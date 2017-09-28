Apple Recommends Children Under 13, Twins and Siblings Do Not Use Face ID On iPhone X (theguardian.com) 24
According to a security guide published Wednesday, Apple recommends that children under the age of 13 do not use Face ID on the iPhone X due to the probability of a false match being significantly higher for young children. The company said this was because "their distinct facial features may not have fully developed." They also recommend that twins and siblings do not use the new feature. The Guardian reports: In all those situations, the company recommends concerned users disable Face ID and use a passcode instead. With Face ID, Apple has implemented a secondary system that exclusively looks out for attempts to fool the technology. Both the authentication and spoofing defense are based on machine learning, but while the former is trained to identify individuals from their faces, the latter is used to look for telltale signs of cheating. "An additional neural network that's trained to spot and resist spoofing defends against attempts to unlock your phone with photos or masks," the company says. If a completely perfect mask is made, which fools the identification neural network, the defensive system will still notice -- just like a human.
Do they really need to specify both twins and siblings?
siblings? (Score:5, Insightful)
Like most people on Earth?
I recommend not buying an iPhone X. (Score:2)
Buy the 8, SE, 7 or 6S (or Droid) and vote with your wallet against this half arsed system AND save a bundle in the process.
Too many compromises, too many security holes.
Apple promote Touch ID has having 1 in 50,000 chance of false positive, while Face ID is 1 in 1,000,000
Due to the nature of false positives, this is pretty irrelevant.
1/1,000,000
Unless you're under 13 or have a sibling.
Perhaps they just mean out of all 7.5 billion faces in the world right now, 7,500 of them will unlock your phone. I assume there is really, really fine print about the chances being much higher if the face belongs to someone who looks similar to you, like a twin or even a sibling.
Yet did Apple ever tell 12 year olds Touch ID wouldn't work for them? Or siblings?
Has anyone ever produced a Touch ID collision using 2 different fingerprints? It's easy enough to fool by cloning the targets fingerprints, despite claims to the contrary, but has anyone actually encountered a case where someone using Touch ID has found someone else that passes their Touch ID check?
Apple promote Touch ID has having 1 in 50,000 chance of false positive, while Face ID is 1 in 1,000,000
For sufficiently loose definitions of 1 in 1,000,000, apparently.
Children need to get some scars first (Score:1)
So much fear over the Face ID (Score:1)
Who would give a $1,000 phone (Score:2)
to a child under 13 ? The chances of it being lost or stolen are quite high!
So they can go to school without having to hang their heads in shame.
Bullshit, Bullshit, Bullshit (Score:2)
It's all bullshit. Whatshisfuck stood on stage and claimed that it was orders of magnitude more secure and reliable than TouchID. What happened?
If a completely perfect mask is made, which fools the identification neural network, the defensive system will still notice -- just like a human.
Nope. If a "perfect" mask is made, the defensive system won't notice. And neither will a human. And if a "good" mask is made, the defensive system won't notice, but a human will.
Your system isn't usable for children under 13 because "their distinct facial features may not have fully developed"? Bullshit. It isn't usable because it doesn't work well. 12 year o