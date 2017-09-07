Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


The Google Drive App For PC, Mac Is Being Shut Down In March (theverge.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the end-of-the-line dept.
Google announced in a blog post today that the Google Drive app for desktop will be shut down. The Verge reports: Support will be cut off on December 11th and the app will shut down completely on March 12th, 2018. Users who are still running the Drive app will start seeing notifications in October that it's "going away," and the company will steer customers towards one of two replacements depending on whether they're a consumer or business user. Google Drive the service isn't going anywhere. You can still access it from the web, smartphone apps, and either of the software options mentioned below. Google now has two fairly new software tools for backing up your data and/or accessing files in the cloud. There's Backup and Sync, the all-encompassing consumer app that replaces both the standalone Google Drive and Google Photos Uploader apps. It offers essentially the same functionality as Drive and works much the same way. And on the enterprise side, Google has rolled out Drive File Streamer, which saves space on your local drive while providing access to "all of your Google Drive files on demand, directly from your computer."

  • The Drive app is replaced by the "backup and sync" app which does EXACTLY the same thing (plus you can sync directories other than the "Google Drive" one). It has a different icon and name, but it is basically an update, a version 2.0. The functionality is not "going away", if you install the new program is removes and replaces the old one, you don't even need to login again, everything is carried over.

    So, what's the problem?

    • No problem for people like you and me. But I get called on from time to time to help non computer illiterate friends and family do things on their computer. For people like this any change is a problem.
  • Android code base would be similar to Linux. It would be great if Linux was still supported while MAC and windows not.

  • Good (Score:3)

    by American AC in Paris ( 230456 ) on Thursday September 07, 2017 @09:16PM (#55156771) Homepage

    The Google Drive desktop application is utter garbage for collaborative work. Mis-synced files, missing files, mis-versioned files, corrupted files--it was utterly worthless for anything beyond light personal use.

    Here's hoping its replacement actually works.

