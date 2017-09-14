Apple's A11 Bionic Chip In iPhone 8 and iPhone X Smokes Android Handsets In Early Benchmarks (hothardware.com) 311
MojoKid writes: Many of the new releases of Apple's iPhone bring with it a new A-series SoC (System on Chip) and Apple is keeping that tradition with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Each of those handsets sports a custom ARM-based A11 Bionic processor with six cores -- four high performance cores and two power efficiency cores. The two power efficiency cores will perform the bulk medial chores to maintain battery life, which Apple says will be 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7. However, for heavier workloads, the chip is capable of not only firing up its four high performance cores, but also all six cores simultaneously. If early leaked benchmarks are any indication, the A11 Bionic is going to be a benchmark-busting beast of a chip. A set of just-posted Geekbench scores reinforces that notion. Just prior to Apple announcing its newest iPhone models, Geekbench's database was updated with a new entry for an "iPhone 10,5" which we assume to be the iPhone X. Based on the scores recorded, in this one benchmark at least, the A11 CPU powering the iPhone X appears to be 50 to 70 percent faster than any Android handset on the market currently, even those powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.
It's a geek bench result.
That means it's crap. They're closed source and completely unverified and always give insanely high scores to iOS, even compared to maxed out server cpus.
Non news.
Benchmarks are all useless so far as I'm concerned, they gave note slow note 2 a good score and my fast cubot a lower score.
What matters is how snappy the apps I use are, I don't care about stupid synthetic benchmarks on phones. How quick does gps get a lock is a good metric, how fast does the phone start or reboot is another good metric. How quick can a photo be taken - another good metric that actually matters for a phone.
Just measuring the CPU speed is pointless.
Android doesn't run it's apps on a java interpreter.
It's possible to compile objective c as android ndk (native apk) same as C/C++, but usually most coders wind up depending on many system java functions anyway because android is inherently a java-based OS upon a Linux kernel
Android doesn't run it's apps on a java interpreter.
Hell for that matter apple compiles its apps on llvm, guess what android compiles its apps on nowadays... llvm
Hell for that matter apple compiles its apps on llvm, guess what android compiles its apps on nowadays... llvm
Nope. The initial versions of ART used LLVM, but the Google folk couldn't get the resource requirements down enough to run on the phone (no idea why they don't do the compilation on the app store and cache the results, rather than warming the planet), so they moved to a completely different infrastructure. Modern ART has two compilers (that they're trying really hard to unify). There's a JIT that runs when you first start an app. This collects profiling information, but doesn't do much optimisation init
Anandtech did some analysis a while back and determined that geekbench 3 scores were crap, but that geekbench 4 scores lined up very accurately with what they measured.
And the current ones? I'll wait until I see some independent tests. It's well known that Apple stipulates a lot of provisions when giving out devices for review, doubly so for pre-release. I would never expect to see unfavourable results pre-release.
Apple's CPU's belong to the ARM
Do you understand the difference between architecture and implementation? Two people can implement the same architecture and get very different performance.
Intel (used to) love flogging AMD for having the same architecture but significantly worse performance and horrible power. It was a little unfair in that Intel has a state of the art fab that is often the very best in the business, while AMD had to use legacy technology from a less top tier fab on an older process node, but that wasn't the entire source of the discrepancy. In this case, Apple's rivals absolutely do have access to the same top tier processes, originally Apple had its main rival fab its chips! The difference was purely implementation of the architecture.
The best example I can give you is that the architecture defines say, a 32-bit multiply instruction. It defines what the result will be for any given combination of multiplier/multiplicand, including edge cases, and overflow cases, etc. It says nothing about how you implement that instruction, only that you must be able to handle it, and it must produce a given result. You *could* implement it using an adder and a for loop like we learned in grade school. Even running at 1GHz on the very best process, you will have made the slowest multiplier in the industry, and this very much would show on any given benchmark that used multiplies in its tests (all of them).
Figuring out clever ways of implementing that instruction that are fast, low power and consume low silicon geometry is what logic designers/computer engineers spend their days on. It makes a huge difference, and what you should read here is that Apple has beaten its competitors pretty thoroughly on implementation of ARM, and that implementation is entirely owned by Apple and requires significant investment from its competitors to keep up with.
The message to customers is the A11 chip is the best out there, the message that investors won't want to hear is that in-house design is beating the shitty ODM model to small bits. Google and Microsoft are both looking at Apple and thinking they need to design their own chips too, that Samsung, Huawei (Chinese for "state sponsored spies and world-class fuckups") etc. are not invested in their products.
Re:eh geek bench bs (Score:5, Insightful)
When the power is there uses will be found. Like good AR, and like 4K HDR video at 60 fps. That's something that until now was found only in high end professional gear, and certainly not in a phone.
Saying phones are "fast enough" is like sticking your head in the sand.
I wholeheartedly agree!
And anyone who watched the Keynote the other day, and saw what Apple is capable of doing with ARKit and the facial-mapping (Amimoji Poop notwithstanding!), has just GOT to stop and think, as I did, "In REAL-TIME? On a PHONE?!?"
Start watching at time-index 1:32:00
https://www.apple.com/apple-ev... [apple.com]
Even the stupid Animoji stuff is pretty cool, though, from a technical standpoint.
Watch the Cat Animoji accurately track and display Craig's "Angry Face", squinching up it's cheeks and eyes just like he was doing, and, the Unicorn Animoji, accurately tracking and displaying the "lip-flapping" thing that horses do, again in real-time.
Yes, as Craig rhetorically asked when showing-off the Animojies and the "Face Mask" stuff, "So, whaddya do with the world's most sophisticated face-tracking system?", these are admittedly silly applications of some pretty cool technology; but the point is, they also clearly show just how good that technology is.
And. On a PHONE... It's just plain amazing.
anyone paying attention knows that Apples mobile CPU's have been 6-12 months ahead for many years now
I'm not sure I agree with that, although Apple do release a new phone with 'next generation' internals, and often buy a monopoly on the production run.
The reality though is that Apple software designers focus on user perception of performance, and that supplements the underlying hardware to make a material difference in how users think a device performs.
Anyone paying attention knows that iOS is much more secure than android.
So all those people jailbreaking their iPhones weren't using root exploits?
Not to mention the relative ease of securing a very constrained number of devices
Well, they seem to have a good idea of the maximum $$ they can sell their products for, and that, after all, is the main reason for a business, right?
And, its not like a person can go out and build their own phones from parts from NewEgg, right?
I dunno about that....phones (even smart phones) these days are pretty much a commodity poss
... in terror, but will never be silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.
New iPhone is launched:
New iPhone is launched:
Apple Fanbois: New iPhone is faster than the Samsung!
Android Fanbois: It doesn't matter. So many other things are more important the processor speed!!!!
New Android phone is launched:
Android Fanbois: New Samsung is faster than the iPhone!
Apple Fanbois: It doesn't matter. So many other things are more important the processor speed!!!!
FWIW your second case does not happen very often.
Like it or not, Apple's single core performance usually kills anything on the market running Android, and typically the multicore performance of Android phones has not been enough to match the interactive speed of iOS either; responsiveness and smoothness usually lag behind.
I speak as someone who would actually be happy if this was not the case. And if Android vendors were remotely as focussed on end-user security. There's no way I'll purchase a Samsung thing
Re: (Score:2)
"There's no way I'll purchase a Samsung thing for my house for a while."
...
Me neither they spend too much time trying to copy Apple (Except in facial recognition I think Samsung actually bagged that one first),I wouldnt buy any Apple products either because cost and vendor lock-in, and the fact that i like to make choices on merit rather than following fashion like a sheep.
Samsung only did facial recognition from a 2D photo. iPhone X does a lot more. It projects a grid of dots onto the face, and photos with 2 cameras, giving 3D information. That helps prevent spoofing with photos.
And one of the cameras is IR so is looking for heat patterns, which would help to reject mannequins.
Well, just recognizing that Apple does some innovative hardcore engineering seems to be hard for some. There are always those that claim Apple's business model is wrapping things others have created in white plastic, marketing it to hipsters and selling it at double price. Which is occasionally true but they do have some pretty impressive home brew like the CPUs, Secure Enclave (when the FBI whines they've done something right) and they've fronted some technology like high DPI displays and fingerprint scanning making it mainstream. By the time it's passed through Apple's marketing machine nerds seem to hate it no matter what.
Re: (Score:2)
If a nerd can afford the object of their obsession, then they are a geek. 8)
Apple has hated nerds since the Mac introduction in 1984. The Mac was purpose-built as the anti-nerd computer. Jobs made a big deal of that at the time. They were in the process of killing the Apple ][ culture.
Re: (Score:2)
You're in the "can't afford it" category, I see.
Re: (Score:2)
Just the app switching button on Android alone makes it 10x faster to do stuff than on iOS.
Double tap the home button on an iOS device and you'll get a view that is very similar to the Android one (i.e. the one both Android and iOS copied from WebOS).
You can double tap it to switch back and forth between two apps, which is great for note taking, comparing or copy/pasting translations
I've never done that, but it sounds useful. Though for that use case, the ability of iOS to display two apps side by side may be even more useful.
Re: (Score:2)
Double tap the home button on an iOS device
They removed the home button on the latest iPhones. It's all done through gestures now. Slow, awkward gestures.
the ability of iOS to display two apps side by side may be even more useful.
Copied from Android...
Well I'll tell you one thing that's more important than CPU speed: battery. If your battery doesn't last the day then you're carrying a piece of expensive glass in your pocket.
Re: (Score:2)
Your ironic analogy no longer holds because I believe ever since iPhone 5S, the iphones have been smoking the Android hardware in raw CPU performance.
No android phone has been faster than an iPhone, for the simple reason of Java. Hardware itself is often superior on android, yet the software always drags it down. Current iphones are no slouchs either. And i say this as an android owner.
Re: (Score:2)
Hurrah I can switch to Safari in 0.1seconds faster than previously. Whoopdefuckingdo. It's a phone.
For the next release, Apple fans wonâ(TM)t need to do that anymoreâ"the A11 will still be faster than next yearâ(TM)s Qualcomm release. Itâ(TM)s already partly true right now; the iPhone 7 does those âoereal worldâ speed loop tests than the most modern android phones already.
Now is any of this meaningful? Probably not. But itâ(TM)s a metric of comparison that Apple owns.
Samsung have never been faster than iPhone, fag.
I'm not gay, and I never said it was. Nice to meet you. (or in your case meat you)
Re: (Score:2)
What sort of fag is it? Marlboro? Camel?
You know those things are bad for your health?
Here I thought he was talking about a bundle of firewood.
Re: (Score:2)
A11 Macbooks may be a thing. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There would have to be an equivalent of Rosetta involved - and one of the main reasons Rosetta was successful during the Power-Intel shift was because Power was lagging so badly behind the Intels, so there were few performance related issues cropping up. Apple would have to also create the same disparity between their Intel offerings and any new ARM offerings and I don't think they can, just yet.
If the benchmark scores are not fake, then it totally makes sense to move ALL of Apple's PCs, desktops and laptops, to the Apple ARM line, not just some of them. I can guess it would make sense to keep a line of high end workstations using Intel chips for a short time just to give users and developers some transition period.
I think Apple can do it. Intel has been a joke since they released the Sandy Bridge line of processors what, in 2011? Since then their cores improved maybe 0, 5, or 10 percent between re
New phone should be faster. (Score:2)
Next year Samsung will have a faster phone with better specs. The year after that Apple will.
In general if you are happy with your mobile and you want to upgrade. Wait for the next model and it will be sufficiently upgraded for the times.
Feel free to feel happy about your purchase. As you have purchased a product with the features you wanted and performance you needed at the price you were willing to pay.
Just don't expect everyone to want the same thing. It is a freaking phone not a major life changing
No, it doesn't. Several Android handsets are ahead of the iPhone 7's scores at this point. Which I know, because I just looked them up in the interest of fact-checking myself before making the exact same claim you just made.
That said, it did take Samsung quite awhile to pass it.
Forget multi-core - single-core is where it smokes (Score:5, Insightful)
Single core performance on a phone isn't very useful... What really affects performance is available RAM and flash memory speed. The iPhone X only has 3GB of RAM, kinda low for a flagship from a couple of years ago. Flash memory performance (with encryption enabled) seems competitive though.
The UI is the other thing that massively effects performance. iOS and it's one-button/no-button design is rather slow.
Re: (Score:3)
I gotta say, this was a truly uninformed comment. For one, Apple devices use memory far more efficiently than Android. Let's not start again the discussion about all the pros and cons of Java applications, but the truth is that Java runs slower and devours more memory than native built apps. An apple device with 2GB of RAM can perform just as fine as an Android phone with 4GB. On the other hand, an Android phone with only 2GB of RAM can barely multitask. True story.
Re: (Score:3)
And PS: you're dead wrong to say that single-core performance is not that important. It's probably still the MOST IMPORTANT metric. That's because there are whole lot of algorithms that inherently are impossible to run in parallel. Moreover, even if your algorithm can be parallelized, there is a limit to how much multiple cores can be useful. To find out, look up the concept of Amdahl's law on wikipedia. This is why for the past decade or so, four core Intel chips smoked AMD's eight core chips, and Intel's
Re: (Score:2)
real-world metric
Speaking of real-world I'm still trying to figure out if my Galaxy S7 is actually faster than my S5. I mean they seem about the same in my world. Mind you I don't spend much time diving the 3D web, playing FPS games, mining bitcoins, or doing any of that other stuff on my phone either.
Actually I'd be far more interested seeing this chip in a different device. I wonder how it would perform in a little pocket computer with a full OS.
Re: (Score:2)
Seems like you are one of those people who has not bought into the hype. Indeed, the Galaxy S5 is still a fine device for 99 percent of uses, even though three years old.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The Core i5 2500 you compare to is six years old. It was released in 2011. So what you are saying is that the latest Apple ARM CPU mostly performs worse than a six year old, mid range desktop CPU with modern code and much faster RAM.
Even with this comparison, the ARM CPU gets trounced where it really counts: memory latency and bandwidth. That's the main limitation on phone CPUs, due to using low power RAM and memory controllers, as well as having to share some bandwidth with the GPU.
Re: (Score:2)
The Core i5 2500 you compare to is six years old. It was released in 2011.
Are you saying that the 2017 Core i5 is any faster, or the ones that are still somewhat affordable at least? Please. You test a Core i5 from 2011, and a Core i5 from 2017 and then realize that Intel made barely any progress except for that which can be attributed to shrinking the manufacturing process. Most people who built their PCs using Sandy Bridge Core i5 have not upgraded CPUs to this day, except for cases where they needed a m
Re: (Score:2)
Which is still comparing a goddamned desktop processor to one that fits in your pocket.
Or maybe you should cut back on the Hatorade, hateboi.
1. Sadly, the improvement of Intel chips since the Sandy Bridge was ridiculously slow. Barely anyone owning a Sandy Bridge i5 wanted to upgrade to a Haswel or Ivy Bridge. They all have the same single core scores, barely improving 5-10 percent year after year.
2. We're talking about single core scores. The performance of a single Apple _mobile_ core is basically comparable to that of a single desktop Intel i5 core that consumes 5 times more power. Intel should be ashamed. I think this is the result of lack of the competition in the desktop CPU market for many years until AMD Zen arrived.
How's the radio? (Score:2)
How about actual new functionality? (Score:2)
3D touch - didn't solve any issues other than caused a lot (i.e. the technical failures)
Facial recogni
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, we all know this argument. In fact, Apple shamelessly sold the same iPhone for three years. The 6, the 6S, the 7 were basically the same brick with minor internal tweaks. And the iPhone 8 doesn't look much different. I am seeing a whole lot of people still using phones like iPhone 5 or Samsung Galaxy S5, which makes sense since they still work fine for most uses.
I don't know what keeps this bubble going. 6 in 10 Americans don't have $500 in savings [cnn.com]. I guess it's all those carrier installment plans o
Re: (Score:2)
I think if something brings down the iPhone 6 eventually is the fact that it has only 1GB of RAM (6s went with 2GB, the only relevant change)
wireless charging solves the problem of having those awful extra thin sockets for charging breaking.
Those things are very fragile (USB micro is worse than lightning, but lightning isn't exactly robust). Buying a wireless charger means I don't have to get my phone repaired.
I think you're missing the applications.
- Wireless charging isn't about saving 2 seconds, it's about not fucking around with cables.
- Better screens have opened up a world of VR applications in the past few years.
- Apple Pay (or any pay really)... well I often don't carry my wallet around anymore.
A contactless card can be dropped in the street, and where I live, you can spend $50 on it. Apple Pay does solve that part of a problem.
Still... (Score:2)
Can't we just be amazed at this tech? (Score:5, Insightful)
I see a lot of comments on here calling these benchmarks artificial and fake or whatever, but can we take a moment to think about the power of these devices that we have in our pockets? They're pushing more pixels and flopping more teras than our top of the line gaming pcs were 10 years ago. And they fit in our pockets. Couple this with the fact that these devices are getting faster and smaller and battery life is still improving generation over generation.
Slashdot has always been a tinkerer's haven and relatively anti-apple, but their year over year feat of pushing the envelope is impressive. Honestly, all the competition really needs to get the lead out. There's more engineers not at apple than at apple and they're sitting on ass.
So stop blaming Apple for taking the talent or improving on what's there. And stop treating this shit like some religious war. You don't need to bash something to make yourself feel better about what tech you use. Different people value different things. Chill the fuck out and be happy you're around for all this amazing tech, from Samsung, huawei, apple, and the future underdogs that wil become the next number one. Shit is only gonna get better, maybe you can be a part of it. Do your best work and make the world a better place.
Yup. I realised after seeing the iPhone X specs that its screen resolution is better than that of my 23" desktop monitor. It is amazing how far these things have come.
Is this supposed to be a surprise? (Score:2)
I stopped caring about scores past (Score:4, Insightful)
I stopped caring about scores past when iPhone 5s or Snapdragon 800+ android phones hit the market. There is plenty of performance there to do any task that +95 percent of users need on their phone. 99% of the time, your smartphone is still just a fancy messenger and a web browser (because most mobile apps are just a wrapper around a web site).
It's of course nice that Apple gives you so much performance, but these days Chinaphones that cost under 250USD and carry the specs that are sufficient for most uses out there are just too seductive for a lot of people
How does this impact user experience? (Score:2)
I have a Samsung Andro
Apple Is Awesome!!! (Ignore science!!!) (Score:2)
That's so great! A closed-source product will outperform an open-source one and the reviewer is so so smart he can limit it to one chip.
WITH ZERO EVIDENCE.
WITH ZERO DOCUMENTATION.
I mean yes one is faster than the other overall in specific tasks... but nothing in the way of science.
Wow. That is one smart reviewer. Not. Or maybe supersmart and paid by Apple.
No credible science based reviewer would dare risk his reputation by making such an absurd proof-free claim.
Unless Apple paid for it.
That's wonderful (Score:3)
Specs (Score:2)
I stopped caring about the specs on my personal devices (including PCs) years ago. Maybe even a decade.
Screen res / megapixels? Don't really care, I watch SD movies with the screen inches from my face, and I only see MPEG artifacts, not resolution deficiencies.
RAM? Don't really care unless things start dropping out of RAM (if that's visible as crashes / particular slowness only, really).
Cores? Can't say I sit and count them. I know multicore performs better than single-core generally as it's not trying
LOL benchmarks (Score:2)
Re:That nice... (Score:4, Funny)
How many professional uses do you use your Android for?
Re: (Score:2)
How many professional uses do you use your Android for?
Every one that an Iphone is capable of and more. Lets face it, Iphones have no special business use either, but are more limited than Android. If you've flown on a recently designed airliner, one thing you should notice is that the IFE's are now Android based. Android is actually getting quite big in the embedded device space. How's IOS doing there?
Re: That nice... (Score:4, Insightful)
Did you just arrive out of the DeLorean, doc? Android and iOS are the only two competitors in the phone/tablet space. If iOS is unsuitable for the GP's uses, the parent poster wanted to know what he's using Android for, since that's the only other option when it comes to mainstream supported mobile devices other than laptops. And since the A11 Bionic chip doesn't power a laptop, the reason the question was asked is plainly obvious.
Or are you just being obtuse?
I get what you're saying, but if I have a colleague who insists on sending me compressed archives of word documents, I'm going to tell them to stop, and use google docs, or something similar, instead. If there's a worse way of collaborating than email, I'm yet to find it.
You're stuck working within whatever apps you can find that can interconnect. But you're not allowed access to the filesystem. Google has been doing some horky business in recent Android releases with regard to filesystem access, but they've not yet gotten even close to the prohibitiveness that Apple has enforced all along.
Point is you can do all the things he described doing on Android using iOS, you can unzip a file, you can edit a
.docx file (with Microsoft Word, the industry standard, no less), you can zip it up again if you want, and yeah you can connect to an SMB server to transfer your file. Failing that you can e-mail yourself the document and drag-n-drop it to the SMB server when you get to work, so.... egg, meet face... OK you may 'need an a APP for that' to steal a cheesy line from the late Steve Jobs, but the iTun
You can easily deal with this scenario on iOS. There are many different ways to do it from many developers. See the app store for the 'file browser' app which actually does both. Or you could deal with it inside of google drive (unzipping) and sharing with another app. Or you could remote into a real workstation and do it (vnc's) etc. etc. One thing that (probably) won't happen on iOS is have that file pwning your device. Far more likely on your droid device. I'll take speed and security for a mobile platform (iOS) Maximum flexibility on a desktop platform (OSX with CentOS and Windows VMs)
Hehe..... iOS user vs Android user = complete disconnect. It reminds me of the Mac user vs Windows user debates back in the day, it was like watching a first contact situation between two alien races, they could see each other, hear each other, smell each other but had decades of work ahead of them before they would be able to communicate and effectively understand each other. Android users expect everything to be there out-of-the-box and it should preferably work like it does on Windows (the industry stand
Too bad its stuck to IOS, the OS made specifically for non power users.
It's too bad they don't just sell a "Developer Edition" that is just OS X. On my Jailbroken iPod Touch it's closer to "UNIX" than my androids. They had an
.deb package manager. You could enable SSH. Cross compiling was easy from XCode.
I'm waiting on the laptop that's just a USB-C connector, batteries, keyboard and monitor. A rooted octo-core phone is more than I grew up developing with.
Re: (Score:2)
Cheap toys outsell expensive toys, what's your point?
If you're trying to suggest that everyone who buys a cheap Android phone chooses to do that because they don't want iOS rather than can't afford an Apple phone, I'd say you're incredibly incorrect.
Re: (Score:3)
My Pixel XL was not cheap and blows the doors off the iPhone 7 it replaced. Smoother and more useful. That's just my particular opinion and of course anecdotal, but you are in error if you think all Android phones are 'cheap toys'.
Re: (Score:3)
Can't you put 1 and 1 together?
The reason why there are a shit load more Android phones out there are because there are a shit load of them that are cheaper than Apples, just like there are a shit load more toys (like plastic kids toys) out there than expensive kids toys.
Do you have stats showing the proportion of phones that are Android from a certain manufacturer vs iOS that are priced the same as Apple's phones? I bet it's a lot closer than comparing every single Android phone from every single manufactu
Re:No Surprise (Score:4, Insightful)
Of course not everyone, that's a strawman. But to try to imply that a significant portion would rather have iOS is also incredibly incorrect. Most people who buys cheap Androids are either fine or would rather have an expensive Android. People who really want an iphone are buying 4s and 5s iphones now. I know a bunch of them, it's sad.
Which Mandarins are those? The orange fruit? The book? Or are you talking about China where iOS enjoys one of the lowest smartphone market shares in the world?
Re: (Score:2)
"Bottom line: iOS will end up in single digit territory, and apps will get released as 2nd tier - if ever - simply because market share doesn't exist."
So you think all Android devices can run any Android app and Android owners are more willing to spend money on apps that iOS users, ay?
I hate to tell you this, but the latest version of Android, Nougat (v7) has been out for a year now and has only just passed the 10% mark., Marshmallow (v6) is only at 31%, on par with Lollipop (v5).
with iOS, version 10 (1 yea
Re: (Score:3)
With the current Xcode I can target any version of iOS back to version 8. I think that's the one that introduced 64 bit. So I can write an app that will use the latest shiny stuff if it is available but will also run on older iPhones. If you want to continue to support older versions of iOS you do have to keep older versions of Xcode around which means keeping an older version of OS X around. Unfortunately for people with phones that can't run iOS 8 there aren't many of them so I guess they do get shitcanne
Re:No Surprise (Score:5, Insightful)
I mean, that's cute, but you're wrong. That CPU will crush the iPhone's new fancy processor in a way that isn't even a competition. You should really stop trusting Geekbench scores, as they intentionally take TDP out of the equation.
The i7 chip can go forever without really thermal throttling in most laptop setups, even under high stress. The iPhone sleeps the CPU in between clock cycles to intentionally let it cool down. Further, the iPhone is running highly optimized software with very specific limitations. It doesn't need to be good at general tasks in the same way the i7 does. Sure it can do cool 4k video stuff... With how many codecs? Yeah, that's what specific hardware gets you, very fast specific things.
It's a great phone processor, but any i7 is going to leave it in the dust in any respectable comparison that doesn't artificially alter benchmarks to make things seem better than they are.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm pretty sure that argument stopped holding water at least as far back as 2015, when the performance of these devices started to pass that of various laptops and a bevy of pro-level apps like Photoshop, Office, and even CAD finally made their way to these platforms.
But hey, feel free to cling to the past by trotting out your tired old lines to try and troll folks.
Let me know when Xcode is ported to iPad.
How is mouse support on Android these days?
Re: (Score:2)
No mouse means any serious amount of typing is going to be awful.
Re: (Score:2)
The next one will be the A12 Superhuman.
Guess what, it's marketing speak, don't take marketing speak literally.
Super Retina!!!1
The phone for Ubermenschen?
Then don't fucking by one (Score:2)
Do you pontificate that a dualie 3500 class pickup is an "overpriced vehicle" because you can get buy with your Honda Civic? Buy the device you want at the price you are willing to pay - anything else is wankery.
The funny thing is there that your statement acknowledges that Android has the greater market share.
https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp... [arstechnica.net]
The graph shows that Apples iOS is actually in decline. Get over that!