The iPhone Is Guaranteed To Last Only One Year, Apple Argues In Court (vice.com) 23

Reader Jason Koebler writes: Last month, Greg Joswiak, Apple's VP of iOS, iPad, and iPhone Marketing, told Buzzfeed that iPhones are "the highest quality and most durable devices. We do this because it's better for the customer, for the iPhone, and for the planet."
But in a class-action court case over the widespread premature failure of tens of thousands of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus devices, Apple argues that the company cannot guarantee any iPhone for more than a year. In a motion to dismiss, Apple argued that "to hold Apple's Limited Warranty substantively unconscionable simply because Plaintiffs expect their iPhones to last the length of their cellular service contracts 'would place a burden on [Apple] for which it did not contract.'"

  • Intentionally poor headline (Score:4, Informative)

    by chispito ( 1870390 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @11:32AM (#55188051)
    "Guaranteed to last only" =/= "Only guaranteed to last"
    • +1 this. This headline is a lie. People will stop reading this website.

    • "Guaranteed to last only" =/= "Only guaranteed to last"

      "the highest quality and most durable devices" =/= "Reality"

      Bullshit semantics are bullshit when their claims of durability cannot stand up to a longer warranty, which is more than justified when most people are forced into a 2-year cellular contract.

      And, no replacing a phone every year isn't the fucking answer either.

  • I don't see it (Score:3, Insightful)

    by makerfixer ( 5082071 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @11:37AM (#55188069)
    The summary makes a bold claim and then gives the legal nuance which was "just because someone sold you our phone with an X year contract doesn't mean we give you an automatic X year warranty." Suddenly most people look at the actual statement and say "well, yeah, of course they're right about that" and move on.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Why accept such shitty consumer protection? You should demand European style protections - minimum 2 year warranty and where a device is tied to a contract it must last at least as long as the contract or the contract ends.

      Why do you put up with this crap? Do you think it saves you money?

    • Look at the flip side of that:
      Joe Sixpack buys an iPhone from ATT and it comes locked into a 2 year contract (because it's subsidized). Joe didn't buy the phone from Apple, and true to some people who call the Internet "the google" and similar things, thinks of his phone as his "ATT iPhone" not "Apple iPhone".

      Now the phone takes a shit at day 366, there are still 364 days remaining in his contract, but the phone is out of warranty. Joe is now officially screwed and either must:
      A) buy a retail phone
  • Author not Reader (Score:5, Informative)

    by Luthair ( 847766 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @11:37AM (#55188071)
    Jason Koebler is the author of the article, which is true for all his submissions..... which makes him a spammer.

  • I don't see the problem here... (Score:3)

    by QuietLagoon ( 813062 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @11:39AM (#55188083)
    When you buy an iPhone, as I understand it, the warranty is for one year, unless you buy extensions. So why would anyone expect the warranty to be longer than one year (assuming one did not buy any warranty extensions)? To me it looks more like the problem of Apple corporation has a lot of money, so let's try this approach to a lawsuit and see how much money we can get out of Apple.

    • When you buy an iPhone, as I understand it, the warranty is for one year, unless you buy extensions. So why would anyone expect the warranty to be longer than one year (assuming one did not buy any warranty extensions)? To me it looks more like the problem of Apple corporation has a lot of money, so let's try this approach to a lawsuit and see how much money we can get out of Apple.

      Semantics aside, the bottom line is if Apple is going to boldly claim that they make "the highest quality and most durable devices", then they should be able to offer a factory warranty longer than a year. Offer a warranty to match your claims of durability, or stop with the bullshit marketing.

      I have other electronic products that are factory warrantied up to a decade, and was included in the base price. It can be done.

  • Apple argues that the company cannot guarantee any iPhone for more than a year.

    I guess they should pull out of the EU then seeing how they are unable to meet the minimum legal required guarantee. Or does the QC department bin the devices and send the good ones to the EU and the crappy ones to the USA where consumers are used to being screwed over and not have any recourse other than costly legal battles or lawyer enriching class actions which may net them a $15 discount coupon?

  • Buy AppleCare+ for it (Score:3)

    by phalse phace ( 454635 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @11:44AM (#55188129)

    and it's guaranteed to last 2 years (because that's how long it will be warrantied for).

