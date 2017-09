Apple Suffers 'Major iPhone X Leak'

Details of new iPhones and other forthcoming Apple devices have been revealed via an apparent leak . From a report:It's a big blow to Apple, which uses surprise as a key element at its events. The leak could take some wind out of its sails as it looks to wow consumers. In 2012, Tim Cook had said the company was planning to "double down on secrecy." At the quarterly earnings call, he blamed the leaks about the upcoming iPhone models as one of the reasons that slowed down the sales of current generation iPhone models. However, an analysis published over the weekend found that Apple itself has been the source of several of these leaks in the years since . Earlier this year, the company held a meeting to boast about its internal progress to curb leaks. The hour-long recording of the meeting ironically got leaked . Nearly all details, except the final press renders of the new iPhone models, have leaked . In a subsequent post, Gruber wrote:Moments ago, 9to5Mac reported about a new tvOS firmware leak , which appeared "to be out in the wild today" that details the upcoming features of the next generation Apple TV streaming device.