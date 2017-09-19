Developer Marco Arment Shares Thoughts On iPhone X's Notch (marco.org) 58
Developer Marco Arment writes about the infamous notch on the iPhone X, which Apple has told developers to embrace rather than ignore: This is the new shape of the iPhone. As long as the notch is clearly present and of approximately these proportions, it's unique, simple, and recognizable. It's probably not going to significantly change for a long time, and Apple needs to make sure that the entire world recognizes it as well as we could recognize previous iPhones. That's why Apple has made no effort to hide the notch in software, and why app developers are being told to embrace it in our designs. That's why the HomePod software leak depicted the iPhone X like this: it's the new basic, recognizable form of the iPhone. Apple just completely changed the fundamental shape of the most important, most successful, and most recognizable tech product that the world has ever seen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
I have an iPod, iPhone, Mac mini and Apple TV. This is not a troll, only the truth that can be seen even by Apple users.
Those guys could’ve made an entire video just mocking the “ears” on the iPhone X-moji.
Seems like non-Apple people care more about looks (Score:3)
The funny thing about the notch to me is I don't really care about it, it seems like non-Apple people are making a bigger deal out of this than the Apple people...
I thought Apple people were the ones who cared about superficial looks, but that does not appear to be the case.
On a side note I didn't get the part of the video where he was swiping up to home, he was pretending he meant to scroll instead? But who does that from a tab bar, honestly. The rest of the video was amusing though.
The most important part of the video, the reason I linked to it, is the part where that notch is clearly obtrusive when watching photos or videos.
In real use that will almost never matter. (Score:2)
But even there he had to circle the thing in big lines to call it out. In real use after a week or so you'll not even notice the thing is there.
In real use people rotate phones rarely, even looking at photos they are more inclined to zoom to see a landscape image than they are to rotate.
In watching videos most people rotate, but if you consider how tall the screen is doesn't it seem like most aspect ratios for movies / tv shows will have black bars at the sides of the screens anyway? It's only video shot
Anybody who needs to identify (Score:2)
with a unique, identifiable and recognizable shape for their phone is an idiot. Just like anybody who needs everyone to know what phone brand they use.
Capiche?
No, capisce.
No, capellini.
The Essential Phone does this, in a slightly less obnoxious manner (since the cutout is smaller) -- and receives much ridicule about it.
Justifiably, in my opinion -- it's a terrible design decision. It could be OK if the status bar sat below the cutout instead of being cut in half by it.
It would be OK if Apple didn't force all apps to use the areas on both sides of the notch and always displayed status icons on a black background.
The whole thing would bland and sort of become invisible. But that would be good for users and bad for marketing, so screw the users.
I bet they've already trademarked that shape / design.
Who is 'Developer Marco Arment'? (Score:2)
And why should we care?
Has Apple trademarked 'the notch'?
At times in the past, Apple has chosen to blatantly 'wear' mistakes they have made. Will this be the same? Will there be further generation 'notces' even when the notch is even less necessary?
Will 'screen protector' stickers with a darkened 'notch' area on one side become the trendy thing to stick on your older Apple Gadget?
And why should we care?
He ended his blog post with "courage", which takes courage.
Re:Who is 'Developer Marco Arment'? (Score:4, Informative)
Marco Arment was the original developer behind Tumblr, the original developer behind Instapaper (i.e. the first big "read it later" service on mobile), is currently the developer for the Overcast podcast app and service, but is probably most well-known in Apple tech circles these days as a blogger [marco.org] and podcaster (he hosts a few podcasts, the biggest one being the Accidental Tech Podcast [atp.fm] with John Siracusa and Casey Liss).
As for why you should care? You shouldn't. Mind you, I read his blog and regularly listen to his podcasts, so I'd lump myself in as a fan of the things he has to say (which isn't to say that I agree with them, just that I like hearing them). I was fine with Slashdot covering his blog entry last year when he railed against the quality of software that Apple was putting out, because even though he later regretted having made that post, it still did an excellent job at coalescing and reflecting a broader sense of dissatisfaction among Apple users at the time. But his random thoughts on the shape of the iPhone X? Even I don't think that warrants Slashdot coverage. It was something I enjoyed reading yesterday, but it doesn't warrant reposting here.
Will iTunes be the only place we can buy Ninotchka?
Has Apple trademarked 'the notch'?
Cue iPhone cases with vaginas on 'em in 3..2..1
It may just be me, but (Score:3)
I’ll be sticking with my notch-less iPhone 6S for a while longer.
While there are certainly different tiers of smartphones, we’re really at the point where these are more or less commodities. They’ve been powerful enough to keep using multiple years for some time now.
So sorry, Mr. Veblun, but I won’t be spending $1000-1200 on a phone.
It's a dick, not a notch. A dick with ears. (Score:2)
By default, the notch is blacked out in landscape mode. You have to click on the "expand" arrows to fill the screen to the edge and make the notch visible.
The many benefits of FaceID (Score:2)
There are a lot of FaceID detractors - that is to eb expected of course, since what Apple does is wait until they can make technology not suck before they include it. Before Apple added TouchID, the only experience people had with touch sensors was very poor sensors that mostly didn't work. But now TouchID is beloved and people fear its removal..
FaceID is the same way. Some phones now have face recognition, but it's so primitive it can be fooled with a picture - and even then it often doesn't work reall
1) Most important - it will work for the elderly.
Which is pretty important... [youtube.com]
Not worse than the headphone jack (Score:3)
Marco Arment said:
Many Apple fans were amused when Phil Schiller explained the removal of the headphone jack on last year’s iPhone as “courage”. But that was nothing compared to what happened last week.
Since we're using "courage" as a synonym for "stupid" these days, the removal of the headphone jack took more "courage". The cutout has mostly an aesthetic impact. The headphone jack removal has a functionality impact.
mark of quality ! (Score:3)
Isn't it obvious? The 'notch' screams QUALITY so loud that even non techies are eager to part with their $1,000. Combined with the clearly identifiable Apple Watch, these proud owners will turn their noses up at the rest of us unwashed common folk.
Wow, gush much? I think I need an insulin shot after reading that summary...
"Apple just completely changed the fundamental shape of the most important, most successful, and most recognizable tech product that the world has ever seen."
/yawn
I got an iBoner when I read it!
Wow, gush much? I think I need an insulin shot after reading that summary...
That isn't gushing, it's stating a fact that Apple is taking a risk in messing with a successful formula.
"Apple just completely changed the fundamental shape of the most important, most successful, and most recognizable tech product that the world has ever seen."
/yawn
Exactly what in that sentence is wrong? The iPhone DID pretty much define the smartphone as we know it today and this IS a change to that. Good, bad, or indifferent the sentence you are snarking about is probably factually correct. The iPhone made Apple the most valuable publicly traded company on the planet and defined a device category. Whether we like Apple or not you have to admit the design of t
It looks like those old remote controls. The Notch is an unwanted blemish IMO.
I would rather see developers hide it.