FCC Chief Tells Apple To Turn on iPhone's FM Radio Chip (cnet.com) 24
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai pushed Apple on Friday to activate the FM radio chips in the iPhone. From a report: In the wake of three major hurricanes that have wiped out communications for millions of people over the past month, Pai issued a statement urging Apple, one of the largest makers of cellphones in the US, to "reconsider its position, given the devastation wrought by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria." FM radios that are already included in every phone could be used to access "life-saving information" during disasters, he said. For years the majority of smartphones sold in the US have included FM radios, but most of them have been turned off so that you couldn't use the function. Why? Mobile customers would be a lot less likely to subscribe to streaming music services if they could just listen to traditional, free broadcast radio. This incentive is especially true for Apple, which has a streaming music service. Apple said in a statement: "iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models do not have FM radio chips in them nor do they have antennas designed to support FM signals, so it is not possible to enable FM reception in these products."
my LG G6, which I hate and its a slow chunk of crap, just tells you to plug in a set of headphones for an antenna cause FM radio is not that hard to pick up
That doesn't really help if the receiver part of the chipset is just terminated, but it really wouldn't kill anyone to enable that feature in the future
FM a threat to streaming? Hardly. In USA, FM is a wasteland of Clearchannel-controled homogenous superficial pop garbage, interspersed with talk radio.
NPR is a lone shining beacon, and is usually my power-out news outlet... until the hurricane either kills their power or topples the transmitter's antenna.
As for built-in antenna, I bet the older iPhones (and others) were using the headphone cable as antenna, just like old Walkman-type radios.
But now? Due to Courage there's no more headphone cable.
iPhones were shipping with the FM support disabled long before Apple Music or Spotify existed.
Why not just buy like a transistor radio with solar cell charging, their very cheep. Where's my Swiss knife pop out of my Iphone, that would be more useful.
Maybe they could include a migration from the wasteful analog FM we have today to digital.
In order to get FCC Approval, Apple has to submit not only samples of their "production-ready" Phones; but full documentation, including SCHEMATICS and SPECIFICATIONS...
TO THE FUCKING FCC!!!
But now, that same Clue-Free MORON has the temerity to attempt to make Apple look like "Bad Guys" that have simply REFUSED to "turn on" that which does not exist!
And he Bloody-Well SHOULD have known that, BEFORE he even made his "Demand"!!!
FFS! Our Tax Dollars at Work...