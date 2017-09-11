Apple Suffers 'Major iPhone X Leak' 68
Details of new iPhones and other forthcoming Apple devices have been revealed via an apparent leak. From a report: Two news sites were given access to an as-yet-unreleased version of the iOS operating system. The code refers to an iPhone X in addition to two new iPhone 8 handsets. It also details facial recognition tech that acts both as an ID system and maps users' expressions onto emojis. One tech writer said it was the biggest leak of its kind to hit the firm. [...] "As best I've been able to ascertain, these builds were available to download by anyone, but they were obscured by long, unguessable URLs [web addresses]," wrote John Gruber, a blogger known for his coverage of Apple. "Someone within Apple leaked the list of URLs to 9to5Mac and MacRumors. I'm nearly certain this wasn't a mistake, but rather a deliberate malicious act by a rogue Apple employee." Neither Mr Gruber nor the two Apple-related news sites have disclosed their sources. However, the BBC has independently confirmed that an anonymous source provided the publications with links to iOS 11's golden master (GM) code that downloaded the software from Apple's own computer servers. It's a big blow to Apple, which uses surprise as a key element at its events. The leak could take some wind out of its sails as it looks to wow consumers. In 2012, Tim Cook had said the company was planning to "double down on secrecy." At the quarterly earnings call, he blamed the leaks about the upcoming iPhone models as one of the reasons that slowed down the sales of current generation iPhone models. However, an analysis published over the weekend found that Apple itself has been the source of several of these leaks in the years since. Earlier this year, the company held a meeting to boast about its internal progress to curb leaks. The hour-long recording of the meeting ironically got leaked. Nearly all details, except the final press renders of the new iPhone models, have leaked. In a subsequent post, Gruber wrote: The BBC doesn't say definitively that the leak was sent by an Apple employee, but I can state with nearly 100 percent certainty that it was. I also think there's a good chance Apple is going to figure out who it was. [...] That person should be ashamed of themselves, and should be very worried when their phone next rings. Moments ago, 9to5Mac reported about a new tvOS firmware leak, which appeared "to be out in the wild today" that details the upcoming features of the next generation Apple TV streaming device.
"Leaks" about Apple products are just hyped up press releases.
And even that is not new at all. The iPhone 4 already had an easy-to-break glass back.
Yep. That's why I skipped straight from the original iPhone to the iPhone 5. The 3G was too soon, the 3GS still didn't have a front-facing camera, and the 4 and 4S had that stupid glass back like they were designed by somebody who flunked out of their mechanical engineering degree program....
Sure, Apple "leaks" stuff all the time, as most large organizations do, but those mostly follow the same few patterns that you see at all large organizations:
- They use "leaks" to clear out details that they'd rather not have sharing a news cycle with their big announcements
- They use "leaks" to prepare the media and the public for a shock it won't like (e.g. higher prices, no headphone jack, etc.)
- They use "leaks" to get people excited about products by hinting at features
What the "leaks" NEVER do is spoil events by stealing thunder from their keynote addresses, which is exactly what happened here when you look into exactly how much got out. In fact, this one gets even worse, since it...
...spoils nearly all of the major news for their annual iPhone launch ...spoils the first event at the brand new location they spent billions of dollars building ...spoils the event that coincides with the 10th anniversary of the iPhone ...spoiled details about an updated Apple TV that wasn't on most radars ...spoiled everything just two days before the event, utterly deflating it
So yes, Apple "leaks" things, but as a company that directly or indirectly employs hundreds of thousands of employees, they occasionally actually leak things too, and this DEFINITELY falls into that latter case.
Just because Steve Jobs really knew how to present things in a keynote with showmanship and Tim Cook sounds as exciting on stage as a monotonic teacher... eh... never mind.
It's not about the competition. It's about controlling the narrative. If you control the narrative, you get to be the one who starts off in control of setting expectations and reactions, which can have a massive impact on how your products are perceived by the public.
Consider, for instance, how differently the release of information about specs can go. Apple's iPhones aren't known for having the best specs, but they generally seem to punch above their weight, which is to say that despite their specs frequen
Didn't a GPU leak during Jobs' tenture cause Nvidia or AMD to lose placement in Apple products for a while?
Yup, I believe it was nVidia that spoiled the surprise, and Jobs yanked their cards entirely from all Macs. Apple seems to have softened a bit since then. I've seen other CEOs announce things before Apple on a handful of occasions without Apple dropping them entirely, but Apple does seem to take punitive measures still.
For instance, you'll see estimates suggesting that the mix of supplies for a particular part will be 80-20 from companies A and B. When A then says something before Apple is ready, you'll hea
Not just that, leaks about those products are another reason to buy up existing iPhones like 7, 6s while they are still around. Before the newer phones are out that get rid of the home button, and lord knows what else. Not to mention a $400 hike in the prices of the phones.
You could have surprised me. Every release they "leak" the details the morning of the presentation. This just happened a day early
I know it's too much to ask people to RTFA, but you can at least read the summary.
This wasn't a features leak -- this was a leak of the entire iOS 11 Golden Master source code. Apparently for all current Apple products at that. Sure, some people have used the leak to divine what new features are in iOS 11 -- but the real damage is that the entire source for iOS 11 GM is now out there in the wild.
That certainly isn't something that happens prior to every presentation.
Re:RTFS much? (Score:5, Informative)
Yoz, apparently it was too much for you to read as well
... it's the master build not the source code. Yuuggge difference.
Re: (Score:2)
No, it's bad reporting on the BBC's part:
However, the BBC has independently confirmed that an anonymous source provided the publications with links to iOS 11's golden master (GM) code that downloaded the software from Apple's own computer servers.
Having looked into things further you are correct that the leak was of compiled binary data -- which isn't code. The BBC article says that it was links to iOS 11 GM code that was leaked, hence my error.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
A GM build != source code. We will see the GM build dropped or slated to drop tomorrow. iOS source, code, on the other hand is kept secret, and if there were a leak of that, there would be witch hunts.
Re: (Score:2)
Mea culpa. As I mentioned above, however, the BBC reported that the URLs were to iOS 11 GM code. The BBC misreported, and I based my comment off the bit of misinformation. What they should have said was that the binaries were leaked.
I'd still say that's bigger (for Apple) than your usual "rumour" leak. At the very least, they have an unknown untrustworthy actor within their organization, who is acting with an agenda against the company in general.
Yaz
It's been so long that any phone producer has come out with some major game changing technology that all this leaking and presentation stuff has become one giant marketing circle-jerk.
I realize most anyone would pale as a presenter in comparison to Steve Jobs... but Tim Cook really is the wrong guy to have up there. He could announce "Apple has established a moonbase" and somehow make it sound boring.
Additionally - if the leak regarding turning one's facial expressions into emoji really is "damaging" to Apple, then tomorrow's presentation is going to be quite the snooze fest. Seriously, is that supposed to be a surprise announcement that's supposed to wow people?
Tim Cook does virtually none of the presenting—most of what he does is the feel-good stuff, financials and introducing other people, so I'm not sure what you're complaining about. He's taking on the stuff that nobody could make particularly interesting anyway.
At the quarterly earnings call, he blamed the leaks about the upcoming iPhone models as one of the reasons that slowed down the sales of current generation iPhone models.
Nope, that's BS for investors. I will name three other more pertinent reasons:
Firstly, yearly upgrades are very incremental for all intents and purposes. I'd even venture to say that the modern smartphone warrants an upgrade every two to three years.
Secondly, iPhones are not so much better than their sub $400 Android counterparts. They are better, true, but they don't justify a twofold increase in the price.
Thirdly, you cannot expect to sell in increasing quantities absolutely the same bulky design w
I don't think that second reason is particularly relevant. Apple is still taking away 90% of the industry's profits (or have they dropped to the high 80% range?), and often end up supply constrained at the beginning of the cycle. Apple understands the market really well, and they're selling about as many phones of that price as the market can bear.
Your design comment is probably the strongest—even though the design was a bit different, it wasn't enough. The internals of the 7 are a huge upgrade, but p
They're a huge sidegrade. They made some things better, like the taptic engine, but they made others worse, like the headphone jack. And to users, the former is completely irrelevant.
One of the first things SJ did when he came back to Apple was remind folks that people don't buy computers based on specs. Nobody cares if the CPU in a new phone is faster unless their current phone isn't fast enough to do the job. Nobody cares if the taptic engine can make it bu
There are two big features that I think people would jump ship for: the camera and the size of the screen. (Setting aside that I actually think the form factor of the 5/SE is the best one in hand.)
And indeed, Apple saw massive uptake of the original iPhone 6 because of the bigger screen, and the iPhone 7+ was more popular than expected. So if we're talking specifically about the 5/5s, we can definitely see a reason to upgrade there.
There's a smaller—but still notable—subset of people that are go
IMO, we're a few years past the point where camera improvements became incremental. I can't really get excited about 2/3rds of a stop in a camera that packs that much resolution onto such a tiny sensor. The only way to get a big win (in aperture or in pixel size) is to make the camera bigger,
Maybe the leak wasn't deliberate?
Is it possible that an employee navigated to one of those links while they weren't on a corporate VPN? e.g. they had the link and clicked on it while on a home or public wifi? Then a compromised router could have detected the URL and passed it on.
Or maybe they had a web-page open while on corpnet where there was an internal announcement/email that mentioned the URL, and then they took their laptop home and the web-page was still open, and they accidentally clicked the link w
That was a clear case of copyright infringement.
That person should be ashamed of themselves, and should be very worried when their phone next rings.
Can this guy be any more of a shill for Apple?
