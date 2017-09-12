Android Always Beats the iPhone To New Features, Qualcomm Says (theverge.com) 55
An anonymous reader shares a report: Qualcomm has published a somewhat self-congratulatory blog post that lauds the company and its Android partners for achieving a series of industry firsts that include wireless charging, dual-camera systems, OLED smartphone screens, edge-to-edge displays, and more -- features that the upcoming iPhone is expected to have. Apple and Qualcomm are currently embroiled in what's turning into a vicious, global patent licensing dispute. So the timing of this adulation for Android -- hours before Apple's big September event -- doesn't really strike me as coincidental. It can't be. Qualcomm never mentions Apple by name; the closest the company ever comes is with this line: Inventions from Qualcomm lay the foundation for so many technologies and experiences we value in our smartphones today -- on Android and other platforms.
It’s rather unlikely the battery can’t be replaced. But I don’t buy Samshit hardware, so I don’t know for certain. All iPhone models have replaceable batteries.
You chose to upgrade.
Only because the alternative to upgrade is remote exploitation when an intruder uses a vulnerability in system software that has reached its end of official support on hardware that has reached its end of official support. Or is Lineage OS recommended?
I'm not tired of it -- I just ignore it. Just because new versions come out doesn't mean I am obligated to pay attention to them, let alone actually upgrade. My approach is the same as my approach to desktop machines once they reached maturity: pay no attention to new models until the one that I'm using now doesn't work for me any more. Then I'll look at what's on the market.
Well with the battery glued in on all the models YOU WILL UPGRADE whether you like it or not.
I guess Apple is good at innovating with this wonderful idea. Thanks Apple. Grrrr
Well with the battery glued in on all the models YOU WILL UPGRADE whether you like it or not.
I guess Apple is good at innovating with this wonderful idea. Thanks Apple. Grrrr
It's not like Apple made the battery part of the outer-shell of the phone.
Jeezus, this is supposed to be a TECH site, and people are scared of a little GLUE??? Hand in your Geek Cards immediately!!!
Also, Apple has STOPPED gluing batteries in; so although you do have disassemble the phone to replace the battery in an iPhone, you no longer have to fight the glue demons. There are 3 adhesive strips; but they aren't as mean as glue.
But, if you're squeamish about messing around inside of a device like a smartpho
Because we are older, wiser, and rational. Young whippersnappers get laid by having the latest toys and fashion because they think with their under-parts, not brains.
Yes, and do get off my lawn.
I see by your post that you have a lawn, my good sir.
Let me introduce you to fake lawn: it requires no fertilizer, will never dry out and will always look great and make your property the envy of your neighbours!
Call now, this offer is only valid for the next 30 minutes!
Re:Yippee Kai-ya (Score:4, Insightful)
Perhaps you forgot to read even the summary, this is a hardware maker talking about hardware features. IOS updates, however rapidly and widely distributed, are never going to be able to add any of the features listed above.
Hello Phil, don't you have a Keynote to practice?
Iphone (Score:2)
The original iPhone basically stole ideas from existing phones especially from the myOrigo (the first phone to have accelerometers to switch landscape/portrait horizontal etc). Apple even stole the look and feel of its browser task switcher from Nokia.
Worst of all, the iPhone idea itself was blatantly stolen from me right here on slashdot in 2005. Proof: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
Apple is just a fashion company. Nothing more.
Who but an Apple fan would actually brag about the fact that his 1.5 year-old phone is still "working fine"?
Android users can't normally say this... they lose the ability to update after 6 months or so.
Windows, they threw out the OS a couple times.
Blackberry? Threw out the OS and the new one never caught on.
Other than feature phones, then yes, only an Apple fan *can* say their phone is still working fine.
Not sure how many fashion companies have their own ARM chip designs.... ones that consistently beat SnapDragons.
To be fair, who cares? (Score:3)
Honestly, some of these ballyhooed features are a big yawn. Edge-to-edge display? Why? Your hand will be covering some of it. Wireless charging? Meh. Until it can charge from across the room, it's not that important. Dual cameras? What are you doing with them? The magic is in the software. OLED should have been ubiquitous by now. I saw OLED displays 10+ years ago. Make me one for my MacBook Pro (and make it 17 inches, please).
Edge-to-edge display? Why? Your hand will be covering some of it.
I've seen a number of edge-to-edge displays on people's phones now, and I had the same reaction. I don't see how they improve anything at all, but I do see how they could be a bit of a pain in the butt.
When your phone is a pain in the butt, you're using it wrong. Or you're keeping it in your back pocket which is a stupid thing to do.
I hope you're referring to the screen on your MacBook Pro.
Not always
Who can suck the most?
Great, because if there one thing that I give many fucks about in my phone, it's k3wl features! Not a long-lasting-but-also-replaceable battery, not the ability to flash it with software that is made for the users instead of preloaded malware made to serve whoever paid the manufacturer to have it loaded, not cheapness, not physical buttons for home and back. No, I need two great cameras (because if there's one thing I'm always doing, it's taking pictures with the user-facing camera!), a charging gimmick, a
(iOS isn't even a serious option as long as it forces users to use Apple's repository)
This, and the other locked-down things in iPhones, are what keeps me from even beginning to consider them. That said, there are a lot of people who consider these things to be desirable features.
The bottom line is that you and I are not the iPhone's target market, but I'm glad that there are products for those other people nonetheless.
Build apps from source on your Mac (Score:2)
iOS isn't even a serious option as long as it forces users to use Apple's repository
Technically, you don't absolutely have to use Apple's repository. Instead, you can download an app's source code to your Mac and use Xcode to build it for testing on your iPod, iPhone, or iPad.
Android makes it first, Apple makes it best
have to admit...
Meaningless
This is just a standard corporate pissing contest, which has no actual meaning to anyone else.
OLED (Score:2)
OLED suffers from burn-in -- which means a "ghost image" gets permanently imprinted if the same image is displayed for too long. That's because OLED color pixels degrade disproportionately over time. An issue last seen in the 1990s CRT monitors. It's not a good technology if you want your phone to last a few years. Hopefully Micro LED will be along soon if they can work out its mass production issues. I am waiting on that.
Nothing new IMHO
I feel a great disturbance in the Force...
...is about to occur, as if millions of fanboy voices* will suddenly cry out in outrage and were silenced by the dull realization that no one on the other side is listening. I fear something terrible has happened**.
* From both sides of this incessant debate, just to be clear.
...for the rest of us who aren't participating in this little war but who will nonetheless be subjected to its atrocities.
**
Always?
The first iPhone was unveiled in January of 2007.
At the time Qualcomm and Android were protyping Blackberry-looking phones.
It wasn't until late 2008 until the first Android smartphone came out, with a slide-out keyboard looking like an old T-Mobile Sidekick. And it was still a few years after that until we got the slick Samsung phones that people now associate as "Android phones".
I know 10 years ago is foggy distant old-timer memory for many of the younger tech industry types, but let's get a bit of perspe
Security
Well, except for the "touchscreen phone" thing...
See the first Android phone. it was a BlackBerry killer. Then they see the iPhone, realize they had their copy machine focussed on the wrong thing, and then copied the iPhone.
Apple never has won on checkbox marketing. They won on having features that were actually usable. They weren't the first MP3 player, but there are no other real dedicated MP3 players anymore. The Apple Watch wasn't first, but try to find an Android Watch on anyone in the wild. If Qualcomm says "Apple doesn't have features first"
"Some" android phone beats iphone.. not all
Not even "many".
I haven't even seen a wireless charging android phone offered yet by my provider.
I own an android... I like it. But it apparently doesn't have a real compass!
So I can't use google sky.
There was no warning that it lacked this basic feature. There was no way to tell until after I bought it.