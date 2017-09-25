iOS 11 Is Causing Massive Battery Drain Problems (betanews.com) 31
Mark Wilson writes: A study conducted by security research firm Wandera shows that iOS 11 is causing iPhone and iPad batteries to drain faster than ever -- much faster. The difference between iOS 10 and iOS 11 is anything but minor; batteries can drain in half the amount of time following the upgrade. Wandera's report shows how, on average, an iPhone or iPad running iOS 10 takes 240 minutes of usage to drain the battery from 100 percent to zero. With iOS 11 installed, this number plummets to just 96 minutes -- over twice as fast. Users have also complained about the issue.
article blames FaceID (Score:4, Insightful)
One problem, no one has an iPhone X yet.
It also says 'We suspect it is also a case of Apple fans wanting to test out all the shiny new features right off the bat.' and then the reporting on this reporting just ignores that and says the update is causing "massive battery drain problems".
I want to know where they got the data. Do they have a lot of data? A little? What app are they using to monitor users' battery usage? I presume they are using some app of their own as a form of spy?
I am having this problem on iPhone 6S (Score:1)
I am having this problem on 6S. I have to charge it twice a day. On hold right now for 6 minutes and battery as gone down 4%!
AR is fun but it drains the entire battery in about a half hour.
iPad Mini 4 is only having the trouble relatively mildly.
My 6 is also losing battery performance.
Last week I had to replace my battery as after 4 years it was dire, so new battery and working great and lasting 1.5 days, then 3 days ago upgraded to IOS11 and it's now drains in
.5 days.
Standard Apple Protocol (Score:2, Insightful)
2. Release new hardware with bigger battery.
3. Profit!
1. "Update" OS to use more battery.
2. Release new hardware with bigger battery.
3. Profit!
biggest problem: newer devices as of late seldom come with bigger batteries.
My battery life has improved with iOS11 (Score:3)
The very first thing I did after installing iOS11, is go through the location permissions and convert all apps that were "allows background location" to only be "while in use".
There were not really too many apps that were a problem, but that definitely helped at least with Waze.
Looking at my battery logs, I notice nothing especially different about app usage so I don't really see other changes in battery use...
The one culprit I would guess at, is that if people are using AR apps that drains a LOT of power very quickly. I imagine people will stop using so many once the novelty wears off though, there are a few that are useful but it's not like you'd be in them every day.
Happened to me on day one... (Score:1)
I had a serious battery drain issue with iOS11 on the first day installed it on my 6. Updated in the morning with it plugged into my laptop with a full charge. By 6PM, I was getting a 20% warning, when I usually have more like 65-70%. However, over the next couple of days, battery life went back to something closer to what it was prior to updating, maybe 5% less, but not like it was. Seemed better after I power cycled the phone while trying to sort out an issue with connecting to my bedside dock after the
My understanding is that the phone has to reindex everything almost to a MacOS upgrade. That kills the battery for a day or three until it's done,then things start to normalize.
How is this news? EVERY major iOS update has had this same damn problem with battery life sucking on any older devices.
Now iOS users get to sit back and wait 6 months for Apple fix (errr... make less bad?) this problem while being badgered into buying a new phone to circumvent this preventable problem.
Almost loaded it this weekend (Score:2)
I was synchronizing my iPad in iTunes when I saw there was an update available. After some research into what was new and what problems the early adopters were seeing, I decided to wait. My IOS 10 works just fine and there is no pressing need to upgrade yet, so I think I'm goona wait
