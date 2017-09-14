Apple Explains Face ID On-stage Failure (bbc.com) 93
Apple has explained why its new facial recognition feature failed to unlock a handset at an on-stage demo (see around the 1:35:58 mark here) at the iPhone X's launch on Tuesday. From a report: The company blamed the Face ID glitch on a lockout mechanism triggered by staff members moving the device ahead of its unveil. Apple's software chief dealt with the hiccup by moving on to a back-up device, which worked as intended. But the hitch was widely reported. "People were handling the device for [the] stage demo ahead of time and didn't realise Face ID was trying to authenticate their face," an unnamed company representative is quoted as saying by Yahoo's David Pogue. "After failing a number of times, because they weren't Craig [Federighi], the iPhone did what it was designed to do, which was to require his passcode."
As a former Sales Engineer, I always hated doing live demos in front of (potential) customers. Yeah, it's like Milli Vanilli lip syncing, but I would always always push for doing canned demos, or ones that depended on my skill. When something has a 0.1% surprise rate, that means it will happen in a demo 100% of the time.
Unless you've ever done a live demo in front of a lot of people, nobody can quite understand how freaky it is to have stuff go wrong like this.
A company I used to work for did a live demo of a brand new technology at a CES press conference once. Nearly every engineer in the company was on hand monitoring stuff. We must have done a dozen dry runs before the live demo, and that was after testing the crap out of it in the lab. We got it up and running before the presentation and left it running - no stopping o
A device the police can unlock by just showing it to you? pass.
Is that where you do three quick blinks, three slow blinks, and three quick blinks again?
Could be just me, but I never had requirement for the phone to be police-proof. Family-proof - yes, but never had bad experience with police, neither did I consider it as a serious factor when comparing devices.
They have to balance. As the stage was full of white males. Note how while 50% of the on ground workforce at Apple is Indians the executives have no Indian representation. Contrast this with Google and Microsoft which reflect the makeup of their companies more realistically in the CXO levels.
But some people do need protection from the police. If you don't speak up for their rights, there will be no one left to speak up when the police come for you.
You can feel complacent about your freedom only because other people have fought and sacrificed for you.
If other people need protection from the police, they'll be buying something else.
Except that many people don't realize they need protection until they are already in handcuffs. Then it is too late.
Do you really believe that "Only guilty people get arrested"?
Do they call this feature the "Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal" feature? I hope they do. But more to the point, standing there with you eyes closed all day isn't exactly going to work out.
What if you're disguised for some special occasion or just wearing makeup?
Then the facial recognition doesn't work, and you type your passcode instead.
Will it open if your eyes are held open with Tape?
Biometrics as identifiers are flawed because a password can be changed but a body part cant. if your Face ID pattern gets stolen or hacked thats it you can never use any devices which unlock with faceID forever. FOREVER.
Face unlock isn't new, not even to Apple.
People used to show a picture of someone to the 1st gen of this tech and it unlocked easily.
I actually watched someone unlock an iDevice with another iDevice by showing it their employee roster picture from our company website..
(you can turn Facial unlock off.. just like with the ubiquitous thumbprint unlock)
How? This is the first "iDevice" that has had facial unlock?
Yeah...it is one of those features you say "hey! my phone can do this..." and you never use it again. What the hell is wrong with Apple?
The police can also force you to put your fingerprint on the phone or has happen in the U.K., Judy tackle you while you're using your phone (https://9to5mac.com/2016/12/05/uk-police-have-a-new-tactic-for-circumventing-strong-iphone-encryption-steal-the-unlocked-phone-out-of-the-criminals-hand/).
There is nothing that Apple can do to prevent rubber-hose decryption.
Hit the power button 5 times to disable fingerprint unlock.
Feature without a requirement (Score:5, Insightful)
No one asked for this feature, but Apple wants to give it to us anyway. They have really lost touch with their user base, IMHO, and stray further and further afield. I think it may be time for another visionary but I doubt that Apple's culture will promote one as the old guard holds on for dear life.
A lot of people want this feature. It's a cool feature. I suspect many don't realize the security issue.
It's not the 1st time they've had facial unlock... It goes back years..
https://9to5mac.com/2011/05/18... [9to5mac.com]
This is just a newer type of face recog.
"They" have never had this feature. This wasn't an Apple feature. It was a third party feature that worked only on jail broken devices.
"A lot of times, people don't know what they want until you show it to them." -- Steve Jobs
(OTOH it's unclear whether a Jobs-less Apple still has the ability to predict what people will want after having been shown it. Time will tell)
That is what Apple has always done. If they wait till customers are asking for a feature, then that feature is so obvious that everyone will be doing it. So they stay out in front by anticipating needs.
Since this has made them the world's most valuable company, it is silly to say it is not a smart strategy.
If that were really true, you'd think that just occasionally Apple might do something that everyone else hasn't already done....
In the past decade or so Apple has never been good at coming up with new inventive features that their competitors don't have. They've only been good at marketing those same features to people several years later.
Apple is the world's most valuable company because they are excellent at marketing. Nothing else.
Never had a User Base just Fanbois (Score:3)
Apple never does user surveys and asks customers what they want. In Apple philosophy customers are dumb , they do not know what they want. Apple builds it and they come
From the same company who lies repeatedly (Score:5, Insightful)
You iPhone 6 display touchscreen stops working? You must have dropped it
Video display on your Macbook flickering? Isolated, non-systemic incident
Move your iPhone? (Score:5, Funny)
I didn't think you were supposed to remove it from its shrine. Just gaze at it with admiration. If it deems you worthy, it will unlock.
Reasonable explanation, but... (Score:2)
Well not that reasonable... Too many faces is a likely thing to happen in real life. There's just too much stray input for this to be a good idea to have a lockout on...
Movement causes battery drain? (Score:5, Insightful)
Apple's explanation sounds like people simply moving the phone around caused the phone to try to authenticate via Face ID, and because the authentication attempts failed, the phone required Craig Federaghi to enter his passcode.
Seems like the phone could waste electricity trying to face authenticate when no such authentication is wanted.
Seems like the phone could waste electricity trying to face authenticate when no such authentication is wanted.
Doubtful. It probably requires motion to be detected first.
"It worked as intended" (Score:2)
So basically, they're saying they were holding it wrong?
It just about works. (Score:4, Funny)
I mean, who would ever move a mobile phone? Clearly this is an extreme corner[1] case that bears no resemblance to typical usage.
[1] Rounded, of course.
how is this different from the famious BSOD on stage at a trade show as Gates was touting how stable it was until u plugged in a kybd..
FYI it was a scanner.
The difference is that Microsoft never had the slogan "It Just Works".
Freebie for three-letter agencies (Score:5, Insightful)
Indeed. Between this and Alexa/Google Home, we've installed what are the potential eyes and eyes of Big Brother into homes without realizing it. Even Mark Zuckerberg puts a sticker on his laptop's camera. [theguardian.com]
Most common phrase at blackhat/Defcon: (Score:2)
Yes a hobby project vs. Apple Flagship Project [blah] are different, but this is just boring. At least when Gates BSOD'd, it was the laugh of the day, and not trying to be taken as an accurate representation of every person and product in the company.
If you think Apple has ever been ahead of the curve in the phone department you've been drinking way too much of their koolaid. Every feature they've ever launched has been done by someone else before, usually several someone elses.
Accurate demo. (Score:2)
They obviously started with the idea of removing the home button, and worked backwards from there. Let's see: no home button means no fingerprint scanning