea into the public radar.
A computer/phone/gadget that is more than a fashion statement but a fashion statement, well designed, easy to use, stable, low maintenance, intuitive and responsive.
In other words, what Apple products used to be right before Jobs croaked.
Apple has hit the problem that Windows hit no later than XP: the "good enough" problem. About 10 years ago, their products were "good enough". Their great selling point was the "just works" bit. No Windows-y fiddling with drivers, no futzing around with runtime components that should cooperate but oddly don't in this configuration (and let's not even start about "what kernel module to include" Linux). Plug in and go. Apple had it first (or rather, had it working all the time first).
Problem is: What now? It's as good as it gets and people are satisfied, so where to go from here if you still want to sell something down the line?
Tim's probably already as flaming as it gets, so why bother?
Not everything need to change all the time (Score:5, Insightful)
Smartphones are approaching the same point as laptops a decade ago or screwdrivers a century ago. They are fine and don't need to be changed. There are emerging areas such as VR, voice and machine learning where there are lots of unsolved problems and opportunities for great design. But changing things for the sake of changing things does nobody any good. Apple should stick to their tradition of using technology in meaningful ways when it is ready.
The Primate Labs tests have really made monkeys of the Android manufacturers.
> A super fast CPU will drain the battery super fast too lol
A super fast CPU will sleep most of the time.
A few seconds is totally ignorable, but weâ(TM)re talking about 4 minutes to encode a video VS 40 seconds. Thatâ(TM)s a HUGE difference.
What Apple should do is spend some of their gigantic pile of cash on R&D into anything and everything they've ever considered spending money on. Call it Apple Labs or something, to differentiate it from a polished Apple product. Maybe they'll find the Next Big Thing. At minimum they'll do some good by hiring some people, and maybe find some great employees in the process who they can bring back into the mothership with the various development ventures inevitably fold.
What Apple should do is spend some of their gigantic pile of cash on R&D into anything and everything they've ever considered spending money on. Call it Apple Labs or something, to differentiate it from a polished Apple product. Maybe they'll find the Next Big Thing. At minimum they'll do some good by hiring some people, and maybe find some great employees in the process who they can bring back into the mothership with the various development ventures inevitably fold.
So, 10 BEELION annually isn't a big enough R&D Budget???
http://www.businessinsider.com... [businessinsider.com]
Steve Jobs made one really HUGE mistake. (Score:3, Interesting)
He didn't teach anybody to approach problems the way he did. Apple did poorly when the board kicked him out. That SHOULD have been a warning. Apple's doing poorly again, and this time, unless there is a genuine miracle, Steve ain't coming back.
He set up an internal university [wikipedia.org].
Jobs never solved any problems—he just criticized and pushed people until THEY solved problems for him!
It's more the trainer, if you really want that analogy.
Was design really that good under Jobs? The aesthetics were mostly just ripped off from Braun and Samsung, and there were as many gaffes as clever bits of design.
What Jobs was good at was building an aspirational brand.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually, yes. Jobs was a rare combination of someone who knows a bit of IT and someone who knows what people who have no clue of IT need. I saw it first hand numerous times how people who just couldn't "get" computers had few problems dealing with Apple products and actually started to like trying things where they were earlier afraid to.
The same companie doing designs for Apple also did for Braun and Porsche: 'Frog Design'.
Apple really needs someone to say "no" (Score:5, Interesting)
For all his ability to pitch to the public, Steve Jobs took direct interest in the products his company sold, rather than just focus on managing the company and leaving the decisions to be hashed out by committees developing a consensus several levels below him. The result is what you see now in Apple products - a muddled mess of different ideas that just don't fit together right, and very little actual customer value. The whole "facial recognition as your password" business for example, is certainly not worth the cost to regular consumers, and absolutely not so to people who care about actual security (for several obvious reasons I don't need to remind nerds about).
Like it or not, the world needs Simon Cowell types, who can simply act for the consumer and say "no - not good enough". They may be hard to work for, but without them you get stagnation, as we're seeing here.
Do you remember the 3 different window treatment styles in the age of Aqua or the 'corinthian leather' look of apps in iOS or Firewire + USB. Steve Jobs gave us those and we called him a genius.
Apple is down to two ports on all their hardware - USB C and Lightning - and we're still critical that it's not down to one and we say 'if Steve were here this would never happen' - seriously?
Yeah, supposedly that was one of the important roles that Jobs played. Someone would bring him a new product or design, and he'd say, "Nope, not good enough."
Flamebait-y, not flamebait (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm typing this on a 2015 MBP, given to me by my employer. It definitely has some things to recommend it, e.g. it's light weight, decent battery life, easy access to *nix tools (via Homebrew), speaker capability and screen brightness. In other respects though, I have to agree with the submitter. Hardware-wise, it's about on par with my 2010 Thinkpad. OS-wise there are a bunch of deficiencies which are not just my opinion about look-and-feel, but actual missing features. I'll just describe one quickly, which I feel is emblematic of Apple's general issues.
On a Mac, you can switch through display elements (windows, dialogs, full screen apps) in two segregated ways. Cmd-tab switches applications, cmd-backtick switches windows within an application. On one level, the segregation is logical, but in practice it leads to some really inelegant behaviors. It's impossible to place one window on top of a fullscreen application, so among other things you can't take notes while watching a fullscreen video. Full screen applications create their own workspaces which are children of the original workspace, and switching back to other workspaces isn't allowed. Actually, you can switch, but it will immediately scroll back to the full screen application.
Windows, on the other hand, simply has alt-tab (or win-tab), which cycles through all display elements without regard for parent application. It naturally allows windows to be displayed above fullscreen applications, and for fullscreen applications to be left in fullscreen mode when switching away or minimizing. It's more simplistic, but also more functional. Again, that's not an opinion, it's a missing feature: on a Windows PC one can take notes on a fullscreen video, and on a Mac one cannot.
It's a basic design choice that seems logical and elegant, but ends up handicapping the window system down the line. Another similar example is the total lack of a hotkey to restore minimized windows. There is Hide (cmd-H), but it only works on entire applications at a time.
Re:Flamebait-y, not flamebait (Score:5, Informative)
If you hit alt-tab to switch apps, then press the up or down arrow while switching apps, you go into window-selection mode.
You can then use the tab key to switch apps and the arrow keys to switch windows within apps.
It's a bit clunky, but it's there.
If you hit UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, B, A all the USB-C ports morph into USB-A ports, the touch bar turns into actual buttons, and the notch on the iPhone X flips up to reveal a headphone jack.
Damn. I think I mixed up B and A. Any way to turn that Apple II back?
In other words your preferred laptop computer is a 2005 Dell Inspiron, and your ideal mobile phone runs Symbian and has an analog headphone jack because digital connectors and Bluetooth are the work of Lucifer! P.S. Did you know that if you repeat the above action while pressing the option key you also get a parallel printer port, a PS2 connector, your display shrinks down to 8 inches and a resolution of 800x600 pixels and the computer automatically downgrades the operating system to Windows 2000? That shou
No, it downgrades to Mac OS 9.1. With cooperative multitasking ('we all crash together') and all the arcana you can eat!
In other words your preferred laptop computer is a 2005 Dell Inspiron
Err yes. I had one (2004 actually), it was an awesome machine for its time.
and your ideal mobile phone runs Symbian and has an analog headphone jack because digital connectors and Bluetooth are the work of Lucifer
Err non-sequitur. Except for the bit about the headphone jack. My ideal phone definitely has one of those, along with Bluetooth that supports apt-x for decent audio,
... unlike the iPhone.
Did you know that if you repeat the above action while pressing the option key you also get a parallel printer port, a PS2 connector,
Why would I want that? I don't have anything that connects to those ports. They aren't relevant in this day and age, unlike say analogue headphones and USB-A.
your display shrinks down to 8 inches and a resolution of 800x600 pixels
non-sequitur.
and the computer automatically downgrades the operating system to Windows 2000?
You mean upgrade right? I'm running windows 10 you insensitive clod.
Holding the Option key when clicking the green fullscreen button in a window's "traffic light" maximizes the window--makes it as big as possible within the current workspace and system UI elements--without invoking the dedicated-workspace mode. You can then place other windows on top of it to your heart's content. The choice of default behavior is up for debate, but dedicated-workspace-fullscreen is definitely not the only choice offered.
Um, hey, not to burst your bubble,
but there's this free application called VLC for the mac that'll play all kinds of video formats, and if you hit command-F it goes full screen, and stays full screen if you tab over to, like TextEdit, and edit a note. The note window just appears over the video like you'd expect.
I hope you haven't been doing without this for too long!!
Oh? (Score:2)
Four billion years of evolution politely disagrees with you.
Re: (Score:2)
but there's this free application called VLC for the mac that'll play all kinds of video formats
And you have just managed to reiterate the point of TFS. Macs used to just work. Now you need ${SOFTWARE} combined with ${DONGLE} and a ${WEIRD_GESTURE) thrown in for good measure to do ${BASIC_STUFF}.
Describe to me the exact year you refer to, when macs didnâ(TM)t need additional software?
Remember when OS X first came out and no one could print anything?
Or all those years when OS X did not ship with a web browser, and step 1 post-install was to download Camino, Firefox, or Internet Explorer?
when macs didnâ(TM)t need additional software?
You don't seem to understand the difference between "additional software", and software replacing already existing software from Apple which has some major design shortcomings.
... itâ(TM)s an operating system, not a tardis.
No. It's an ecosystem. Apple products always have been. The idea that if you stick with Apple for everything then everything works together, and above all it just works. No tweaking, modifying, adapting, or smashing your head against keyboards in frustration. People don't run OSX because it's a good OS.
Remember when OS X first came out and no one could print anything?
Actually, on windows the behavior is application-dependent. Sometimes raising one window of an app raises all its windows. And that's not even mentioning MDI mode, which has fallen out of favor but which still exists.
Re: (Score:2)
It's amazing how the Thinkpad can get it so wrong too. Battery life which is a marketing number, a display where the highest priced upgrade isn't as nice as the Macbook's standard display, a trackpad which is merely tolerable, a keyboard layout which changes every few generations by somebody who thinkgs people hit Prtscn as often as they hit the space bar.
The things on a Thinkpad which make me happy.... I don't have to worry about bumping the magsafe power in clamshell mode, I can turn off the radios wi
Re: (Score:2)
The default full-screen maximize behaviour is stupid. I don't know what apple was thinking.
Thinking is not what Apple does anymore. When they were small and flexible, they thought. They took risks. Apple of today is basically incapable of taking a major risk, even though it's just sitting on more than enough money to do so. It's not challenging itself, so it's not having challenging thoughts.
Millions of options is the opposite of clear intuitive interface dedign.
ideas are cheap, execution is king (Score:2)
Ideas, as every VC and every entrepreneur knows instinctively, are a dime a dozen. It's the ability to execute on those ideas that matters. In the course of that execution compromises must be made to make the ideas reality.
'The pundits' make a point about Apple's success because it's self evident that consumers, in aggregate, consider Apple's compromises more then acceptable, hence driving Apple's growth.
Apple has no real competition. Samsung got closest, but lacks the software talent to compete without Google
Best hardware, best security, best privacy, best longevity of support, best ease of maintenance for idiots
Best hardware, best security, best privacy, best longevity of support, best ease of maintenance for idiots
What the Notch? (Score:2)
Oooh. It’s horribles. A notch for sensors at the top of the screen. A black slice at the top of the phone would be so much better. Apple will collapse. Doom! Doom I say.
The post made some good points right up until the bleating about the notch.
It's the epitome of a first world problem, of course, but to me, it's similar to the hump on the back of the last iPhone case. That is, I'm wondering why someone near the top didn't take a look at that and say "Damn, that's kind of ugly. Apple isn't supposed to release ugly products - especially not flagship products. Let's back up and figure out something else here." Apple has always been known for a company that, whatever else they do, has always been known for its strong sense of aesthetics. It's ju
Re: (Score:3)
It's the epitome of a first world problem, of course, but to me, it's similar to the hump on the back of the last iPhone case. That is, I'm wondering why someone near the top didn't take a look at that and say "Damn, that's kind of ugly. Apple isn't supposed to release ugly products - especially not flagship products. Let's back up and figure out something else here." Apple has always been known for a company that, whatever else they do, has always been known for its strong sense of aesthetics. It's just surprising to see that slipping a bit, at least in my view.
When Steve Jobs was in charge, he WAS Apple's "strong sense of aesthetics". He was an abusive asshole, but he was an asshole with vision, and he had the power to ensure that no Apple product was released until he, personally, was satisfied with its design. So he did. And, despite his tantrums and vicious criticism of their work, the people he hired to turn his ideas into products that met his standards worshipped the guy - because, in the end, he drove them to craft things that
Current smartphones are the poster child of first world problems. Because the world comes to an end when you have to unlock your phone with a passphrase instead of smacking your face into it.
Personally, the only thing that changed from the Nokia 7110 that I had to the smartphone that I have now is that I was able to get rid of the car navigation system.
Apple needs to re-learn some things (Score:3)
First, that form follows function. They've been putting form first, and it shows.
Next, that they're not making post-modern art: they're supposed to be making devices that serve a practical purpose.
It's fine to make products with an artful eye, but Apple has put the cart before the horse.
I'm eagerly awaiting how the JiffyPop iPhone 8 story will play out. I bet it has the same fatal issue the Galaxy Note 7 had: not enough room for the battery to expand and contract during its charge cycle (the difference being Apple designed their batteries to not explode). Maybe this will get the handset makers off their silly quest for thinness, but I doubt it.
Tim is in love with the Bauhaus [wikipedia.org] philosophy of art that form and function should be one, and fluff and ornamentation should be reduced to its bare minimum or, better even, eliminated altogether, so they would not distract from the important bits of the design. Sadly it seems that he didn't quite understand that "being one" doesn't mean that you have to force them together. Like you said, function should take the lead.
Tim let form lead.
Unfair to single Apple out. Pretty much every designer under the age of 40 needs to re-learn it.
The real issues are with functionality, not design (Score:2)
With iTunes, for instance, they have been unable to fix the most mind-boggling problem with its core functionality - playing music - that on occasion it stops playing music in the middle of a track and skips to the next one. Screencast evidence. [youtu.be]
With iTunes, for instance, they have been unable to fix the most mind-boggling problem with its core functionality - playing music - that on occasion it stops playing music in the middle of a track and skips to the next one.
Maybe iTunes just doesn't like your taste in music and it's looking for something better. Wait until iTunes merges with Skynet.
This Author Is Really Bad At Writing (Score:1)
The “notch” on the new iPhone X is not just strange, interesting, or even odd — it is bad. It is bad design, and as a result, bad for the user experience.
This is the first sentence in this piece. Complaining about a stupid little band thing in the new iphone. It doesn't explain why it's bad, it just states it's bad and says its unnecessary and could've been different. To the same end as this writer, I dub this piece of writing to be bad and unnecessary. It could've been different. Instead it's irritating and annoying. Justification? What the hell is that, I have declared something and once I have done so it is truth written plain! Away with you peasant, you
You're right. But so is he. Can you imagine Steve giving that the go ahead? I can't.
Yes the article is a massive troll (Score:3)
But it does reflect something I've noticed with recent generations of Mac OS, the design is quite beautiful but the usability can be terrible.
There's two main areas of trouble I find. First, Apple has a very specific idea for how you're going to use the system, and they simplify as much as possible by removing things unrelated to the tasks they had in mind. But then the moment you do something slightly different you're pretty much out of luck.
Second, they seem to have a thing for buttons or menu options that don't have any feedback or help available. I've had a number of instances where I've clicked/selected something had absolutely zero feedback for 30 seconds. It's not that the system was lagged or anything, it's just that they apparently thought feedback wouldn't be pretty enough.
It's honestly given me some good lessons about what not to do when I'm designing my own applications.
But is it really? Trolls are deliberately offensive posts with the singular goal of upsetting people. This seems like a very clear list of reasons why many people think Apple has fallen from grace.
Just because a few fans will get upset that their favourite religion is attacked doesn't mean the article is automatically a troll article.
GP is using the newer definition of troll: 'icky things I don't want to read about.'
There's two main areas of trouble I find. First, Apple has a very specific idea for how you're going to use the system, and they simplify as much as possible by removing things unrelated to the tasks they had in mind. But then the moment you do something slightly different you're pretty much out of luck.
Actually, that's more or less the same experience I had when I was a Windows user. Microsoft designers (!) obviously thought their users would use the programs in a particular way and if you wanted something different, well, tough.
Mind you, that was 15 years ago. Switched to Linux then and haven't looked back. I can't answer for either Apple nor Microsoft products since then, but from what I've heard, it seems that nothing much has changed in either camp.
Second, they seem to have a thing for buttons or menu options that don't have any feedback or help available. I've had a number of instances where I've clicked/selected something had absolutely zero feedback for 30 seconds. It's not that the system was lagged or anything, it's just that they apparently thought feedback wouldn't be pretty enough.
This seems bizarre to me because from my recollection, Apple back in the 68k days used to be very very good about this. Wasn't it part of the human interface guidelines that you always gave some indication that you were doing something before you did it, if it could take any time at all? ISTR Apple actually being the first to provide a GUI thermometer widget in their OS, though I could be mistaken about that.
So you think it didn't register (perhaps your double click was too slow?) and you do it again. Nope. Nothing. Then suddenly 27 instances of the app open. Infuriating, isn't it? Win 8 suffers from this too.
On my Desk is an Archos PMA430 running openPMA. When you click an icon there it immediately begins to dance and continues until the app opens. You know it's working.
'Tude (Score:5, Insightful)
Apple has not changed a damn thing about the way they identify, develop, advertise, and ship new products, in about 15 years. They have, however, moved on to different targets (no more "I'm a mac" ads required these days) and increased in scale massively.
For example, they are now shipping FOUR distinct OSes (macOS, iOS, tvOS, watchOS) each with its own set of development tools and growing legacy of hardware, running entire suites of applications that intercommunicate very deeply with each other across each platform and the internet. The fact that very few pundits even acknowledge this quadrupling of their output is telling. Instead, they get all sarcastic about notches on phones that haven't shipped yet, as though they are now masters of design, and make the usual fashionable declarations about how Apple isn't the same Apple it was three years ago, or five, or eight, or when Big Steve was around, or in the 80's, or whatever.
Some people say Apple is successful only because of their fashionable marketing. You know what's fashionable marketing -- what never gets old? Loudly declaring that Apple is finally on the decline, or has been for years despite absolutely sky-high profits. And letting the ad impressions and the comments roll in, because hey, maybe THIS time, maybe we'll be right. And maybe THIS time congress will repeal Obamacare. And maybe THIS time, when we toss the poodle out the window, it'll fly.
"They are making lots of money!"
Guess what? You just described Microsoft of 2002.
"The fact that very few pundits even acknowledge this quadrupling of their output is telling."
Not at all. They have four platforms: Mac, phone/tablet, TV, watch so having four software platforms (all interrelated) is not telling or even surprising, it's entirely expected. What is telling is that you choose to paint this is somehow indicative of something wrong with Apple. Of course they have distinct Ones, they haven't committed the Windows failure.
Joshua Topolsky is really bad at Analysis (Score:1)
d) There will be plenty of insanely great adjectives in the courageous marketing.
WTF? Notch in the screen is a problem? (Score:3, Interesting)
Plenty has been written about the mind-numbing, face-palming, irritating stupidity of the notch. And yet, I canâ(TM)t stop thinking about it. I would love to say that this awful design compromise is an anomaly for Apple. But it would be more accurate to describe it as the norm.
I recall a non-Apple smart phone getting highlighted on Slashdot where it had this "awesome" feature of a "second screen" on top of the phone. It was this small screen on top of the phone next to the camera, a small space on the front for "special context buttons" or some such. How is this different than Apple putting these same small "second screens" with buttons that change with context on either side of a place for a camera, speaker, microphone or whatever?
I know the difference, it that it's from Apple. Apple is "bad" and anything not Apple is "good".
Since Apple did it their way, with a single piece of glass instead of two, this is somehow bad. With the other phone (someone help me out here, who did this?) where it was instead a separate very small screen on top of a larger main display that this is somehow "better".
I'm sure I'll be accused of being an Apple "fanboi" for sticking up for Apple. Sure, I've probably acquired more than my share of Apple products over the years. I've also come to a point where I care much less about the tools I use so long as the work is done. When I try something new I try to see how to do it on Windows, Linux, and MacOS. I'm now expected to be proficient in a number of operating systems, programming tools, and so on that I just don't have the luxury to be a snob about the tools I use.
This pervasive Apple hate has got so bad that my brothers, who are certainly not Apple fans, think this has gone beyond the absurd. They'll give me grief about my iPhone, saying how their Droid is better, and then talk about how the news talking about the seemingly poor sales of the iPhone 8 is a bunch of bullshit.
This bashing over the iPhone X "notch" is just over the top. Sure, someone can give some pros and cons on this, but claiming this as an example of Apple not being able to do design worth a damn any more is just a bit too much. Tone it down and I might actually take you seriously on the complaints on where Apple fucked something up.
"I'm sure I'll be accused of being an Apple "fanboi" for sticking up for Apple"
Well, you could avoid that by providing actual arguments, instead of a wall of brain farts about polarized groups. There's zero intellectual argumentation there about the notch, it just drones on about who's a fan of what. You're an insufferable bore.
Did you read the post which said that the two areas above the screen either side of the notch aren't treated as separate notification areas?
And the Apply guidelines that say "don't" treat the display any differently than a standard rectangular one? i.e. If you do what you're suggesting by thinking of it as a rectangular screen with additional fingers, your app will not be allowed on the App Store?
I'm not going to accuse you of anything, but on the notch..., yes it's a problem. The difference between your examples of a second screen vs extending the screen around some other element of the phone is one of visual context.
What happened to this site? Every other story on here is a shitty troll and a flamebait. Can't the """editors""" (they really should not quit because they're so bad at it) find something interesting or do they think that by posting these BS Buzzfeed-like bait will bring people back to this abandoned hell-hole?
It's so sad that an average story on here gets less than 50 comments nowadays. That's beyond pathetic.
It's an odd an divisive choice (Score:2)
And of course it's going to be a massive success, like every iPhone before it.
Buy Apple stock. I know I am going to.
Wall of text (Score:2)
Perhaps they do, but they know how to do paragraph breaks.
This is the general rot of the computer industry (Score:2)
It's not just Apple, it's Microsoft and even enterprise system vendors who have been relentlessly tweaking interfaces for the worse. Apple may actually have been one of the least worse offenders in comparison, although I think the intensity of irritation varies quite a bit depending on individual usage patterns.
Microsoft had a highly usable, if boring, user interface in Windows 2000. Windows XP kept it mostly the same, but implemented needless changes in the start menu and with great emphasis on shiny col
The Apple 1 Was A Great Design (Score:1)
At the time, a single-board computer, one that you could just solder a keyboard onto and plug in a monitor, was a great design.
And Woz did great work refactoring the spare gates on the TTL chips, using locic simplification to pare the design down to the least number of chips.
Since then they've done a few other clever things that weren't just the application of zen to marketing.
I wasn't very thorough in the above. The idea of not including the power supply transformer, since it would add a great amount of shipping weight,nand every customer could source one locally, but still incuding the linear regulators on the single circuit board, that was great design, too.
Yes, but that won't get you a better iPhone or make Mac usable again, so why bother?