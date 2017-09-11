Hundreds of AT&T Wireless Workers and Supporters Plan To Protest at iPhone 8 Launch at Apple HQ 28
Hundreds of AT&T wireless workers and members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) will protest outside the launch of the iPhone 8 at Apple HQ on Tuesday, we were told. "Marking the start of a critical sales period that's expected to bring in billions for the telecom giant, workers are calling out AT&T's pay cuts for its retail employees and the company's rampant outsourcing and offshoring that undermine their job security and ability to provide quality customer service," the Communications Workers of America said in a press statement. Over the years, AT&T has increasingly handed over the operations of its retail operations to third-party dealers that now represent over 60 percent of all AT&T branded stores. On top of this, AT&T retail employees allege that they are seeing their pay decline by thousands of dollars because the company manipulates their commission structure.
You can get an AT&T phone cheaper at virtually every store other than a AT&T retail store. Best Buy, Target, Costco all have sales. AT&T wants you to have Direct TV for virtually any promotion at a AT&T retail store.
Apple sets pricing on their phones especially to prevent one seller to undercut another. (They're still expensive but get lots with them, IMO).
In my view, AT&T workers protesting at Apple is just retarded (in the most demeaning way you can take it). It's not Apple's fault AT&T workers are underpaid.
best buy has iphones on sale all the time. price depends on carrier and it's not apple setting the prices all the time. meanwhile same iphone at a AT&T retail store is a lot more money.
It's simple marketing, really. AT&T is treating their employees just like they treat their customers: not listening to them. Apple is likely to enact some corporate NIMBY-ism and tell AT&T to deal with it the eyesore of a protest.
The protesters get publicity. A protest of the iPhone launch will get a LOT more press than protesting outside of some random AT&T store. Even if Apple does nothing, the story still reached a greater audience this way and we're now aware of the situation.
I still don't see why the AT&T workers would feel this is Apples fault though.
It's not about 'fault.' It's about eyeballs. They're trying to hijack an Apple product launch and get some media attention.
It seems to be working.
Well, what do you expect them to do - picket outside one of the AT&T carrier stores? That's not going to get anyone's attention.
On a side note... I don't really get how carrier stores of any brand makes any sense. I suppose if you want to have distributed customer service centers, then maybe there's a reason to have a few - but as "sales first" businesses, no way.
ATT & Customer service (Score:2)
Marking the start of a critical sales period that's expected to bring in billions for the telecom giant, workers are calling out AT&T's pay cuts for its retail employees and the company's rampant outsourcing and offshoring that undermine their job security and ability to provide quality customer service,
They do know who they're working for, right? AT&T is worse than Comcast when it comes to customer service.
Slashdot fell for it, hook, line, and sinker (Score:5, Insightful)
So, AT&T employees are protesting AT&T's business practices. Nothing they're protesting has anything to do with the iPhone 8 or Apple at large. Nonetheless, they're protesting at the launch of the new iPhone, simply because they know that places like Slashdot can't resist posting clickbait articles that mention Apple in the headline, thus bringing attention to their cause, despite the fact that nothing they're doing has anything to do with Apple.
Even worse, it looks like Slashdot is "breaking" this news, since I don't see a link or article mentioned anywhere, so that means that Slashdot is solely responsible for authoring the headline. Shame on you.
They are striking on iPhone launch day because that is when it will hurt their employer the most. Any other day of the week, it would be a blip on the radar. On the day that there will be people camped out in front of the store relying on the striking employees to get them their precious iPhone 8s, that is the day the retailers really need all hands on deck.
Getting Slashdot or others to take more of a notice is a side benefit because it is Apple's launch day, not the main benefit.
