Apple's A11 Bionic Chip In iPhone 8 and iPhone X Smokes Android Handsets In Early Benchmarks (hothardware.com) 34
MojoKid writes: Many of the new releases of Apple's iPhone bring with it a new A-series SoC (System on Chip) and Apple is keeping that tradition with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Each of those handsets sports a custom ARM-based A11 Bionic processor with six cores -- four high performance cores and two power efficiency cores. The two power efficiency cores will perform the bulk medial chores to maintain battery life, which Apple says will be 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7. However, for heavier workloads, the chip is capable of not only firing up its four high performance cores, but also all six cores simultaneously. If early leaked benchmarks are any indication, the A11 Bionic is going to be a benchmark-busting beast of a chip. A set of just-posted Geekbench scores reinforces that notion. Just prior to Apple announcing its newest iPhone models, Geekbench's database was updated with a new entry for an "iPhone 10,5" which we assume to be the iPhone X. Based on the scores recorded, in this one benchmark at least, the A11 CPU powering the iPhone X appears to be 50 to 70 percent faster than any Android handset on the market currently, even those powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.
It's a geek bench result.
That means it's crap. They're closed source and completely unverified and always give insanely high scores to iOS, even compared to maxed out server cpus.
Non news.
Anandtech did some analysis a while back and determined that geekbench 3 scores were crap, but that geekbench 4 scores lined up very accurately with what they measured.
How many professional uses do you use your Android for?
Did you just arrive out of the DeLorean, doc? Android and iOS are the only two competitors in the phone/tablet space. If iOS is unsuitable for the GP's uses, the parent poster wanted to know what he's using Android for, since that's the only other option when it comes to mainstream supported mobile devices other than laptops. And since the A11 Bionic chip doesn't power a laptop, the reason the question was asked is plainly obvious.
Or are you just being obtuse?
... in terror, but will never be silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.
Of course it is.... (Score:5, Insightful)
New iPhone is launched:
Apple Fanbois: New iPhone is faster than the Samsung!
Android Fanbois: It doesn't matter. So many other things are more important the processor speed!!!!
New Android phone is launched:
Android Fanbois: New Samsung is faster than the iPhone!
Apple Fanbois: It doesn't matter. So many other things are more important the processor speed!!!!
Samsung have never been faster than iPhone, fag.
I'm not gay, and I never said it was. Nice to meet you. (or in your case meat you)
What sort of fag is it? Marlboro? Camel?
You know those things are bad for your health?
No Surprise (Score:3)
Apple devices tend to destroy everything else on the market in benchmarks, when they first come out. Most of a year later, some Android devices will come out that come close to or even surpass its speed, only for Apple to release a new chip a few months later that leaves them in the dust. One exception: Atom chips (in certain Windows convertible tablets) tend to outperform them, although are generally higher wattage so it's arguably an unfair comparison.
Nope - atom chips actually are SIGNIFICANTLY slower. In fact, there's current laptop i7s that are slower than the iPhone's CPU too at this point:
https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]
vs
https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]
I'm pretty sure that argument stopped holding water at least as far back as 2015, when the performance of these devices started to pass that of various laptops and a bevy of pro-level apps like Photoshop, Office, and even CAD finally made their way to these platforms.
But hey, feel free to cling to the past by trotting out your tired old lines to try and troll folks.
Let me know when Xcode is ported to iPad.
Re: (Score:2)
Cheap toys outsell expensive toys, what's your point?
If you're trying to suggest that everyone who buys a cheap Android phone chooses to do that because they don't want iOS rather than can't afford an Apple phone, I'd say you're incredibly incorrect.
Missing the point (Score:1)
While Apple handsets are clearly faster than Android offerings, the phone continues to revolutionize the mobile handset market as only Steve Jobs could have envisioned all those years ago. It's a great tribute to Jobs that Apple is able to continue to innovate even in his absence. He was taken from us too soon. RIP, Steve Jobs.
A11 Macbooks may be a thing. (Score:2)
New phone should be faster. (Score:2)
Next year Samsung will have a faster phone with better specs. The year after that Apple will.
In general if you are happy with your mobile and you want to upgrade. Wait for the next model and it will be sufficiently upgraded for the times.
Feel free to feel happy about your purchase. As you have purchased a product with the features you wanted and performance you needed at the price you were willing to pay.
Just don't expect everyone to want the same thing. It is a freaking phone not a major life changing
No, it doesn't. Several Android handsets are ahead of the iPhone 7's scores at this point. Which I know, because I just looked them up in the interest of fact-checking myself before making the exact same claim you just made.
That said, it did take Samsung quite awhile to pass it.
Forget multi-core - single-core is where it smokes (Score:2)
The next one will be the A12 Superhuman.
Guess what, it's marketing speak, don't take marketing speak literally.
