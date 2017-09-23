Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Apple's Swift 4.0 Includes A Compatibility Mode For 'The Majority' Of Swift 3.x Code

Posted by EditorDavid
An anonymous reader quotes InfoWorld: Swift 4.0 is now available. It's a major upgrade to Apple's Swift, the three-year old successor to the Objective-C language used for MacOS and iOS application development. The Swift 4 upgrade enhances the Swift Package Manager and provides new compatibility modes for developers. Apple said Swift 4 also makes Swift more stable and improves its standard library. Swift 4 is largely source-compatible with Swift 3 and ships as part of Apple's Xcode 9 IDE...

Swift 4's new compatibility modes could save you from having to modify code to be able to use the new version of the compiler. Two modes are supported, including the Swift 3.2 mode, which accepts most source files built with Swift 3.x compilers, and the Swift 4.0 mode, which includes Swift 4 and API changes. Apple said that some source migration will be needed for many projects, but the number of source changes are "quite modest" compared to many previous major changes between Swift releases.
Apple calls Swift 4.0 "a major language release" that also includes new language changes and updates that came through the Swift Evolution process.

  • Don't you just love things that nearly always work?

    • I used to be somewhat critical of the compatibility-breaking change of Swift, but I'm wondering if this isn't a decent approach for the long-term benefit of the language. It certainly seems to be better to make incompatible changes early in the language's adoption life cycle than to wait too long, then break things, which causes a lot of problem when there's a huge existing body of source code. Moreover, everyone was warned well in advance that Swift would be making changes up to at least version 3 (and a

  • You know, ReactOS runs the majority of the Win32 programs. So, who's ditching Win10 and heading to ReactOS?! ;)

  • This is why I jumped off the Apple treadmill (Score:3)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Saturday September 23, 2017 @02:08PM (#55250969) Journal
    This is why I jumped off the Apple treadmill and stopped using their proprietary languages (yeah, I know the languages are technically open, but for practical purposes the languages change at their whim). When I need to write for iPhone, the meat of the code gets written in C or C++, which is stable (and has the added benefit of being portable to Android or anywhere else).

    For the code which I write in Apple's languages, I use a simple subset of the language, trying to avoid features that are likely to be changed in the future. It makes me sad because there are some nice features, but I don't want to use them because the pain of rewriting code (for no reason) is worse than the benefit I get from those features.

