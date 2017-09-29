Apple Reports 400 Percent Rise In National Security Requests (thenextweb.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: Apple received a record number of national security orders this year, according to its bi-annual report published this week. The company stated it received more than 13,250 national security requests affecting over 9,000 accounts in the first half of 2017. Compared to the same period in 2015, this represents a threefold increase. National Security Requests are subpoenas by the government which oblige companies or individuals to share their data for national security purposes. The requests are usually made in the form of National Security Letters and are demanded only when it's indispensable to an investigation. The reason for this rise in numbers is still unclear. The company also revealed it provided data in 44 non-civil governmental cases, information which hadn't been revealed in its previous reports.
The reason for increase should be clear (Score:2)
Re: The reason for increase should be clear (Score:1)
Way to drain the swamp (Score:2)
Sounds like somebody's enjoying being in charge of the Deep State. Who could have guessed?
Why compare 2017 to 2015? (Score:2)
Why are they comparing 2017 to 2015? Did anyone else notice they skipped 2016?
I guess someone read the how to lie with statistics book.
Re: (Score:2)
Why are they comparing 2017 to 2015? Did anyone else notice they skipped 2016?
I guess someone read the how to lie with statistics book.
Why should we believe what Apple is reporting . . . ? Maybe the true number is 4,000 % . . . would Apple tell us the truth, if the government did not want us to know . . . ?
Mining the ecosystem (Score:1)
Where is Sherlock Holmes! (Score:1)
Worth wondering... (Score:1)
"400 Percent Rise"? (Score:2)
Who writes these headlines and where did they learn to do arithmetic?? For the record, a threefold increase equals a 200% rise. Maybe this evident innumeracy is somehow connected with the apparent rise in fascism mentioned by another reader.
Re: (Score:2)
My name isn't Trump but I would call this fake news.