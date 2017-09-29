Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Security Government Privacy Apple

Apple Reports 400 Percent Rise In National Security Requests (thenextweb.com) 19

Posted by BeauHD from the threefold-increase dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Next Web: Apple received a record number of national security orders this year, according to its bi-annual report published this week. The company stated it received more than 13,250 national security requests affecting over 9,000 accounts in the first half of 2017. Compared to the same period in 2015, this represents a threefold increase. National Security Requests are subpoenas by the government which oblige companies or individuals to share their data for national security purposes. The requests are usually made in the form of National Security Letters and are demanded only when it's indispensable to an investigation. The reason for this rise in numbers is still unclear. The company also revealed it provided data in 44 non-civil governmental cases, information which hadn't been revealed in its previous reports.

  • George W. Bush and Obama were people who at least cared a tiny, tiny amount about civil liberties even as they established precedents which were easily abused. And now, we're seeing what happens when one has people in charge (Trump and Sessions) who don't even bother pretending that they care about civil liberties.

  • Compared to the same period in 2015, this represents a threefold increase.

    Sounds like somebody's enjoying being in charge of the Deep State. Who could have guessed?

  • Why are they comparing 2017 to 2015? Did anyone else notice they skipped 2016?

    I guess someone read the how to lie with statistics book.

    • Why are they comparing 2017 to 2015? Did anyone else notice they skipped 2016?

      I guess someone read the how to lie with statistics book.

      Why should we believe what Apple is reporting . . . ? Maybe the true number is 4,000 % . . . would Apple tell us the truth, if the government did not want us to know . . . ?

  • Iphones are ubiquitous products and I'm not surprised to find a large focus on mining the resulting information.
  • Yeah ... It is a real mystery why there is a sudden spike in fascism in the US. Make Americans Grip Ankles! #MAGA
  • Apple gadgets don't throw off user data to Apple ecosystem beyond the meta, storefronts, and iCloud. I wonder if the increase in NSL's going Apple's way is for iCloud stuff, and the increase reflects Apple's organically increasing cloud-user base instead of newfound zealotry on part of DoJ. Other companies - especially Google's - numbers on this front will be that much more interesting.
  • Excuse me, but a "threefold increase" as quoted in the summary does not equal a "400 percent rise" as mentioned in the headline.

    Who writes these headlines and where did they learn to do arithmetic?? For the record, a threefold increase equals a 200% rise. Maybe this evident innumeracy is somehow connected with the apparent rise in fascism mentioned by another reader.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ve3oat ( 884827 )
      The bad arithmetic first appears in the article at thenextweb.com and has been repeated, unquestioningly, by slashdot. Tsk, tsk.

      My name isn't Trump but I would call this fake news.

