iPhone 8 and iPhone X Will Support Fast Charging, But Only If You Buy a New USB-C Charger (9to5mac.com) 19
One little detail Apple didn't mention at its event in Cupertino, California yesterday was the fact that the new iPhones will support fast charging. According to the official tech specs page, the new iPhones can recharge up to 50 percent of their battery life in a 30-minute charge. The catch? You have to use a USB-C charger and Lightning cable (sold separately). 9to5Mac reports: iPhone 8 battery life is roughly equivalent to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. On a full charge, expect up to 12 hours of internet usage on iPhone 8 and iPhone X, with up to 13 hours on iPhone 8 Plus. With a 50% quick charge in 30 minutes, you are effectively gaining hours of additional battery life during the day, even if you only plug in for a short period. However, to take advantage of fast-charging, you cannot use the Lightning to USB-A cable that is bundled in the box. Fast charging requires a USB-C to Lightning cable and the USB-C wall charger. More specifically, one of three USB-C wall chargers. Apple sells 29W, 61W and 87W variants of its USB-C power adapters. Prices range from $49 to $79. Apple doesn't break out specific numbers on how each model affects charging times, it's not clear if the cheapest 29W model can achieve the advertised 50% recharge in 30 minutes.
Super fast charging? (Score:1)
the right thing to do? (Score:5, Insightful)
Of course, the right thing for Apple to do would have been to completely replace the proprietary lightning connectors with the standard USB-C connectors on all of their new device models going forward, but alas, shareholders gotta eat.
Re: (Score:2)
Nothing new (Score:5, Insightful)
My Nexus 6P also can only fast charge on a USB-C charger.
The real news is that the iPhones don't include the cable and fast charger in the box.
7+ Already supports Fast Charging (Score:2)
Innovation (Score:2)
So basically for modern stuff they're moving towards USB-C, which various Androids (such as Samsung S8) are already using. The only difference is that you also need a proprietary Apple cable to make it work, because someone has to pay for that fancy new 5-billion dollar building.
OMGWTFBBQ!?!?! (Score:2)
Holy cow, I'm glad this information is front page news. This is groundbreaking journalism. No clickbait tagline here, no siree. All that's missing is the analysis on how devastating this information will be to the new iPhone's sales.
This should be part of a new series. What cables will next-gen devices come with? Do HP desktops come with regular round power cables, or those weird, flat, 3-wire jobs? And, most importantly, HOW LONG WILL THEY BE? If they include a 3-foot but I need a 4-foot I'll have to go ou
Re: (Score:2)
USB PD 2.0 (Score:3)
Any charging brick that supports the USB PD 2.0 usb power delivery [usb.org] standard will charge a MacBook, new MacBook Pro, or iPhone 8. You don't need to buy a brick from Apple for this.
The only detail to consider is the maximum wattage the brick can put out. That's why Apple sells a larger brick for the MacBook Pro.
Any brick - from any vendor - that can fast-charge a MacBook will fast-charge the iPhone 8 as well. The one I use is the Anker PowerPort+, but there are a number of others.
HTC, really? (Score:2)
29W should do it (Score:2)
The iPhone 8 battery is rumored to perhaps be a s big as 2,700 mAh. Thus assuming no loss in charging, a 2.7 amp 5 volt power supply could charge it in one hour (that is the same amount of power the battery produces in an hour). The 29W power supply produces 5.8 amps at 5 volt (29 / 5 = 5.8). So not counting any loss, the 29W power supply produces enough power to charge the battery to 100% capacity in 28 minutes. So if we assume up to 50% inefficiency during charging, a 29W power supply could still charg
Nice (Score:2)
They're charging 1K for the (no home button) razor, and they're charging for the charger (the razor blades)
Oh and let's not get me started on beats headphones...