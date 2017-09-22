Apple's Latest Products Get Rare Mixed-Bag Reviews, Muted Reception (bloomberg.com) 49
Mark Gurman, writing for Bloomberg: Despite the strength of its brand, Apple occasionally releases a product to mediocre reviews -- remember the original Apple TV or Apple Watch? But reviewers have rarely been as grumpy as this month, when Apple unveiled its collection of new gadgets for the holidays. "I can't think of a single compelling reason to upgrade [to iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus] from an iPhone 7 [which was launched last year]," wrote Nilay Patel of The Verge. Another potential sign of trouble: the iPhone 8 models didn't sell out during pre-orders, another rare occurrence for Apple phones. [...] Reviewing the new Apple Watch Series 3 model, The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern wrote "On the AT&T-connected models, the cellular connection dropped, calls were often choppy and Siri sometimes failed to connect. On the one that ran on T-Mobile, I experienced several dropped connections." The Verge's Lauren Goode noticed a serious connection issue as well, saying the device "would appear to pick up a single bar of some random Wi-Fi signal, and hang on that, rather than switching to LTE." [...] Reviewing the Apple TV 4K, The Verge's Patel noted the device's high price, a lack of 4K support in major apps including YouTube, and a lack of support for the Dolby Atmos audio standard. Reuters reported on Friday: Hundreds of people usually gather at Apple's Sydney city store with queues winding down the town's main street, George Street, when there is a new product release. But there were fewer than 30 people lining up before the store opened on Friday, according to a Reuters witness. While the number of people queuing up outside Apple stores have dropped over the years with many opting for online purchases, the weak turnout for the latest iPhone has partly been due to poor reviews. Over at Financial Times, Tim Bradshaw reports: "I think demand is down from last year, for no other reason than you have another flagship phone," said Neil Cybart, an Apple analyst at Above Avalon. "A portion of the iPhone launch demand is not materialising quite yet." That could leave this weekend's initial sales lower than at any point since the iPhone 6 first launched in 2014, Mr Cybart added. Apple's decision to increase prices for the iPhone 8 compared with last year's model and a less aggressive launch push by mobile carriers could also affect demand.
I just bought an iPhone 7 Plus after they announced the iPhone 8 & X. There were barely any differences between the iPhone 7 & iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8's are only available in 64 & 256 GB memory. Also, the iPhone 7 Plus's price dropped, and I was able to get 128 GB. Wireless charging isn't a compelling enough reason to drop an extra $150.
I'm fairly certain Apple wants people to buy the iPhone X. The reason people aren't flocking to the 8 is because Apple said "here's this thing, that's ok...but look over at THIS thing that's really awesome", so of course people are going to want the awesome.
I'm sure some marketing heads will soon roll. Personallzed "interviews" with influencial tech reporters' favorite cosplayers need to scheduled and happy-ending-completed AT LEAST three weeks in advance of the product releases, people!
It is also the first time Apple has released its new phones with the premium model being delayed a few months, I know if I intend to upgrade there is little reason to get the 8 over the X.
It will be interesting to see what the numbers are once the X comes out. I would guess a number of iPhone users who view it as fashion statement will wait for the X simply because, well it is the X. Some will actually find the new features compelling and useful and will wait for it. Are there enough of those to overcome slow sales of the 8? Will be interesting to see. Personally, I see no compelling reason to upgrade from a 7 to an 8; and an X isn't worth $1000 to me.
The X has a larger, presumably better (OLED) screen in a smaller package. The screen is a pretty important part of your smartphone experience. Not something I'd write off as a "fashion statement".
A friend of mine has the Samsung Note8. Having a screen like that really is something to be excited about.
You mean aside from the X being insanely expensive?
Yeah we're all waiting for the ugly smaller model with the insane price tag.
I like how the Bloomberg article attributes the mediocre reviews of Apple products to "grumpy reviewers". Because of course, it's not possible that Apple's offerings could ever actually be mediocre.
It's a telephone. The first year that the Bell phone hung on the wall everyone I'm sure was excited. Now a days there's a box in my parent's basement full old crap phones...you want one? all are free!!! This is where we are with the iPhone. It's a phone. The most exciting feature of the X is an animated emoji - I hear the movie sucked ! The phone is still a rectangle. You have any idea how long it took AT&T to change the shape of the phone - wasn't until after it was deregulated.
I do need a new phone - have a discontinued iPhone 5 (no S, no C, no Plus.... plain old original stock). However, the X is too rich and thinking about the whole material things won't love me issue...I'll go for the 8. But my wife has the 7 --- and I don't see a difference.
Obviously I hold onto things until they expire. Do I save a buck and get the 7 or at least get the most current model 8?! or maybe the SE because it is smaller - and I have the watch too.
But why do I need a smartphone again?! Oh, so I can swipe through FB twice a day while pretending to care about the content !? That experience can be had for far less than a $1,000 X.
And damit -- why are the storage sizes 64 or 256. Why couldn't it have been a useful 128 vs 256? Oh - 'cause nobody would pay the premium for a 256. I guess I will be parted from my money.
Oh woes me.
It's a telephone.
No it is not a telephone. It's a handheld computer that happens to be able to make calls. HUGE difference.
Great post, grandpa! Any stories for us about how a bowl of soup used to cost just a nickle?
Apple's secret to success isn't hardware. It's software.
Steve Jobs said almost verbatim that "Apple is a software company [youtube.com]" and he was right. Apple designs nice hardware but it's not really terribly different from their competition and they don't actually make much of it themselves. I could put Windows 10 on a Mac and if you didn't see the badge on the front of the box you'd have no idea you were using an Apple product. You could put Android on the iPhone hardware and you'd never know it was an Apple product. What makes Apple distinct and what enables them t
I'll wait until they release the iPhone 9 SE, the guts of the iPhone 8 S stuffed into the form of an iPhone 5
Won't be advertised in the US, but aimed at the Asian market, you have to get it by mail order.
This one is free.
I know, you're a Bauhaus [wikipedia.org] enthusiast. And you know, I usually agree: Remove everything that's superfluous and what remains will be perfect. No frills, no fluff, no bells, no whistles. Bare bone, form follows functions approach. Absolutely agree.
You overdid it. And to make matters worse, you then went astray.
You removed features people actually didn't see as superfluous. And added some that actually are. Reverse this and you'll see people return to your product.
Why should there be some kind of surprise that the market for iPhones eventually becomes saturated? The iPhone 6s was the same as iPhone 6 with better specs, and the 7 was a 6s with better specs but without the headphone jack. The 8 is basically an improved 8, and they all look the same. They all run an identical OS. I don't want to blame Apple for the lack of innovation. The technology has now matured and Apple has found a formula that works for them, and they're sticking with it.
However, this incredible b
Yes, I would say it is indeed factually accurate to say that, with a few exceptions*, it is rare for Apple products to receive substantial numbers of lukewarm or hostile reviews from august publications.
