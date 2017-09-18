Apple Officially Bans Scammy Antivirus Apps From iOS App Store (theverge.com) 21
Fake "virus scanning" apps have plagued the iOS App Store for a while, and Apple seems to finally be banning them once and for all in updated developer guidelines it published last week. From a report: The updated developer guidelines, compiled by Paul Hudson over at Hacking With Swift, now includes a ban on apps that claim to "including content or services that it does not actually offer" -- something that includes any iOS virus scanning apps, seeing as it wasn't possible to scan for viruses on iOS with third party apps, since iOS's sandboxing prevents applications from directly interacting with each other or the core of the iOS operating system.
What took them so long? (Score:5, Insightful)
Virus scanners have never been possible on iOS due to each app not bring able to read the disk folders of other apps. So why have Apple been approving apps that claim to do so for years?
To avoid the complaints on Slashdot about the tyranny of the wall garden.
Because of 30% of every sale.
Yup, that's the real reason.
I wonder if someone is going to sue Apple (Score:4, Insightful)
Wasn't the e-book thing about Apple selling at a lower price than Amazon, and Amazon throwing a fit over the whole thing?
Apple does not sell eBooks.
The authors of eBooks sell eBooks, using Apples and Amazons and other platforms.
