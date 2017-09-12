Android Always Beats the iPhone To New Features, Qualcomm Says (theverge.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: Qualcomm has published a somewhat self-congratulatory blog post that lauds the company and its Android partners for achieving a series of industry firsts that include wireless charging, dual-camera systems, OLED smartphone screens, edge-to-edge displays, and more -- features that the upcoming iPhone is expected to have. Apple and Qualcomm are currently embroiled in what's turning into a vicious, global patent licensing dispute. So the timing of this adulation for Android -- hours before Apple's big September event -- doesn't really strike me as coincidental. It can't be. Qualcomm never mentions Apple by name; the closest the company ever comes is with this line: Inventions from Qualcomm lay the foundation for so many technologies and experiences we value in our smartphones today -- on Android and other platforms.
I'm not tired of it -- I just ignore it. Just because new versions come out doesn't mean I am obligated to pay attention to them, let alone actually upgrade. My approach is the same as my approach to desktop machines once they reached maturity: pay no attention to new models until the one that I'm using now doesn't work for me any more. Then I'll look at what's on the market.
Perhaps you forgot to read even the summary, this is a hardware maker talking about hardware features. IOS updates, however rapidly and widely distributed, are never going to be able to add any of the features listed above.
The original iPhone basically stole ideas from existing phones especially from the myOrigo (the first phone to have accelerometers to switch landscape/portrait horizontal etc). Apple even stole the look and feel of its browser task switcher from Nokia.
Worst of all, the iPhone idea itself was blatantly stolen from me right here on slashdot in 2005. Proof: https://slashdot.org/comments.... [slashdot.org]
Apple is just a fashion company. Nothing more.
Honestly, some of these ballyhooed features are a big yawn. Edge-to-edge display? Why? Your hand will be covering some of it. Wireless charging? Meh. Until it can charge from across the room, it's not that important. Dual cameras? What are you doing with them? The magic is in the software. OLED should have been ubiquitous by now. I saw OLED displays 10+ years ago. Make me one for my MacBook Pro (and make it 17 inches, please).
Edge-to-edge display? Why? Your hand will be covering some of it.
I've seen a number of edge-to-edge displays on people's phones now, and I had the same reaction. I don't see how they improve anything at all, but I do see how they could be a bit of a pain in the butt.
Great, because if there one thing that I give many fucks about in my phone, it's k3wl features! Not a long-lasting-but-also-replaceable battery, not the ability to flash it with software that is made for the users instead of preloaded malware made to serve whoever paid the manufacturer to have it loaded, not cheapness, not physical buttons for home and back. No, I need two great cameras (because if there's one thing I'm always doing, it's taking pictures with the user-facing camera!), a charging gimmick, a
This is just a standard corporate pissing contest, which has no actual meaning to anyone else.
OLED suffers from burn-in -- which means a "ghost image" gets permanently imprinted if the same image is displayed for too long. That's because OLED color pixels degrade disproportionately over time. An issue last seen in the 1990s CRT monitors. It's not a good technology if you want your phone to last a few years. Hopefully Micro LED will be along soon if they can work out its mass production issues. I am waiting on that.
...is about to occur, as if millions of fanboy voices* will suddenly cry out in outrage and were silenced by the dull realization that no one on the other side is listening. I fear something terrible has happened**.
* From both sides of this incessant debate, just to be clear.
...for the rest of us who aren't participating in this little war but who will nonetheless be subjected to its atrocities.
