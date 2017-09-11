Apple Suffers 'Major iPhone X Leak' 42
Details of new iPhones and other forthcoming Apple devices have been revealed via an apparent leak. From a report: Two news sites were given access to an as-yet-unreleased version of the iOS operating system. The code refers to an iPhone X in addition to two new iPhone 8 handsets. It also details facial recognition tech that acts both as an ID system and maps users' expressions onto emojis. One tech writer said it was the biggest leak of its kind to hit the firm. [...] "As best I've been able to ascertain, these builds were available to download by anyone, but they were obscured by long, unguessable URLs [web addresses]," wrote John Gruber, a blogger known for his coverage of Apple. "Someone within Apple leaked the list of URLs to 9to5Mac and MacRumors. I'm nearly certain this wasn't a mistake, but rather a deliberate malicious act by a rogue Apple employee." Neither Mr Gruber nor the two Apple-related news sites have disclosed their sources. However, the BBC has independently confirmed that an anonymous source provided the publications with links to iOS 11's golden master (GM) code that downloaded the software from Apple's own computer servers. It's a big blow to Apple, which uses surprise as a key element at its events. The leak could take some wind out of its sails as it looks to wow consumers. In 2012, Tim Cook had said the company was planning to "double down on secrecy." At the quarterly earnings call, he blamed the leaks about the upcoming iPhone models as one of the reasons that slowed down the sales of current generation iPhone models. However, an analysis published over the weekend found that Apple itself has been the source of several of these leaks in the years since. Earlier this year, the company held a meeting to boast about its internal progress to curb leaks. The hour-long recording of the meeting ironically got leaked. Nearly all details, except the final press renders of the new iPhone models, have leaked. In a subsequent post, Gruber wrote: The BBC doesn't say definitively that the leak was sent by an Apple employee, but I can state with nearly 100 percent certainty that it was. I also think there's a good chance Apple is going to figure out who it was. [...] That person should be ashamed of themselves, and should be very worried when their phone next rings. Moments ago, 9to5Mac reported about a new tvOS firmware leak, which appeared "to be out in the wild today" that details the upcoming features of the next generation Apple TV streaming device.
"Leaks" about Apple products are just hyped up press releases.
And even that is not new at all. The iPhone 4 already had an easy-to-break glass back.
Sure, Apple "leaks" stuff all the time, as most large organizations do, but those mostly follow the same few patterns that you see at all large organizations:
- They use "leaks" to clear out details that they'd rather not have sharing a news cycle with their big announcements
- They use "leaks" to prepare the media and the public for a shock it won't like (e.g. higher prices, no headphone jack, etc.)
- They use "leaks" to get people excited about products by hinting at features
What the "leaks" NEVER do is spoil events by stealing thunder from their keynote addresses, which is exactly what happened here when you look into exactly how much got out. In fact, this one gets even worse, since it...
...spoils nearly all of the major news for their annual iPhone launch ...spoils the first event at the brand new location they spent billions of dollars building ...spoils the event that coincides with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone ...spoiled details about an updated Apple TV that wasn't on most radars ...spoiled everything just two days before the event, utterly deflating it
So yes, Apple "leaks" things, but as a company that directly or indirectly employs hundreds of thousands of employees, they occasionally actually leak things too, and this DEFINITELY falls into that latter case.
Just because Steve Jobs really knew how to present things in a keynote with showmanship and Tim Cook sounds as exciting on stage as a monotonic teacher... eh... never mind.
Didn't a GPU leak during Jobs' tenture cause Nvidia or AMD to lose placement in Apple products for a while?
You could have surprised me. Every release they "leak" the details the morning of the presentation. This just happened a day early
I know it's too much to ask people to RTFA, but you can at least read the summary.
This wasn't a features leak -- this was a leak of the entire iOS 11 Golden Master source code. Apparently for all current Apple products at that. Sure, some people have used the leak to divine what new features are in iOS 11 -- but the real damage is that the entire source for iOS 11 GM is now out there in the wild.
That certainly isn't something that happens prior to every presentation.
So you're saying that iOS 11 is now open source? Hurray!
It's been so long that any phone producer has come out with some major game changing technology that all this leaking and presentation stuff has become one giant marketing circle-jerk.
When rockstars party, the music isn't all that important. The important thing is that the druges are pure and the groupies ready for anything.
I realize most anyone would pale as a presenter in comparison to Steve Jobs... but Tim Cook really is the wrong guy to have up there. He could announce "Apple has established a moonbase" and somehow make it sound boring.
Additionally - if the leak regarding turning one's facial expressions into emoji really is "damaging" to Apple, then tomorrow's presentation is going to be quite the snooze fest. Seriously, is that supposed to be a surprise announcement that's supposed to wow people?
Tim Cook does virtually none of the presenting—most of what he does is the feel-good stuff, financials and introducing other people, so I'm not sure what you're complaining about. He's taking on the stuff that nobody could make particularly interesting anyway.
... and he apparently has time to post comments here on Slashdot!
Just wait until he tries to demo the animoji thing. Even the emojis will look bored.
At the quarterly earnings call, he blamed the leaks about the upcoming iPhone models as one of the reasons that slowed down the sales of current generation iPhone models.
Nope, that's BS for investors. I will name three other more pertinent reasons:
Firstly, yearly upgrades are very incremental for all intents and purposes. I'd even venture to say that the modern smartphone warrants an upgrade every two to three years.
Secondly, iPhones are not so much better than their sub $400 Android counterparts. They are better, true, but they don't justify a twofold increase in the price.
Thirdly, you cannot expect to sell in increasing quantities absolutely the same bulky design w
I don't think that second reason is particularly relevant. Apple is still taking away 90% of the industry's profits (or have they dropped to the high 80% range?), and often end up supply constrained at the beginning of the cycle. Apple understands the market really well, and they're selling about as many phones of that price as the market can bear.
Your design comment is probably the strongest—even though the design was a bit different, it wasn't enough. The internals of the 7 are a huge upgrade, but p
Why would you want a phone with cutting edges? How would you hold the damn thing? Do you wear a full plate armour every day?
Maybe the leak wasn't deliberate?
Is it possible that an employee navigated to one of those links while they weren't on a corporate VPN? e.g. they had the link and clicked on it while on a home or public wifi? Then a compromised router could have detected the URL and passed it on.
Or maybe they had a web-page open while on corpnet where there was an internal announcement/email that mentioned the URL, and then they took their laptop home and the web-page was still open, and they accidentally clicked the link w
That was a clear case of copyright infringement.
