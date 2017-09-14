Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Apple's A11 Bionic Chip In iPhone 8 and iPhone X Smokes Android Handsets In Early Benchmarks (hothardware.com) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the hot-potato dept.
MojoKid writes: Many of the new releases of Apple's iPhone bring with it a new A-series SoC (System on Chip) and Apple is keeping that tradition with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Each of those handsets sports a custom ARM-based A11 Bionic processor with six cores -- four high performance cores and two power efficiency cores. The two power efficiency cores will perform the bulk medial chores to maintain battery life, which Apple says will be 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7. However, for heavier workloads, the chip is capable of not only firing up its four high performance cores, but also all six cores simultaneously. If early leaked benchmarks are any indication, the A11 Bionic is going to be a benchmark-busting beast of a chip. A set of just-posted Geekbench scores reinforces that notion. Just prior to Apple announcing its newest iPhone models, Geekbench's database was updated with a new entry for an "iPhone 10,5" which we assume to be the iPhone X. Based on the scores recorded, in this one benchmark at least, the A11 CPU powering the iPhone X appears to be 50 to 70 percent faster than any Android handset on the market currently, even those powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

  • eh geek bench bs (Score:4, Interesting)

    by serviscope_minor ( 664417 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @06:46PM (#55199217) Journal

    It's a geek bench result.
    That means it's crap. They're closed source and completely unverified and always give insanely high scores to iOS, even compared to maxed out server cpus.

    Non news.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Anandtech did some analysis a while back and determined that geekbench 3 scores were crap, but that geekbench 4 scores lined up very accurately with what they measured.

  • Too bad its stuck to IOS, the OS made specifically for non power users.

    • How many professional uses do you use your Android for?

  • ... in terror, but will never be silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.

  • Of course it is.... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by MikeDataLink ( 536925 ) <mike.murraynet@net> on Thursday September 14, 2017 @06:47PM (#55199233) Homepage Journal

    New iPhone is launched:
    Apple Fanbois: New iPhone is faster than the Samsung!
    Android Fanbois: It doesn't matter. So many other things are more important the processor speed!!!!

    New Android phone is launched:
    Android Fanbois: New Samsung is faster than the iPhone!
    Apple Fanbois: It doesn't matter. So many other things are more important the processor speed!!!!

  • No Surprise (Score:3)

    by mentil ( 1748130 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @06:49PM (#55199245)

    Apple devices tend to destroy everything else on the market in benchmarks, when they first come out. Most of a year later, some Android devices will come out that come close to or even surpass its speed, only for Apple to release a new chip a few months later that leaves them in the dust. One exception: Atom chips (in certain Windows convertible tablets) tend to outperform them, although are generally higher wattage so it's arguably an unfair comparison.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nope - atom chips actually are SIGNIFICANTLY slower. In fact, there's current laptop i7s that are slower than the iPhone's CPU too at this point:

      https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]
      vs
      https://browser.geekbench.com/... [geekbench.com]

    • And yet, Android keeps walking away from iOS in terms of marketshare - US and the world. It's almost like raw CPU speed doesn't matter nearly as much as people try to infer that it does. Memory, storage, ease-of-use, apps, etc. seem to drive market share - and it's consistently moving towards Android. Another year or two and iOS will be in the single digits of market share and essentially irrelevant. Sure, maybe the fastest processor - but so what?

      • Cheap toys outsell expensive toys, what's your point?
        If you're trying to suggest that everyone who buys a cheap Android phone chooses to do that because they don't want iOS rather than can't afford an Apple phone, I'd say you're incredibly incorrect.

  • Missing the point (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    While Apple handsets are clearly faster than Android offerings, the phone continues to revolutionize the mobile handset market as only Steve Jobs could have envisioned all those years ago. It's a great tribute to Jobs that Apple is able to continue to innovate even in his absence. He was taken from us too soon. RIP, Steve Jobs.

  • Been long speculated that Apple will at some point move from Intel to their own CPUs for at least some of their mobile computer line.

  • Next year Samsung will have a faster phone with better specs. The year after that Apple will.
    In general if you are happy with your mobile and you want to upgrade. Wait for the next model and it will be sufficiently upgraded for the times.
    Feel free to feel happy about your purchase. As you have purchased a product with the features you wanted and performance you needed at the price you were willing to pay.

    Just don't expect everyone to want the same thing. It is a freaking phone not a major life changing

  • The most impressive aspect of Apple's ARM chips is in their single-core performance, which is arguably a more useful, real-world metric since many common tasks in apps are principally single-threaded. By that measure Apple is more than 2x faster than Samsung's S8.
  • Can be seen here [geekbench.com]. And here's a comparison [geekbench.com] with the Intel Core i5 2500 which is still considered a wonderful desktop CPU.

