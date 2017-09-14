Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple Explains Face ID On-stage Failure (bbc.com) 93

Posted by msmash from the okay-then dept.
Apple has explained why its new facial recognition feature failed to unlock a handset at an on-stage demo (see around the 1:35:58 mark here) at the iPhone X's launch on Tuesday. From a report: The company blamed the Face ID glitch on a lockout mechanism triggered by staff members moving the device ahead of its unveil. Apple's software chief dealt with the hiccup by moving on to a back-up device, which worked as intended. But the hitch was widely reported. "People were handling the device for [the] stage demo ahead of time and didn't realise Face ID was trying to authenticate their face," an unnamed company representative is quoted as saying by Yahoo's David Pogue. "After failing a number of times, because they weren't Craig [Federighi], the iPhone did what it was designed to do, which was to require his passcode."

  • they did rehearse this, no?

    • Re:and it didn't happen during rehearsal? (Score:4, Informative)

      by courteaudotbiz ( 1191083 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:25PM (#55196545) Homepage
      I am pretty sure Bill Gates did a rehearsal before connecting a scanner to his W98 PC on the stage when he got a BSOD... Shit happens, and it sometimes happens with the worst timing possible.

        by jm007 ( 746228 )
        here's another truth to consider.... companies won't tell the truth if it makes them look bad.... they spin it so it's somehow okay or at least insignificant; in this particular context of a 'big release event,' how much pressure do you think there is regarding truth vs perception?
        • I am not saying they said the truth. And it probably is a bug that needs to be corrected in the code. There is so much pressure to release products on time that you need to bug-fix soon after release. In this case, who knows what really happened. Maybe they do not even know it yet. But they had to come up with some story for PR purpose. Then you will soon get an update that deals with "too sensitive lockout mechanism"...

            by jm007 ( 746228 )
            so based on their history of explaining away iPhone/iOS/Apple issues of any nature (see JoeyRox post further down) and using Occam's Razor as a guide, what should a person w/out inside knowledge think? remember this is a $600 device that will be the center of most people's techno-lives and thus a huge personal vulnerability -- should it be ill-designed; does Apple have your best interests at heart or theirs?

            this isn't about being open-minded and an optimist, real life decisions require looking at the d

    • Re:and it didn't happen during rehearsal? (Score:5, Funny)

      by Strider- ( 39683 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:47PM (#55196759)

      As a former Sales Engineer, I always hated doing live demos in front of (potential) customers. Yeah, it's like Milli Vanilli lip syncing, but I would always always push for doing canned demos, or ones that depended on my skill. When something has a 0.1% surprise rate, that means it will happen in a demo 100% of the time.

      • Unless you've ever done a live demo in front of a lot of people, nobody can quite understand how freaky it is to have stuff go wrong like this.

        A company I used to work for did a live demo of a brand new technology at a CES press conference once. Nearly every engineer in the company was on hand monitoring stuff. We must have done a dozen dry runs before the live demo, and that was after testing the crap out of it in the lab. We got it up and running before the presentation and left it running - no stopping o

  • Pass (Score:5, Insightful)

    by geekoid ( 135745 ) <dadinportland@yahooCOUGAR.com minus cat> on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:26PM (#55196557) Homepage Journal

    A device the police can unlock by just showing it to you? pass.

      by Anonymous Coward

      Could be just me, but I never had requirement for the phone to be police-proof. Family-proof - yes, but never had bad experience with police, neither did I consider it as a serious factor when comparing devices.

      • Could be just me, but I never had requirement for the phone to be police-proof.

        But some people do need protection from the police. If you don't speak up for their rights, there will be no one left to speak up when the police come for you.

        You can feel complacent about your freedom only because other people have fought and sacrificed for you.

      by RobinH ( 124750 )
      Apparently it won't unlock if your eyes are closed.

        by geekoid ( 135745 )

        Do they call this feature the "Ravenous Bugblatter Beast of Traal" feature? I hope they do. But more to the point, standing there with you eyes closed all day isn't exactly going to work out.

        by x0ra ( 1249540 )
        I hear Lubyanka's interrogators had no problem keeping prisoners' eyes open... Wasn't a problem then, isn't a problem now.

        by ghoul ( 157158 )

        Will it open if your eyes are held open with Tape?

        Biometrics as identifiers are flawed because a password can be changed but a body part cant. if your Face ID pattern gets stolen or hacked thats it you can never use any devices which unlock with faceID forever. FOREVER.

    • Police and border agents. So no more need to force you to unlock, they just grab the phone, show it to you and search it without warrant. Nice.

    • A device the police can unlock by just showing it to you? pass.

      Face unlock isn't new, not even to Apple.

      People used to show a picture of someone to the 1st gen of this tech and it unlocked easily.

      I actually watched someone unlock an iDevice with another iDevice by showing it their employee roster picture from our company website..

      (you can turn Facial unlock off.. just like with the ubiquitous thumbprint unlock)

        by Karlt1 ( 231423 )

        I actually watched someone unlock an iDevice with another iDevice by showing it their employee roster picture from our company website..

        How? This is the first "iDevice" that has had facial unlock?

      • "Face unlock isn't new, not even to Apple."

        Yeah...it is one of those features you say "hey! my phone can do this..." and you never use it again. What the hell is wrong with Apple?

      by Karlt1 ( 231423 )

      The police can also force you to put your fingerprint on the phone or has happen in the U.K., Judy tackle you while you're using your phone (https://9to5mac.com/2016/12/05/uk-police-have-a-new-tactic-for-circumventing-strong-iphone-encryption-steal-the-unlocked-phone-out-of-the-criminals-hand/).

      There is nothing that Apple can do to prevent rubber-hose decryption.

      by sinij ( 911942 )
      Little do they know, I intend to show my ass to this facial recognition tech.

  • Feature without a requirement (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Sherman Peabody ( 147565 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:27PM (#55196567)

    No one asked for this feature, but Apple wants to give it to us anyway. They have really lost touch with their user base, IMHO, and stray further and further afield. I think it may be time for another visionary but I doubt that Apple's culture will promote one as the old guard holds on for dear life.

      by geekoid ( 135745 )

      A lot of people want this feature. It's a cool feature. I suspect many don't realize the security issue.

    • No one asked for this feature, but Apple wants to give it to us anyway. They have really lost touch with their user base, IMHO, and stray further and further afield. I think it may be time for another visionary but I doubt that Apple's culture will promote one as the old guard holds on for dear life.

      It's not the 1st time they've had facial unlock... It goes back years..

      https://9to5mac.com/2011/05/18... [9to5mac.com]

      This is just a newer type of face recog.

        by Karlt1 ( 231423 )

        "They" have never had this feature. This wasn't an Apple feature. It was a third party feature that worked only on jail broken devices.

      by Jeremi ( 14640 )

      "A lot of times, people don't know what they want until you show it to them." -- Steve Jobs

      (OTOH it's unclear whether a Jobs-less Apple still has the ability to predict what people will want after having been shown it. Time will tell)

    • No one asked for this feature, but Apple wants to give it to us anyway.

      That is what Apple has always done. If they wait till customers are asking for a feature, then that feature is so obvious that everyone will be doing it. So they stay out in front by anticipating needs.

      Since this has made them the world's most valuable company, it is silly to say it is not a smart strategy.

        by green1 ( 322787 )

        If that were really true, you'd think that just occasionally Apple might do something that everyone else hasn't already done....

        In the past decade or so Apple has never been good at coming up with new inventive features that their competitors don't have. They've only been good at marketing those same features to people several years later.

        Apple is the world's most valuable company because they are excellent at marketing. Nothing else.

    • Apple never does user surveys and asks customers what they want. In Apple philosophy customers are dumb , they do not know what they want. Apple builds it and they come

  • From the same company who lies repeatedly (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:28PM (#55196575)
    Reception issues? You're holding it wrong
    You iPhone 6 display touchscreen stops working? You must have dropped it
    Video display on your Macbook flickering? Isolated, non-systemic incident

  • Move your iPhone? (Score:5, Funny)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:30PM (#55196597)

    I didn't think you were supposed to remove it from its shrine. Just gaze at it with admiration. If it deems you worthy, it will unlock.

  • I still don't want the feature. It seems intrinsically unsecure compared with other biometric options. Frankly, not seen a reason to upgrade from my iPhone 6+ yet. I like the edge to edge display, but not at that price point and size. I'd be more interested in something smaller than my current phone but with the same size screen.
    • I want bigger bezels actually, a good place to hold my phone. Currently it's uncomfortable and only has a bezel on the top and bottom that provide enough space for my thumb to push against to hold the phone, but then the weight is off so I can't hold it.

      by Junta ( 36770 )

      Well not that reasonable... Too many faces is a likely thing to happen in real life. There's just too much stray input for this to be a good idea to have a lockout on...

  • Movement causes battery drain? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:37PM (#55196657) Homepage Journal

    Apple's explanation sounds like people simply moving the phone around caused the phone to try to authenticate via Face ID, and because the authentication attempts failed, the phone required Craig Federaghi to enter his passcode.

    Seems like the phone could waste electricity trying to face authenticate when no such authentication is wanted.

    • Seems like the phone could waste electricity trying to face authenticate when no such authentication is wanted.

      Doubtful. It probably requires motion to be detected first.

      • Think that through again. How's it going to tell the difference between the phone just being jostled around and the phone being jostled around with a face staring at it? It's not like there's a physical button you can press to signal your intent to unlock so it scans your face on command.

    by Anonymous Coward

    People were handling the device for [the] stage demo ahead of time and didn't realise Face ID was trying to authenticate their face,

    Just make sure you do not leave it face up on a table anywhere where your significant other, boy/girfriend, kids and/or sibblings or just random other public could be getting into the viewing angle of that camera (sitting down eating your lunch perhaps ? Or just at your desk in class or at work ? Or relaxing on the couch with the phone on the side table ?) ...

  • The company blamed the Face ID glitch on a lockout mechanism triggered by staff members moving the device ahead of its unveil.

    So basically, they're saying they were holding it wrong?

  • It just about works. (Score:4, Funny)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:42PM (#55196713) Homepage Journal

    I mean, who would ever move a mobile phone? Clearly this is an extreme corner[1] case that bears no resemblance to typical usage.

    [1] Rounded, of course.

  • Freebie for three-letter agencies (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ItsJustAPseudonym ( 1259172 ) on Thursday September 14, 2017 @01:51PM (#55196793)
    I can just hear the NSA drooling over this feature now. A phone that tries to facial-recognize everyone who gets in range? It must be one of their wildest dreams come true.
  • "...well, if I've sacrificed enough goats and or what not, this demo will work..."

    Yes a hobby project vs. Apple Flagship Project [blah] are different, but this is just boring. At least when Gates BSOD'd, it was the laugh of the day, and not trying to be taken as an accurate representation of every person and product in the company.
  • Accurate demo of just how frustrating it will be to use this stupid feature.

