Apple Admits To Apple Watch LTE Problems Just Before It Ships (theverge.com) 32

Posted by msmash from the still-shipping-it dept.
Lauren Goode, reporting for The Verge: Apple's new Series 3 smartwatch starts shipping this Friday, and the biggest feature change between last year's model and this new Watch is that it has built-in cellular capabilities. Except, that cell service isn't entirely reliable. While writing my review of the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE capabilities, I experienced notable connectivity issues. The new Watch appeared to try to connect to unknown WiFi networks instead of connecting to cellular, when I was out and about without my phone. Within the first couple days of experiencing this, Apple replaced my first review unit with a second one, but that one proved to be problematic, too. Eventually, the company issued an official statement, acknowledging the issue. "We have discovered that when Apple Watch Series 3 joins unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks without connectivity, it may at times prevent the watch from using cellular," an Apple spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We are investigating a fix for a future software release."

Apple Admits To Apple Watch LTE Problems Just Before It Ships

  • Apple Watch LTE (Score:3)

    by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @10:03AM (#55231183)

    Apple Watch Less Than Excellent

  • I go buy a new car, or a house, or something else. Oh! Sorry, the horn won't work, the doors on your house won't shut or some other thing. But, not to worry, we'll fix it at a later date. Tell me people would put up with that?
  • iPhones also connect to wireless networks (and with the right settings on their own to user unauthorized ones) with no connectivity and you will suffer from no data access as the phone fails to use its cellular connection. Further if the phone has wifi calling enabled you will miss calls and texts while connected to the network. It would seem like a simple matter to disregard the wifi network if it had no actual connection to the internet but it is what it is.

    • I've never once, in 8 years of using iPhones across 6 carriers in multiple countries, ever seen this behavior. You may want to try to reset your network settings or try a factory reset of your iPhone if this is happening to you personally.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by swb ( 14022 )

        Wasn't the entire point of "wifi assist" to deal with this very issue, phones connected to bad access points that couldn't really pass data?

        Now if I could just get it to stop connecting to ATT wifi access points despite telling it to not automatically connect to them...

  • How in the world is this news? This happens with your phone as well. If your smartphone "connects to an unauthenticated Wi-Fi network without connectivity" you get, no surprise, no connectivity. Because it uses the wi-fi device as the default route if it has one available.

    Unless they shit the bed in the design and don't give you a way to turn off wi-fi separately, this isn't any more of a flaw than all of our phones.

    The same reviewer also complains that after putting their paired phone into airplane mode

  • And if it turns out to be a hardware issue?

  • If that's what this is, because it could actually be qualified as a feature since WiFi has a higher preference over cellular connection. It's a complex product and will go through a series of patches as users uncover untested scenarios. Trolls just can't pass the opportunity. (Disclaimer: I don't owe an Apple device; I write software for living)
  • still catching up to Andriod technology. It seems like the only 'new' thing they've introduced is wireless ear buds... wait I have a Motorola headset that is wireless. Wireless charging? nope. Smartwatch celluar? nope. Seems like they are banking on all they work they've done in the past.

