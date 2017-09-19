Apple File System in macOS High Sierra Won't Work With Fusion Drives (arstechnica.co.uk) 34
An anonymous reader shares a report: MacOS High Sierra will come out of beta and roll out to the public next week. If you have previously installed the beta version, you may need to take extra steps before installing the release so your Fusion Drive-toting machine doesn't experience any negative consequences. Apple announced that the new Apple File system (APFS) won't immediately support Fusion Drives and will only support systems with all-flash built-in storage in the initial release of High Sierra. Those who tested out the beta versions of macOS High Sierra had their Fusion Drives converted to the new APFS. However, support was removed from the most recent beta versions, and it isn't coming back with the public release of High Sierra. Apple provided a set of instructions to help those users convert their Fusion Drives back from APFS to the standard HFS+ format before installing the High Sierra update. The instructions include backing up data using Time Machine, creating a bootable installer, reformatting the machine using Disk Utility, and reinstalling the operating system update.
And this is news? (Score:3, Informative)
Why is this even news? A feature in a beta version of software got cut for the GM. Happens all the time. Any idiot can read between the lines and understands that there's a bug in APFS for fusion drives, and rather than delay the release, Apple is just disabling it on fusion drives until a point update down the line.
Re:And this is news? (Score:5, Informative)
It is news because some people with Fusion Drives expected to be upgraded to the new release and the new filesystem, but now won't. They may be developers, integrators, or whatever, and this lets them know that APFS is delayed for their kit until later.
Re: And this is news? (Score:4, Insightful)
Translation: "I don't want to hear about it. It's bad news about Apple and I don't want you to hear it, either."
It's called "Apple File system" (APFS), not "high sierra disk format".
Re:And this is news? (Score:5, Informative)
Apple's new operating system does not support a feature that they currently sell at a premium because they don't offer large flash drives. That's a significant failure on their part and affects many people who should read this article as advice not to upgrade.
That's news.
Why wouldn't they upgrade? The old OS doesn't support APFS on fusion drives either. And it's not like Apple said "Buy this computer now, and get APFS on it later."
It's okay to upgrade. Just pray you were not one of the beta testers who 'upgraded' a drive that was not well backed up.
marketing wank translation (Score:5, Informative)
That's courage! (Score:1)
Delivering an half-baked new file system.
So... it's a brownies file system?
Uhm, That's kinda why it is called a BETA... (Score:4, Interesting)
That's what happens when you join a beta. The vendor learns things, fixes bugs, delays features, and makes changes.
I mean seriously. Not trying to be a troll. How is this news?
Re: Uhm, That's kinda why it is called a BETA... (Score:1, Informative)
It is nice when nasty things don't happen to you that require a vendor to fall back to disclaimers. It's not the norm for beta testers to get fucked over like this. Yes, Apple is covered from liability. Their shortcomings can fuck over their beta testers without Apple having any liability.
Are you satisfied, now that your assertion has been fully fleshed out?
Thats a nice howdoyado for the people beta testing it for free for you.
Beta testers that expect no inconveniences... seems like the Reality Distortion Field has survived Jobs.
Because what you have to do if you want to go from beta to full release. You basically have to wipe and reinstall.
Thats a nice howdoyado for the people beta testing it for free for you.
If you never wipe, it starts to itch. However, in this case it's reformatting and restoring from backup rather than wipe and reinstall.
That's what happens when you join a beta. The vendor learns things, fixes bugs, delays features, and makes changes.
I mean seriously. Not trying to be a troll. How is this news?
It's as much news as the rest of the drivel that is considered news. Stick around, I'm sure something will come down the fire hose and re-affirm your beliefs.
Depends on how you interpret it.
"APFS has issues with Fusion Drives": News.
"OMFG! Apple is gonna make their beta testers reformat their drives! WTF, Apple, not supporting their own drives!": Not News.
I gotta admit, I was kind of curious what APFS did with Fusion drives...
Fusion drive (Score:2)
