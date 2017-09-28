FCC Chief Tells Apple To Turn on iPhone's FM Radio Chip (cnet.com) 104
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai pushed Apple on Friday to activate the FM radio chips in the iPhone. From a report: In the wake of three major hurricanes that have wiped out communications for millions of people over the past month, Pai issued a statement urging Apple, one of the largest makers of cellphones in the US, to "reconsider its position, given the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria." FM radios that are already included in every phone could be used to access "life-saving information" during disasters, he said. For years the majority of smartphones sold in the US have included FM radios, but most of them have been turned off so that you couldn't use the function. Why? Mobile customers would be a lot less likely to subscribe to streaming music services if they could just listen to traditional, free broadcast radio. This incentive is especially true for Apple, which has a streaming music service. Apple said in a statement: "iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models do not have FM radio chips in them nor do they have antennas designed to support FM signals, so it is not possible to enable FM reception in these products."
But iPhones are the most expensive device on the planet! That surely means They're the best.
For some reason, these features (especially the FM part, but the others too) are common among shit-tier phones but quite uncommon among higher end models.
Apple's answer referred to the iPhone 8, like that's the only version out there. They wish.
There's no amplifier on those phones with an analog audio jack. So even if the situation was as simple as enabling a software change (it isn't) the FM reception would be complete shit. You'd have to stand under the transmitter to get a usable signal.
I miss my old Saisho Walkman - for me, it was the iPod of the time, had detachable speakers, play music on cassettes, had FM/AM radio reception and could fit inside my pocket if I removed one speaker. Could wear headphones or listen to the music from the speaker.
antenna dongle
Android phones in Europe use the earphone socket cable as an antenna - No external antenna
Most Android phones use the earphone ground as an antenna cable, which certainly is an external antenna. The fact that it is also the shield on the earphone audio doesn't mean it isn't also an antenna.
I'm not a fan of the FCC, but in this case they're right.
And I imagine the reason it's not in the most recent Apple phones is that Apple foresaw this day possibly coming, and thought "Fuck them! If we don't put it in the phone (and we're not legally required to), then we eliminate the potential loss of revenue down the road if and
I pay a small fortune for cable television I don't use. I recently went to just having local channels and I am still paying though the nose for the stupid 'FIOS triple pack'. When I call them and tell them I want just have internet they tell me I will have a 'cool down period' where I will have no internet if I do this.
It's a rip off.
I'll take: HBO - for GoT and Westworls, Startz - for American Gods, and now CBS All Access - for ST: Discovery and iTunes - for everything else any day. At least I know why I h
You are not kidding: https://community.verizonwirel... [verizonwireless.com]
You can't even change your service. Fuck Verizon and fuck all cable companies right up their asses.
https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/ [ftccomplai...istant.gov]
When I was in Korea a few years back I was intrigued to see everyone on the subway watching OTA broadcast TV on their phones. This wasn't "streaming" video coming in over their data plan - The phones and tablets had antennas that extended from them and they were watching broadcast TV.
There are only a couple of manufacturers of Android ATSC tuners that can plug into a phones usb port, I suppose because the demand is low. You can find a few more options for DVB-T
This is called 1seg. Started in Japan, it's low quality 12 FPS video but easier and more reliable to receive on the move. Many cars have it, I was really surprised to see people watching TV while driving.
The name of because it uses one segment of the available digital TV spectrum. It trades quality for extra error correction and redundancy.
The South Korean version of this is called DMB [wikipedia.org] and is distinct from but similar in concept to 1seg. The US might see this some day in the form of ATSC-M/H.
All of them are similar in they use H.264 for video and HE-AAC for audio multiplexed in an MPEG transport stream.
But if you have a 1seg-capable phone, the NHK man can come collect fees from you, even if you never use it. I'm glad my phone doesn't have 1seg because I bought it from the states.
my LG G6, which I hate and its a slow chunk of crap, just tells you to plug in a set of headphones for an antenna cause FM radio is not that hard to pick up
That doesn't really help if the receiver part of the chipset is just terminated, but it really wouldn't kill anyone to enable that feature in the future
My LG L40 can receive FM without connecting an external antenna. I wonder why this isn't possible in a device that costs many times that from the same manufacturer...
ClearChannel owns and operates billboards and doesn't have the radio business anymore. You should really update your slashbot talking points.
So now they're called iheartmedia. a rose, by any other name. You should really become more resilient to Silly Name Changes to Obscure Piss Poor Performance.
I could not agree more about what unclearchannel consolidation has done to homogenize our community media.
If a community doesn't support its local radio station to the point that the station needs to sell out to a national chain in order to exist, then was it truly community radio to begin with? Is it better for the station to close down and have the equipment removed, or to be in place so that it can be used do disseminate emergency information when necessary? Why does it matter what it plays at other times?
At least we do have NPR with real engineer, tech and talent that knows the phone numbers for local resources.
Our "NPR" tech/engineer works in the big city 60 miles away and has the numbers for resources 60 miles a
Nothing to do with streaming services (Score:3)
iPhones were shipping with the FM support disabled long before Apple Music or Spotify existed.
i beg to differ. Other countries have FM support for their cellphones. It's just in the US big corporations and special interests expect complete control of their platforms and what there is on them.
Why not just buy like a transistor radio with solar cell charging, their very cheep. Where's my Swiss knife pop out of my Iphone, that would be more useful.
Or get a hand cranked radio/flashlight/iPhone charger [amazon.com] for emergencies.
Maybe they could include a migration from the wasteful analog FM we have today to digital.
Pai didn't specify iPhone 7's and 8's now, did he?
That sounds an awful lot like... like... REGULATION.
Why do you hate Amaerica?
Tell Samsung, Tell Pixel, Tell Motorola, tell ALL the smartphone manufactures to turn on the FM radio chip so i can at least get local broadcast FM radio music, news and weather
Many of those devices already to have their FM radios enabled, but lack software to drive them. I use the free NextRadio [nextradioapp.com] app on my Kyocera Hydro Vibe and it works great. It uses the headphone wire as an antenna, so they (or a speaker) must be plugged it, but you can also output through the built-in speaker.
Here's the official list of supported devices [nextradioapp.com]. Note that my device wasn't listed when I first installed the app, but it worked anyway. I sent some feed back telling them it worked and my device is no
NextRadio demands to know where you are so it can
... "look up" local radio stations, before it will allow you to use the tuner to find your own. It makes you go through two opt-out pop-ups just to keep it from tracking you using GPS, and then sits at a "zip code" entry page with no way past.
It is probably not a good choice for FM tuner in an emergency, since the network will be down and it won't be able to look up stations for you.
I have a samsung S7 and I can't believe that actually worked.
The Cluelessness of the FCC Chair is Amazing! (Score:3, Insightful)
In order to get FCC Approval, Apple has to submit not only samples of their "production-ready" Phones; but full documentation, including SCHEMATICS and SPECIFICATIONS...
TO THE FUCKING FCC!!!
But now, that same Clue-Free MORON has the temerity to attempt to make Apple look like "Bad Guys" that have simply REFUSED to "turn on" that which does not exist!
And he Bloody-Well SHOULD have known that, BEFORE he even made his "Demand"!!!
FFS! Our Tax Dollars at Work...
But...how do you know it doesn't actually exist? Have you seen the full schematics? Do you work for apple.
Sure, apple told you it doesn't exist. But they also produce the iTunes application, and anyone responsible for that monstrosity has no clue whatsoever as to what's real and what's not.
And we should just trust apple because they say it doesn't have one? Both AT&T and Samsung have told me that my S7 doesn't have a radio chip in it. An i trusted them and left it at that. Well turns out it does. I just tested it myself..
Sure, most of the wifi/bt chips have an FM radio built in too.
It enable the feature it requires an antenna. It's usually done via the headphone cable, as you can't really make a decent antenna for ~100MHz signals inside a phone. The optimal length is around 1.7m. The headphone jack needs low-pass filters so it can be used an antenna. It can't be electrically connected to the metal body of a phone without a filter.
More than that, really. You need an antenna, and you need a I2S connection to your CODEC chip (
And yes, I'll go with transistor radio, because those can get AM radio, which is where I'd go for my news. FM is full of Clearchannel crapola so even in an emergency I probably won't think to turn on FM radio.
Don't just top at AM if you are getting one for emergency. Get one that handles the shortwave bands too. The shortwave bands can pick up radio from all around the world so the can get signals that are come from outside of a disaster area. If the disaster is big enough it might take out all the AM stations in range of your radio.
Why? Mobile customers would be a lot less likely to subscribe to streaming music services if they could just listen to traditional, free broadcast radio
Is that really the justification? Seems pretty weak. My car has an FM radio, yet I still choose to pair it with my phone so I can listen to streaming stations -- radio is not a substitute for a station where I get to pick the music.
And since cellular providers are always whining that their customers are eating up valuable cellular bandwidth with streaming (which forces them to cap "unlimited" plans), seems like they'd be *happy* to reduce streaming.
Radio signal wobbles in and out. Even FM is shit quality. I don't understand why people want the buzzing, crackling, and volume-swaying experience of FM instead of the crisp, clear, consistent experience of BlueTooth.
Even AM radio is better-quality than FM. The signal has better reach and better power; it responds really poorly to electrical interference (FM doesn't).
I don't understand why people want the buzzing, crackling, and volume-swaying experience of FM instead of the crisp, clear, consistent experience of BlueTooth.
Because I can pick up FM stations from 50 miles away, and the bluetooth signal fails at 50 feet. And that "consistent" bluetooth "experience" has failed while walking around the campus here, where 2.4GHz wifi is swamping everything else on the band. The phone is about 8 inches from the headset and it drops out. But you're comparing apples and oranges.
Even AM radio is better-quality than FM.
Wow. It must be radio hell where you live for AM to be better than FM.
The signal has better reach and better power;
"Better reach" is a side-effect of the frequency band being used and depends a lot on t
