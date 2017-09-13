Apple's 'Shoddy' Beats Headphones Get Slammed In Lawsuit (theregister.co.uk) 42
A lawsuit (PDF) filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oakland, California, recounts the frustrations of five plaintiffs who found that Apple's Powerbeats 2 and Powerbeats 3 headphones did not perform as advertised. They are also claiming the company is refusing to honor warranty commitments to repair or replace the failed units. The Register reports: The complaint seeks $5,000,000 in damages and class action certification, in order to represent thousands of similarly afflicted Beats customers who are alleged to exist. "In widespread advertising and marketing campaigns, Apple touts that its costly Powerbeats (which retail for $199.95) are 'BUILT TO ENDURE' and are the 'BEST HEADPHONES FOR WORKING OUT,'" the complaint says. "But these costly headphones are neither 'built to endure' nor 'sweat & water resistant,' and certainly do not have a battery that lasts for six or twelve hours. Instead, these shoddy headphones contain a design defect that causes the battery life to diminish and eventually stop retaining a charge."
The complaint attributes the shoddiness of Apple's Powerbeats headphones to cheap components. Citing an estimate in a recent Motley Fool article, the complaint contends that Apple's Beats Solo headphones cost $16.89 to make and retail for $199.95: a markup of more than 1,000 per cent. That figure actually comes from a Medium post by Avery Louie, from hardware prototyping biz Bolt.
However, such a brand can be applied to all kinds of shonky products - Ferrari and Porsche, for example, sell all kinds of branded, over-priced tat.
Wonder if some of the complainants here have been similarly caught out.
The two-year-old Medium post in the summary links to a author who was fooled. A later post reveals this [blog.bolt.io] and corrects the cost estimate. Based on the language and misleading info, I think the summary author has an agenda.
you got what you paid for.
the logo.
Often these people are bad with money in general. You can be sure that a lot of people making minimum wage purchased this crap to go with their iPhone.
I have no idea whether the case has merit or not - I would never spend $200 on headphones and am completely unequipped to judge. However, the article says "recent" Motley Fool article, when the linked article was published in 2015 - about a year after the Apple acquisition of Beats. I don't know if Apple has used those years to improve the product or not, but calling the article "recent" is disingenuous.
This is the second lawsuit I've read about in the last couple of days which just amounts to, "It's not as good as I thought it was". Are consumers today really so ignorant they just purchase without research and then expect someone to bail them out if they're not satisfied?
And... my Grado headphones are great, btw. Not wireless, though.
Battery warranties need sorting out. Companies claim that they are consumables, but you also can't change them yourself and if you get a dud or bad design you are SOL.
The law needs to be changed so that batteries have a minimum 2 year warranty and must be user replaceable. It isn't difficult to design for those requirements, and not expensive.
Avoid the Logitech H600 wireless headphones. If the battery dies, the device is bricked without disassembling them and "jump starting" or otherwise replacing the battery. A lot of rechargeable devices have had similar issues over the years, but you wouldnt expect headphones to have the extra circuitry necessary for this bug to exist at all.
The law needs to be changed so that batteries have a minimum 2 year warranty and must be user replaceable.
Great in theory, not so practical in the real world. The first part is fine, require an expected lifespan of n years with acceptable performance. But lets take the example of a fitbit, a pebble watch, or any of the other wearable devices. Even if the battery is theoretically user replaceable, they are either going to have to standardize on a format, and secondly the battery is going to need to be far more mechanically robust so that it doesn't explode when some idiot tries to mash it in with his screwdriver
Are consumers today really so ignorant they just purchase without research and then expect someone to bail them out if they're not satisfied?
No, this lawsuit is about lawyers trying to make a killing on a class action suit. The consumers will be lucky to get a coupon good for $2 off their next Apple purchase.
Beats headphones have always been absolutely crappy cans. People are just realizing that now?
It all depends on the use case. I spent a pretty significant chunk of change on a pair of Shure IEMs. Great quality sound, but more importantly, they're extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time (at least for me), and they provide about as much isolation as industrial earplugs. When I was logging 140,000 airline miles a year, they're what kept me sane... And they were good enough to protect my hearing when I was bouncing around the sandbox in blackhawk helicopters.
