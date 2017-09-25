iOS 11 Is Causing Massive Battery Drain Problems (betanews.com) 98
Mark Wilson writes: A study conducted by security research firm Wandera shows that iOS 11 is causing iPhone and iPad batteries to drain faster than ever -- much faster. The difference between iOS 10 and iOS 11 is anything but minor; batteries can drain in half the amount of time following the upgrade. Wandera's report shows how, on average, an iPhone or iPad running iOS 10 takes 240 minutes of usage to drain the battery from 100 percent to zero. With iOS 11 installed, this number plummets to just 96 minutes -- over twice as fast. Users have also complained about the issue.
article blames FaceID (Score:5, Insightful)
One problem, no one has an iPhone X yet.
It also says 'We suspect it is also a case of Apple fans wanting to test out all the shiny new features right off the bat.' and then the reporting on this reporting just ignores that and says the update is causing "massive battery drain problems".
I want to know where they got the data. Do they have a lot of data? A little? What app are they using to monitor users' battery usage? I presume they are using some app of their own as a form of spy?
Re:article blames FaceID (Score:4, Informative)
Re:article blames FaceID (Score:5, Interesting)
We see this EVERY time there is a major release and the problem goes away on it's own.
Wanna know why?
When the iOS upgrade happens it swaps out the OS, but leaves userdata more or less intact. After the OS upgrade is good background tasks clean up all the user data, databases, etc (And in a modern smartphone there is a LOT), and bring everything up to the current version
This takes a lot of time. And power. After every major uprade your phone will get hot just sitting there chugging away at the gigs of photos, videos, music, etc. Happens every time.
Apple really should tell users about it. Maybe but a notification on the lock screen saying "Post upgrade cleanup in progress you may want to plug in your phone"
End users are idiots though. Probably cheaper to keep them in the dark and ignore these stories every major release cycle.
Re: (Score:3)
Same story every time that part is true. What is also true is that even after a few days the battery drain is still there. And people can't downgrade anymore after first two weeks (of a new SW version release) so they are screwed.
After that people complain and the usual response is "your battery was dead anyway" (which is false) and/or "buy a new phone, why are you so cheap".
Re: (Score:2)
There is an app, it's called Moment. it takes your battery usage (a screenshot of it, due to iOS limitations and such) and can show you how usage compares daily - if you actively take those screen shots.
Granted this app is for monitoring your usage in the hopes that you can break some bad habits... but it's still useful to see which app is eating the most battery.
Re: (Score:3)
Not only did they incorrectly blame FaceID in the original article [wandera.com], they even acknowledged the actual cause right at the start, before leaping headfirst into a series of factually incorrect assertions. Right at the start:
Battery drain is a common iOS problem that usually pops up immediately after a major iOS upgrade release. This is partly due to Spotlight re-indexing and other behind the scenes shuffling.
I.e. We know exactly what's causing it, and it's a perfectly understandable problem that resolves itself after a few days, but let's author a report using data that we know is in no way representative of actual usage so we can stir up a storm over an "issue" that won't exist in about a week
The root cause - cat parasites (Score:2, Offtopic)
Re: (Score:1, Offtopic)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: The root cause - cat parasites (Score:2)
The real problem is that they didn't have Steve QA it! They should have placed the phone on edge on his coffin. If it falls left, fail. Right, means it sucks but will do.
If the phone flies off the coffin and shatters into a million pieces; sacrifice the dev team, repaint the room in their blood, and hire a new team.
Re: (Score:2)
Like butter, it melts in your hand?
Re: (Score:1)
I was born in 1959. Not sure anymore if that makes me old or not.
I am having this problem on iPhone 6S (Score:1)
I am having this problem on 6S. I have to charge it twice a day. On hold right now for 6 minutes and battery as gone down 4%!
AR is fun but it drains the entire battery in about a half hour.
iPad Mini 4 is only having the trouble relatively mildly.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
My 6 is also losing battery performance.
Last week I had to replace my battery as after 4 years it was dire, so new battery and working great and lasting 1.5 days, then 3 days ago upgraded to IOS11 and it's now drains in
.5 days.
Re: (Score:2)
Lasting 1.5 days is "working great" for a g*m phone?
Boy, do I feel old.
It's not a phone you moron, it's a pocket computer! Sheesh, who uses these devices primarily for making phone calls anyway? You *are* old!
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, That Guy is still around? After all these years?
You are old, That Guy. You've been saying this for what feels like forever.
Just replace battery (Score:4, Funny)
Open it
Replace battery
Close it
Done. It's easy.
Re: (Score:2)
On a 6 I’ve found it varies. Can seem normal for a while then suddenly something starts draining faster. Unfortunately the usage list for last 24 hrs is too coarse to indicate what it is. I watched 4 percent flash by in 15 secs. Then normal. I suspect it is something to do with WiFi and cellular.
Again, I was standing outside my door and so within WiFi range but weak, and I’d been out taking photos, and just then it seemed to drain 15% presumably just uploading photos.
Apart from this, it feels sn
Re: (Score:2)
*Every* recent iOS release has had reports of battery-drain issues. Wait for the x.0.1 version to address the issue.
Exactly what I always do. I've bled enough, I'll let others be on the bleeding edge for a change.
Re: My father has it, I have it, my sister has it. (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Um... What forced upgrades? As an AppleCare advisor who has seen iPhone 6â(TM)s (not 6sâ(TM)s) on iOS 8, I feel as though you should maybe do a little more research.
You're the same AC who's "not a shill". Fix your keyboard mapping or stop trying to use Unicode characters here. Then you AC posts will be a lot more Anonymous.
Re: (Score:2)
Upgrade to iOS11 and you can have that power drain too!
I love Apple's forced upgrades!
No, it is not forced upgrades iOS but rather annoyingly nag you to upgrade. Since iOS9 (iirc), the system will keep asking you everyday on updating the iOS if you haven't done it already. If you click "Later", it will ask you whether you want to set up the upgrade after 5pm and asks you to enter your pin (or authorization). You could simply discard it by canceling to pin entering screen. I don't know what happen if you do not lock your phone though, but that's plain stupid not to lock your phone anyway. The
Re: Maybe those battery apps are liars? (Score:2)
The jailed apps died off with iOS 10. Only way to see low level battery info on iOS 10 is to jailbreak.
Standard Apple Protocol (Score:1)
2. Release new hardware with bigger battery.
3. Profit!
Re: (Score:1)
1. "Update" OS to use more battery.
2. Release new hardware with bigger battery.
3. Profit!
biggest problem: newer devices as of late seldom come with bigger batteries.
My battery life has improved with iOS11 (Score:4, Informative)
The very first thing I did after installing iOS11, is go through the location permissions and convert all apps that were "allows background location" to only be "while in use".
There were not really too many apps that were a problem, but that definitely helped at least with Waze.
Looking at my battery logs, I notice nothing especially different about app usage so I don't really see other changes in battery use...
The one culprit I would guess at, is that if people are using AR apps that drains a LOT of power very quickly. I imagine people will stop using so many once the novelty wears off though, there are a few that are useful but it's not like you'd be in them every day.
They all let you do that now (Score:2)
Too bad many apps don't let you do that
Which ones are you talking about? Ae you saying they stop working altogether? I have not seen that with any app yet.
It seems more like you do not know that in iOS11 *all* apps are able to be switched to "when in use" location updates by the user, even if they only ever asked for "all the time" use. Apps have no ability to prevent you from selecting the location update option you prefer (they still of course have the ability not to ask for location updates at all!).
Re: No user swappable batteries! (Score:2)
My Galaxy S5 and its removable battery is still working very well.
:)
I should probably locate a replacement battery while I can still obtain one.
Re: (Score:1)
They were about $7 around a year ago from Walmart
Re: (Score:2)
Fixing a software issue by saying "I should be able to replace my battery with another one" is not a good answer.
There would then be no incentive to even attempt to have reasonable battery life. You could just swap batteries once an hour!
They really need to fix the underlying issue that is causing this. It isn't unusual for OS
.0 releases to have significant bugs either.
Happened to me on day one... (Score:3, Informative)
I had a serious battery drain issue with iOS11 on the first day installed it on my 6. Updated in the morning with it plugged into my laptop with a full charge. By 6PM, I was getting a 20% warning, when I usually have more like 65-70%. However, over the next couple of days, battery life went back to something closer to what it was prior to updating, maybe 5% less, but not like it was. Seemed better after I power cycled the phone while trying to sort out an issue with connecting to my bedside dock after the update.
Re: Happened to me on day one... (Score:5, Interesting)
My understanding is that the phone has to reindex everything almost to a MacOS upgrade. That kills the battery for a day or three until it's done,then things start to normalize.
Re: (Score:2)
My understanding is that the phone has to reindex everything almost to a MacOS upgrade. That kills the battery for a day or three until it's done,then things start to normalize.
Exactly.
You're charging it wrong? (Score:2)
This is news? (Score:4, Informative)
How is this news? EVERY major iOS update has had this same damn problem with battery life sucking on any older devices.
Now iOS users get to sit back and wait 6 months for Apple fix (errr... make less bad?) this problem while being badgered into buying a new phone to circumvent this preventable problem.
Re: (Score:2)
I have tons of apps. True, on day one the battery is drained quickly, but then again, on day one I am constantly looking all the new stuff. On day two everything is always back to normal.
I have a 6S plus and the battery is lasting the same with iOS11 as before.
Almost loaded it this weekend (Score:2)
I was synchronizing my iPad in iTunes when I saw there was an update available. After some research into what was new and what problems the early adopters were seeing, I decided to wait. My IOS 10 works just fine and there is no pressing need to upgrade yet, so I think I'm goona wait
240 minutes of SOT is good? Actually kinda sucks (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
This is wrong on so many levels. Them writing it, you falling for it. This is sad really.
an iPhone or iPad running iOS 10 takes 240 minutes of usage to drain the battery
With this simple sentence they will have you believe that an iPhone (any model) and an iPad (any model) have the same autonomy.
When I read this I see pure garbage. You see news. What a world we are living in!
orly? (Score:2)
we all simply need new iPhones (Score:2)
when has an iOS update NOT caused older devices to flake out?
seems it's a conscious decision on the part of apple to drive sales, but doubling the batting drain is really giving the middle finger to the customer base
~600 bucks for 2 hours battery capacity? what a joke.
Happens every IOS update (Score:2)
I can't swear on my memory, but it seems this is an issue with every single IOS update.
A month or so from now a patch will fix things right up.
Curious how Apple doesn't catch such things ahead of time.
Or ( dons tin foil head gear )
They DO know about it, but keep it quiet and release the IOS anyway vs pushing the release date out far enough so they can fix it.
Kind of how game developers work anymore. ( Which, coincidentally, is why I never buy games until they have been out for six months or longer. Saves a
Every. Single. Time. (Score:3)
Yes, Every. Single. Time. Each time a new major version of iOS comes out, people forget (or never heard about) the fact that Spotlight Re-Indexes the "Drive" in iOS Devices for the first day or so, and people whine about "Battery Life".
Yes, sometimes there are some adjustments needed to background-task prioritization; but most of the time it is simply Spotlight. If that is the case, then the drain should settle-down in a couple of days. If it requires Re-nice-ing, then you'll soon see a "point update" that will do so.
But this happens. Every time. Apple really needs to tell people to expect it; but who wants to give "bad news" about the new shiny; even though it is fully-explainable, temporary, and expected by experiened iOS users?
Re: (Score:1)
Yep. And they also make improvements on identifying objects and people in your photos. Which means it has to go through the 30 GB of pictures you have on your phone. Since they do this on-device rather than in the cloud, for privacy reasons, this takes processor and battery.
Re: (Score:2)
Yep. And they also make improvements on identifying objects and people in your photos. Which means it has to go through the 30 GB of pictures you have on your phone. Since they do this on-device rather than in the cloud, for privacy reasons, this takes processor and battery.
Good point! I forgot about the face-recognition stuff.
I have never noticed. Does it do the facial recognition on video, too? If so, that be a LOT of "pictures" to categorize!
Re: (Score:2)
And can you please explain then why if you do a fresh install of 10.3.3 and 11.0.0 the drain on the latter is still there?
Safari seems snappier (Score:2)
Maybe iOS 11 users more active because it's new? (Score:2)
Nothing new here, happens every time (Score:2)
Well maybe not *every* time but this is nothing new. I remember multiple major iPhone OS updates in the past that caused battery drain that had to be fixed in a point release. Surprising they didn't catch it in testing, but who knows what weird combos of apps or weird file corruption people have.
BTW, why is it that clearing your history and cache is a common solution to browser problems? If a web browser is behaving poorly with bad data files, isn't it a but that it doesn't just realise the data is bad a
They are just holding the phone wrong. (Score:2)
Turned on everything ... (Score:1)
In no small part, this is because iOS 11 turned on every goddamned thing in the system.
All of that cloud shit, and wallet shit, and all of the network stuff I'd turned off was re-enabled when I updated. Within minutes of the update I went through and touched every setting, removing piles of crap I don't use and don't want, but which Apple decided I clearly couldn't live without.
The amount of crap which was suddenly enabled was mind-boggling.
This is my work phone, so I'm stuck with it
... but damn if they d
It's all fine with me. (Score:1)
Is this ... (Score:2)