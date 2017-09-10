Leaks Reveal New Features In Apple's Next iPhone 15
Though Apple officially unveils their newest iPhone on Tuesday, information is already leaking on the internet.
- Mashable: "Physically, it's expected to be about the same size as an iPhone 7, but with an edge-to-edge OLED display that's bigger than what is currently on the iPhone 7 Plus. It won't have a home button or Touch ID, and will likely use some kind of facial recognition tech to unlock."
- MacRumors cites a report from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggesting facial recognition may just be one feature of a complex front camera with 3D sensing hardware, including a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and a structured light transmitter (using a surface-emitting laser) and receiver.
- CNET: "Irish iPhone programming guru Steve Troughton-Smith now feels sure he has the names of the three phones to be launched by Apple on Tuesday.... they'll (probably) be called the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and -- ta-da -- the iPhone X."
- Troughton-Smith also predicts a 3x screen at 1125x2436 resolution
- Fortune: "Apple's iPhone line is expected to catch up with Android phones in the area of wireless charging this year... just lay the phone down on a compatible charger mat or base or dock, and watch the battery fill up."
- 9to5Mac: "We've found a brand new feature called 'Animoji', which uses the 3D face sensors to create custom 3D animated emoji based on the expressions you make into the camera. Users will be able to make Animoji of unicorns, robots, pigs, pile of poo and many more."
Oh joy.... (Score:3, Insightful)
"Users will be able to make Animoji of unicorns, robots, pigs, pile of poo and many more.""
We've hit rock bottom....
While it charges.... (Score:2)
Well, they will need something to do while they are waiting to 'watch the battery fill up' when on wireless charging, since wireless generally charges at a fraction of the wires charge rates
;) They shouldn't have to watch and wait more than a few hours....
But hey, its a new iPhone! The media just cannot contain their gushing over any tiny change, because it just HAS to be revolutionary.
Still, a whole lot of people will no doubt suddently realise that their year or two old phone, that was working perfectly
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Apple doesnt appear to realise that you can scale bitmaps to any size, especially on screen way better than most peoples eyes can handle (and with heavy GPUs that can trivially manage complex scaling algorithms) - so their resolutions are usually an exact multiples of the original iPhone.
This would be 3 times the original resolution.
You are expected to know this, because not to is blasphemy against the one great fashion.
nice (Score:1)
I'm curious about the facial recognition (Score:3)
Initial rumors were they couldn't get TouchID working without an actual home button, and facial recognition was a fallback. I have a hard time seeing how that won't be a big step backward... so I'll be curious to see the announcement on Tuesday AND how well (or how poorly) it works in the real world.
TouchID works quite well, so the bar is pretty high.
