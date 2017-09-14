Apple Explains Face ID On-stage Failure

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple has explained why its new facial recognition feature failed to unlock a handset at an on-stage demo (see around the 1:35:58 mark here) at the iPhone X's launch on Tuesday. From a report: The company blamed the Face ID glitch on a lockout mechanism triggered by staff members moving the device ahead of its unveil. Apple's software chief dealt with the hiccup by moving on to a back-up device, which worked as intended. But the hitch was widely reported. "People were handling the device for [the] stage demo ahead of time and didn't realise Face ID was trying to authenticate their face," an unnamed company representative is quoted as saying by Yahoo's David Pogue. "After failing a number of times, because they weren't Craig [Federighi], the iPhone did what it was designed to do, which was to require his passcode."

  • they did rehearse this, no?
    • I am pretty sure Bill Gates did a rehearsal before connecting a scanner to his W98 PC on the stage when he got a BSOD... Shit happens, and it sometimes happens with the worst timing possible.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by jm007 ( 746228 )
        here's another truth to consider.... companies won't tell the truth if it makes them look bad.... they spin it so it's somehow okay or at least insignificant; in this particular context of a 'big release event,' how much pressure do you think there is regarding truth vs perception?
        • I am not saying they said the truth. And it probably is a bug that needs to be corrected in the code. There is so much pressure to release products on time that you need to bug-fix soon after release. In this case, who knows what really happened. Maybe they do not even know it yet. But they had to come up with some story for PR purpose. Then you will soon get an update that deals with "too sensitive lockout mechanism"...

  • A device the police can unlock by just showing it to you? pass.

  • No one asked for this feature, but Apple wants to give it to us anyway. They have really lost touch with their user base, IMHO, and stray further and further afield. I think it may be time for another visionary but I doubt that Apple's culture will promote one as the old guard holds on for dear life.

  • From the same company who lies repeatedly (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:28PM (#55196575)
    Reception issues? You're holding it wrong
    You iPhone 6 display touchscreen stops working? You must have dropped it
    Video display on your Macbook flickering? Isolated, non-systemic incident

  • I didn't think you were supposed to remove it from its shrine. Just gaze at it with admiration. If it deems you worthy, it will unlock.

  • I still don't want the feature. It seems intrinsically unsecure compared with other biometric options. Frankly, not seen a reason to upgrade from my iPhone 6+ yet. I like the edge to edge display, but not at that price point and size. I'd be more interested in something smaller than my current phone but with the same size screen.

