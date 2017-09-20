Turning Off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in iOS 11's Control Center Doesn't Actually Turn Off Wi-Fi or Bluetooth (vice.com) 63
An anonymous reader shares a Motherboard report: Turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when you're not using them on your smartphone has long been standard, common sense, advice. Unfortunately, with the iPhone's new operating system iOS 11 - which was released to the general public yesterday - turning them off is not as easy as it used to be. Now, when you toggle Bluetooth and Wi-Fi off from the iPhone's Control Center -- the somewhat confusing menu that appears when you swipe up from the bottom of the phone -- it actually doesn't completely turn them off. While that might sound like a bug, that's actually what Apple intended in the new operating system. But security researchers warn that users might not realize this and, as a consequence, could leave Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on without noticing. Numerous Slashdot readers have complained about this "feature" this week.
It was very brave and forward thinking of Apple to not allow you to turn off Wifi.
But man...after Steve passed away, it does seem to be going downhill there. The UI is just not as intuitive anymore. Gaffs of things not working, like the watch LTE problems on release, and stuff like this.
I had hoped the folks he'd had following him had had some of the intuition he'd displayed on how things should be (some losers, but mostly good IMHO) and work that make products easy an
The problem is that they replaced an engineer with a pointy haired boss with an MBA. Tim Cook knows how to do is squeeze people for more cash, exploiting their captive user base until people throw their hands up in the air and walk away.
It's ironic, Microsoft is trying so hard to be like Apple, but Apple is trying very hard to be like Oracle.
I submitt to you. The iPhone 4, the G4 cube, etc
Apple has always hd these gaffs. I personal wonder if the iPhone X and the G4 cube suffer the same fate. Loved by some hated by many and anniversary products are usually pretty crappy.
Courage in the wake of wifi [nist.gov] stack vunerabilities.
Courage that they won't have a bluetooth stack vulnerability like android. [nist.gov]
Courage is what it takes, courage...
A Tin Foil hat for your iPhone.
No, seriously. At night you don't want to be disturbed anyway. So a case that is completely opaque to the electromagnetic spectrum.
Faraday cages for iPhones make wonderful housewarming and birthday gifts IMHO.
Besides cutting off access to those radios to apps, what would be the purpose of turning them off now if it doesn't really turn them off?
Presumably, cutting off app access would save power, as the OS could tightly manage the connecting polling while "off". Even though the radios are still on, they could be automatically cycled down, and only brought back up periodically to poll for "important" stuff, saving power. Of course, Apple is the one decided what counts as "important".
they also changed the settings on podcasts to poll for new episodes every hour, instead of every six hours. So at 5 am your cell wakes up and uses the insecure bluetooth to connect to your hacker neighbor kid in the basement. If that source is too far away, it uses insecure Join Any Network wi-fi to connect to your hacker neighbor kid across the street in her basement.
How about theft?
For a smartphone there may not be a reason, seeing you always carry it with you. But for clunkier items like tablets, an always-on transmitter of a radio signal is a godsend for thieves everywhere. Now they can use a simple scanner to locate items to steal.
In fact, this is the reason you should turn your transmitting devices off (not standby) when you leave them out of sight in your locked car. It prevents them from being stolen.
Well, we could just remove the batt... oh wait.
Which doesn't answer the question, which was if 'turning off' the radio doesn't actually do that, what is the point of 'turning off' the radio.
Improved battery life and a reduction of the attack surface. You can turn off both radios in the settings app, try not to let the FUD fool you.
Re:And the point then? (Score:5, Insightful)
Then why have this "false" radio-off setting? Why not turn them off the way users expect when they, for instance, toggle the radios off using the easy-to-find settings?
Also, FTFA:
...both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi will become active again when you toggle them off in the Control Center at 5 AM local time, according to Apple's documentation
What the hell is the point of THAT?!
It apparently disconnects your phone/tablet from Bluetooth devices and wifi networks.
Of course having those toggles actually turn off the radios - like they did prior to iOS 11 - would also accomplish this.
Burying the takeaway (Score:5, Insightful)
The takeaway is that if you want to really and completely turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi on iOS11 you can't do it from the Control Center anymore, you'll have to do it through the Settings app.
So the takeaway is that there is still a UI element that powers the radio off and the only thing changed is that a different UI element performs a disconnect rather than a power off. So a power-user that knows precisely which of the two she intends can pick the right one.
Calling it 'stupid' is a bit of an overreaction to what is basically a UI change to map a more-commonly-held button on what is perceived to the more-commonly-intended outcome. Maybe that attribution of intended outcome is wrong (as anyone that has tried to help less technical people, trying to figure out what someone is actually trying to do is a hell of a thing) but it seems at least reasonable to me that "get me off this shitty coffeeshop WiFi but do associate with my home WiFi when I get there" is a more common intent than "don't get on any network whatsoever until I remember to hit the button again".
Sounds like Apple is taking lessons from Microsoft - multiple control-panel-esque derivatives in many places with no clear definition of what is supposed to be where.
I haven't actually seen the Apple UI. I would hope there's a label telling you that the WiFI or Bluetooth button means "disconnect". When I go to turn these off, it's generally because (a) I'm on an airplane or (b) my battery is running low and I want to conserve power. In both cases, what I intended was to turn the radios off. Maybe I'm weird. When I do want to disconnect from the crummy coffee shop network, my Android phone has a different screen dedicated to picking which WiFi network I'm on (or which Bl
Then it should be a 'disconnect' button. Making it look like an 'off' button is stupid.
When...? (Score:3, Insightful)
Can we go back to the 'old' way, where I buy something, its mine, and I get to determine how I want it to work.
I know, I know, grumpy old man grumbling about progress....
Maybe just go back to the old dictionary... where "off" meant off, and progress meant something other than "up yours".
This is why I refuse to update my iphone (Score:5, Informative)
my iphone 6+ will stay on 9.3.5 forever, or until the hardware dies... whichever comes first.
How do I stop the auto updates? It's impossible to stop the phone from downloading updates automatically, unless you jailbreak it... OR you block the following URLs on your wifi router:
appldnld.apple.com
mesu.apple.com
This will prevent your iDevice from auto downloading OS updates. Don't worry, you can still update your installed apps, it only blocks iOS updates.
I can't speak to your circumstances... but I suspect most people's cellular phones leave the house occasionally - and probably connect to numerous other wifi networks.
One of the Bluetooth vulnerabilities [armis.com] cited as a motivation for turning BT off actually was fixed in every release subsequent to 9.3.5.
But, I mean, you do you -- if you really think having to go to Settings to power off the radio is so bad that you are willing to forego this (and many other) security fix(es), go for it. We won't feel bad if you get pwned by a long-since-patched bug though.
Shouldn't be a big surprise (Score:2)
But that sort of defeats the purpose because you're turning off ALL radios including the cellphone - so no texts or calls when, presumably, you're turning off the wifi/bluetooth for power saving/security reasons.
Rant #1 - Arg! Apple doesn't give users enough control over how their devices work!!!
Rant #2 - Arg! Apple is giving users too much control over how their devices work!!!
Pick one.
After giving this some thought (Score:4, Interesting)
That said, they've broken the first law of UI design - DON'T CHANGE THE BEHAVIOR OF A BUTTON ONCE YOU'VE ESTABLISHED ITS USE. If anything it should be a tri-state button now - full on - apple services only - off. That would've clarified the intent to the user of the change AND alerted the user to its valid state.
Is it any wonder that many considered Steve Jobs an asshole when he would go off? He was probably going off on UI designers doing stuff like this. "DUDE - I PAY YOU A QUARTER OF A MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR AND YOU'RE PUSHING THIS S$*@ ON ME?! WTF?!"