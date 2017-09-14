Apple Explains Face ID On-stage Failure (bbc.com) 16
Apple has explained why its new facial recognition feature failed to unlock a handset at an on-stage demo (see around the 1:35:58 mark here) at the iPhone X's launch on Tuesday. From a report: The company blamed the Face ID glitch on a lockout mechanism triggered by staff members moving the device ahead of its unveil. Apple's software chief dealt with the hiccup by moving on to a back-up device, which worked as intended. But the hitch was widely reported. "People were handling the device for [the] stage demo ahead of time and didn't realise Face ID was trying to authenticate their face," an unnamed company representative is quoted as saying by Yahoo's David Pogue. "After failing a number of times, because they weren't Craig [Federighi], the iPhone did what it was designed to do, which was to require his passcode."
and it didn't happen during rehearsal? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Pass (Score:2)
A device the police can unlock by just showing it to you? pass.
Re: (Score:2)
Feature without a requirement (Score:2)
No one asked for this feature, but Apple wants to give it to us anyway. They have really lost touch with their user base, IMHO, and stray further and further afield. I think it may be time for another visionary but I doubt that Apple's culture will promote one as the old guard holds on for dear life.
From the same company who lies repeatedly (Score:3)
You iPhone 6 display touchscreen stops working? You must have dropped it
Video display on your Macbook flickering? Isolated, non-systemic incident
Move your iPhone? (Score:2)
I didn't think you were supposed to remove it from its shrine. Just gaze at it with admiration. If it deems you worthy, it will unlock.
Reasonable explanation, but... (Score:2)