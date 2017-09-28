Apple Recommends Children Under 13, Twins and Siblings Do Not Use Face ID On iPhone X (theguardian.com) 49
According to a security guide published Wednesday, Apple recommends that children under the age of 13 do not use Face ID on the iPhone X due to the probability of a false match being significantly higher for young children. The company said this was because "their distinct facial features may not have fully developed." They also recommend that twins and siblings do not use the new feature. The Guardian reports: In all those situations, the company recommends concerned users disable Face ID and use a passcode instead. With Face ID, Apple has implemented a secondary system that exclusively looks out for attempts to fool the technology. Both the authentication and spoofing defense are based on machine learning, but while the former is trained to identify individuals from their faces, the latter is used to look for telltale signs of cheating. "An additional neural network that's trained to spot and resist spoofing defends against attempts to unlock your phone with photos or masks," the company says. If a completely perfect mask is made, which fools the identification neural network, the defensive system will still notice -- just like a human.
Do they really need to specify both twins and siblings?
siblings? (Score:5, Insightful)
Like most people on Earth?
Look alike according to Algorithm (Score:2)
Apple did specify "siblings that look like you",
Yes, but what they mean is siblings that look like you according to an algorithm which also thinks that all kids under 13 look alike. This doesn't exactly inspire much confidence especially if this is the algorithm protecting your Apple Pay cards on your phone. Mind you at the price they are charging you probably won't have much money left on those cards for your look alike to access.
I recommend not buying an iPhone X. (Score:3)
Buy the 8, SE, 7 or 6S (or Droid) and vote with your wallet against this half arsed system AND save a bundle in the process.
Too many compromises, too many security holes.
Due to the nature of false positives, this is pretty irrelevant.
1/1,000,000
Unless you're under 13 or have a sibling.
Perhaps they just mean out of all 7.5 billion faces in the world right now, 7,500 of them will unlock your phone. I assume there is really, really fine print about the chances being much higher if the face belongs to someone who looks similar to you, like a twin or even a sibling.
Yet did Apple ever tell 12 year olds Touch ID wouldn't work for them? Or siblings?
Has anyone ever produced a Touch ID collision using 2 different fingerprints? It's easy enough to fool by cloning the targets fingerprints, despite claims to the contrary, but has anyone actually encountered a case where someone using Touch ID has found someone else that passes their Touch ID check?
For sufficiently loose definitions of 1 in 1,000,000, apparently.
So
... about 8,000 people on this planet can unlock my phone?
With a pass token that I can neither change nor keep secret to boot...
And since they generally have to look like you, the odds that one of those 8000 people is someone of the same race, same heritage, even someone you know, are related to, and perhaps even live...
-facepalm-
"Promote" is an odd word to use, almost like it's marketing and not real statistics based on experiments or even predictions. Is there a white paper or published study (preferably peer-reviewed) behind those numbers, or is it just insanely incredible marketing?
Hey, earlier models could do this even without 3 failed attempts. All you had to do is repair it when it breaks.
*gasp*
Don't tell me Apple is now anti-LBQTBBQWTFKMA?
Children need to get some scars first (Score:1)
That can be arranged.
So much fear over the Face ID (Score:1)
Who would give a $1,000 phone (Score:2)
to a child under 13 ? The chances of it being lost or stolen are quite high!
So they can go to school without having to hang their heads in shame.
The chances of it being lost or stolen are quite high!
Even more so now that apparently any other kid under 13 can unlock it!
Bullshit, Bullshit, Bullshit (Score:1)
It's all bullshit. Whatshisfuck stood on stage and claimed that it was orders of magnitude more secure and reliable than TouchID. What happened?
If a completely perfect mask is made, which fools the identification neural network, the defensive system will still notice -- just like a human.
Nope. If a "perfect" mask is made, the defensive system won't notice. And neither will a human. And if a "good" mask is made, the defensive system won't notice, but a human will.
Your system isn't usable for children under 13 because "their distinct facial features may not have fully developed"? Bullshit. It isn't usable because it doesn't work well. 12 year o
What happened is 1 or more people looked at the phone in its locked state backstage and it rolled over to passcode only, it was actually a good demo of how secure it is.
Nope. If a "perfect" mask is made, the defensive system won't notice. And neither will a human. And if a "good" mask is made, the defensive system won't notice, but a human will.
while getting a perfect 3-d scan of the persons face and making a 3-d printed model may work - on the other hand, pun intended, lifting a fingerprint from anywhere and using it to unlock an iphone touch sensor [arstechnica.com] is trivially easy, children have defeated it by touching it against their sleeping parents hand. Cops can force you to touch unlock
What happened is 1 or more people looked at the phone in its locked state backstage and it rolled over to passcode only, it was actually a good demo of how secure it is.
So users of this phone will have to be careful not to allow the camera to see other people's faces or it will 'false negative' on them and automatically lock? That makes little sense.
I bet, though, that when the face recognition feature failure occurred during the demo, they were ready, Apple probably had a team ready and waiting to fabricate whatever the most plausible explanation would be for any on-stage incident during the presentation. They probably have focus groups ready and waiting to bounce their stories off of. The marketing shit is really, really important at Apple, because it's the basis of their high markups.
It's all bullshit. Whatshisfuck stood on stage and claimed that it was orders of magnitude more secure and reliable than TouchID. What happened?
"More" is not necessarily more than a lot. A condom you had in your back pocket for a month is also more secure than "don't worry honey, I'll pull out".
What the hell kind of comment was that?
Baked in design flaws (Score:2)
And if it CANNOT be changed even with your consent it is not fit as a security token either. It's great for identity, but it could hardly be worse for authorization.
You must have forgotten that part where this feature is not compulsory. You may continue to use a passcode.
Same old Apple line... (Score:1)
Also, probably criminal (Score:2)
If Apple didn't counter-indicate FaceID for children, they would probably be violating COPA - the act that makes it so companies cannot start fucking around with your data til you are 13. Well, at least, not as freely.
Everyone else (Score:2)
Everyone else recommends nobody use crappy gimmicks like Face ID.
Twins (Score:2)
