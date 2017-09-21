'Dear Apple, The iPhone X and Face ID Are Orwellian and Creepy' (hackernoon.com) 46
Trent Lapinski from Hacker Noon writes an informal letter to Apple, asking "who the hell actually asked for Face ID?" and calling the iPhone X and new face-scanning security measure "Orwellian" and "creepy": For the company that famously used 1984 in its advertising to usher in a new era of personal computing, it is pretty ironic that 30+ years later they would announce technology that has the potential to eliminate global privacy. I've been waiting 10-years since the first iPhone was announced for a full-screen device that is both smaller in my hand but has a larger display and higher capacity battery. However, I do not want these features at the cost of my privacy, and the privacy of those around me. While the ease of use and user experience of Face ID is apparent, I am not questioning that, the privacy concerns are paramount in today's world of consistent security breaches. Given what we know from Wikileaks Vault7 and the CIA / NSA capabilities to hijack any iPhone, including any sensor on the phone, the very thought of handing any government a facial ID system for them to hack into is a gift the world may never be able to return. Face ID will have lasting privacy implications from 2017 moving forward, and I'm pretty sure I am not alone in not wanting to participate.
The fact of the matter is the iPhone X does not need Face ID, Apple could have easily put a Touch ID sensor on the back of the phone for authentication (who doesn't place their finger on the back of their phone?). I mean imagine how cool it would be to put your finger on the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone for Touch ID? It would have been a highly marketable product feature that is equally as effective as Face ID without the escalating Orwellian privacy implications. [...] For Face ID to work, the iPhone X actively has to scan faces looking for its owner when locked. This means anyone within a several foot range of an iPhone X will get their face scanned by other people's phones and that's just creepy.
The fact of the matter is the iPhone X does not need Face ID, Apple could have easily put a Touch ID sensor on the back of the phone for authentication (who doesn't place their finger on the back of their phone?). I mean imagine how cool it would be to put your finger on the Apple logo on the back of your iPhone for Touch ID? It would have been a highly marketable product feature that is equally as effective as Face ID without the escalating Orwellian privacy implications. [...] For Face ID to work, the iPhone X actively has to scan faces looking for its owner when locked. This means anyone within a several foot range of an iPhone X will get their face scanned by other people's phones and that's just creepy.
Whiner (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Or technology period.
This guy has no idea how Face ID works (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
There is a legal difference though. Apparently here police cannot ask you to unlock the phone by passcode or fingerprint, but showing it your face is perfectly fine.
Re:This guy has no idea how Face ID works (Score:4, Informative)
Actually, law enforcement can force you to use your fingerprint to unlock your phone [arstechnica.com]. They just can't force you to use your passcode.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
and this is a compelling reason to NOT use finger id for phones.
its stupid that this is how it is; but I'm not going to give any advantage to the thugs in blue, if/when they stop me and want to have a little fun at my expense.
Re: (Score:2)
I imagine that can be optionally disabled as with touchID. I can't say for certain yet, but it would definitely be a worthy hate article if it lacked that feature.
They were quite clear that the facial recognition and underlying AI was on the device and not anywhere else, that's one of the big features. Not really sure how that got missed on. But as you point out there's some real basic meatspace work-arounds for that, so for people who are worried about it, and there are non-criminals with significant conce
Face ID optional (Score:2)
Re:This guy has no idea how Face ID works (Score:4, Informative)
Just a month ago the encryption key for the Secure Enclave firmware on the iPhone 5S's was found.
While it doesn't mean someone can remote access the data from it, it does mean someone could load their own firmware on to an iPhone 5S's Secure Enclave. It also means the firmware can be analysed for vulnerabilities.
IT may be extremely difficult to get in to it, but I wouldn't go as far as saying its "literally impossible to reverse engineer, due to the high levels of iOS hardware security".
Sure, it's a high level of security, but nothing is perfect.
You're showing your password to everyone (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Right answer, wrong analysis (Score:2)
If Mr. Lapinski (the blogger) thinks this will have any significant effect on governments' efforts and success to incorporate facial recognition in the approaching Orwellian utopia, then he is nuts.
On the other hand, I agree that a touch ID on the back would have been nicer. Mostly because I don't want to have to aim my phone in a certain direction for it to unlock.
Get a grip (Score:3, Interesting)
Get a grip, man, I'm sure you can find other things to hate them for, you don't have to make stuff up!
Why didn't anyone hate on Samsung for *actually* taking pictures?
Re:Get a grip (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
so, you've seen or helped write the apple code that does this? cool!
oh, you haven't?
then how THE FUCK do you know anything about what is happening?
and what will happen, over time, as the feature gets 'refined' over hardware and software generations?
you, sir, are the one who needs to get a grip. stop trusting what the big corps say. unless you KNOW for a fact about something, 'they saying it' means essentially nothing, anymore.
Nonsense really (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
No one is forcing you to use the sensor and a simple piece of tape or a case can obscure it.
Yeah, because people want to put tape on their 1000 dollar phone. And cases are generally designed to work not to block, so they'll have a hole where a hole is required.
To be honest the cops forcing people to touch unlock their phones is probably what moved apple to this approach and the reason I've never used the touch sensor. The touch sensor was actually a bigger security hole because it appears they won't yet be able to force you to facial unlock the phone.
Under what legal theory are you operating under? Why can't they can't hold your phone up to your face to unlock it?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You can't fight "convenience" (Score:2)
I've been thinking about the coming sensor wave for some time, and what I've concluded is this: give people something genuinely more convenient, and they will trade it for slightly more risk, every time. It won't even be close.
Why? Because people intuitively want to use ALL their senses to control their environment. It's something they've been doing their entire lives, and your typical computer interface really stinks by comparison. Heck, even something mundane like driving a car provides a hugely richer co
CIA, GCHQ, NSA capabilities (Score:2)
Use a pay phone, VOIP, cell phone, new cell phone, that older cell phone that can still connect...
The security services don't care as long as the interesting person is still using a service that offers collect it all access.
The PRISM surveillance program https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org] showed what could be done.
New or old hardware, the trick is keeping the wider population talking. Any
Tape and passcode, any who? (Score:2)
If I can understand this guy's ramblings, he doesn't like that FaceID is so powerful, and he wishes he could unlock his iPhone X another way.
So stick some tape over the front facing camera and use a passcode. Get over it. People have been doing this with their laptop cameras for years.
Even if his argument was based in reality, which I'm not sure it is, there's a well-known work-around.