The Google Drive App For PC, Mac Is Being Shut Down In March (theverge.com) 80
Google announced in a blog post today that the Google Drive app for desktop will be shut down. The Verge reports: Support will be cut off on December 11th and the app will shut down completely on March 12th, 2018. Users who are still running the Drive app will start seeing notifications in October that it's "going away," and the company will steer customers towards one of two replacements depending on whether they're a consumer or business user. Google Drive the service isn't going anywhere. You can still access it from the web, smartphone apps, and either of the software options mentioned below. Google now has two fairly new software tools for backing up your data and/or accessing files in the cloud. There's Backup and Sync, the all-encompassing consumer app that replaces both the standalone Google Drive and Google Photos Uploader apps. It offers essentially the same functionality as Drive and works much the same way. And on the enterprise side, Google has rolled out Drive File Streamer, which saves space on your local drive while providing access to "all of your Google Drive files on demand, directly from your computer."
So what's the problem? (Score:5, Insightful)
The Drive app is replaced by the "backup and sync" app which does EXACTLY the same thing (plus you can sync directories other than the "Google Drive" one). It has a different icon and name, but it is basically an update, a version 2.0. The functionality is not "going away", if you install the new program is removes and replaces the old one, you don't even need to login again, everything is carried over.
So, what's the problem?
I get called on from time to time to help non computer illiterate friends and family do things on their computer. For people like this any change is a problem.
It's far past time we allow these people to languish in their refusal to use critical thinking to solve their own problems. Hell, they don't even have to think much, just follow the flowchart! https://xkcd.com/627/ [xkcd.com]
It's far past time we allow these people to languish in their refusal to use critical thinking to solve their own problems.
Xfce (Score:2)
I get pissed whenever someone pulls working software from under my feet to replace it with something newer and "better" ( may GNOME3 burn in hell). Give me something static that stays out of my way and not an ever changing mess of "upgrades".
When GNOME 2 was pulled from under my bottom in Ubuntu 11.10 in favor of Un(usabil)ity, I did sudo apt-get install xubuntu-desktop and never looked back. It's been nearly six years since I switched to Xfce, and it has proven to be comfortably static in the way you describe.
I get pissed whenever someone pulls working software from under my feet to replace it with something newer and "better" ( may GNOME3 burn in hell). Give me something static that stays out of my way and not an ever changing mess of "upgrades".
When GNOME 2 was pulled from under my bottom in Ubuntu 11.10 in favor of Un(usabil)ity, I did sudo apt-get install xubuntu-desktop and never looked back. It's been nearly six years since I switched to Xfce, and it has proven to be comfortably static in the way you describe.
This is true. I don't know how many years it has been, but my default action on any new install is to run Xfce. I don't remember it ever going funky on me.
Often the problem is with accessing Google Search in the first place, which makes the "Google the name of the program plus a few words related to what you want to do. Follow any instructions." node ineffective. Or they get to the "Pick one at random." node and end up picking the one option that causes data loss, not knowing that it will cause data loss. For this and other reasons, certain of my relatives reach the "Have you been trying this for over half an hour? - Yes" edge fairly consistently.
But I get called on from time to time to help non computer illiterate friends and family do things on their computer.
My non computer illiterate friends and family call on me too, sometimes. It's the non computer literate ones that eat my time.
Why, I suppose the same problem as before, Google is pretty bloody privacy invasive, so it is not really a good idea. Plus in the shift away from Google's politically driven corporate censorship of citizens, you should be abandoning their services as much as possible ie take you pick of stories https://duckduckgo.com/?q=goog... [duckduckgo.com] where Google was caught out blatantly invading people's privacy (and yeah, duckduckgo away Google is more than good enough now). If they don't feel economic pain, they will never ref
The Drive app is replaced by the "backup and sync" app which does EXACTLY the same thing (plus you can sync directories other than the "Google Drive" one). It has a different icon and name, but it is basically an update, a version 2.0. The functionality is not "going away", if you install the new program is removes and replaces the old one, you don't even need to login again, everything is carried over.
So, what's the problem?
Google Drive is not exactly the same as Google Backup and Sync. As per the summary it may be similar, but not exactly the same at the least because Photos Uploader is also in the picture. It also suggests there are changes requiring additional "replacement" programs to be installed. I hypothesize that the icons and links may be different as well.
But they do have a public API, last I checked.
They don't have a linux port of their tools.
rclone [rclone.org] is FOSS, works great and is also compatible with Amazon S3, Rackspace Cloudfiles, Dropbox, Amazon Drive, Backblaze, Hubic, OneDrive and Yandex Disk. Basically rsync for cloud storage.
How to send files without someone else's computer? (Score:2)
There's no problem, just another's computers somewhere
Without the use of someone else's computer, how else are you supposed to send a file from your computer behind a firewall that blocks incoming connections to a colleague's computer behind a firewall that blocks incoming connections?
Email? FTP site? VPN? All use someone else's computer, unless you spend big bucks to colo your own.
Re:So what's the problem? (Score:5, Informative)
There are two problems:
1. Why expose all the hassle to the user, when it is really just a new version? Why not make it seamless?
2. It says it will work very much like the current program, which unfortunately means not very well. Too many times has it told me that everything is synchronised, and for me to discover later that it has not pushed my changes to the server. Out of all the synchronisation programs I have tried, it is by far the least reliable one. It also has a nasty habit of just crashing.
Now of course the new program might not have these problems, which would be nice. We shall see.
For business users, it's not ready... (Score:3)
Backup and sync replacing Google Drive is probably fine for home users. It exists, and people can get on with it now.
But I don't use the Google Drive app for personal files. I use it for my company's G Suite set up. For which they are directing people to "Drive File Stream" - an application that doesn't exist yet (there is an early access program, with a number of restrictions).
It's decidedly premature to announce the end of the Google Drive app, when the replacement for business users isn't ready to go.
It is indeed an odd decision, when considering that (shock, horror!) Microsoft has a competing product, which amazingly works quite well, works on the Mac, and isn't going through some sort of poorly-thought-out-microsoft-rebranding right now.
Google makes a mis-step so bad that Microsoft can capitalise on it? Not a good day for Google, or indeed us minions.
Google makes a mis-step so bad that Microsoft can capitalise on it? Not a good day for Google, or indeed us minions.
It's par for the course for Google these days.
The problem is that "being shut down" makes for a better click-bait headline than "being replaced" or "being renamed". I guess.
So, what's the problem?
The problem is Slashdot still needs to complain about Google letting products or services die.
Do not want (Score:3, Insightful)
Isn't that the point? Store non-critical stuff locally (with backups off-site) and only use the cloud for less critical storage/processing?
Depends what "locally" means. You should see the people who manage servers at the office, I wouldn't trust them with a tertiary backup of my collection of Lucy Liu pics.
support for Linux? (Score:1)
But they need your money to buy a real domain name.
You need "a real domain name" just for your household if you're going to be running any local webservers, as CAs don't issue TLS certificates for RFC 1918 IP addresses or made-up TLDs, and both Chrome and Firefox restrict cleartext HTTP servers from using sensitive JavaScript APIs.
Good (Score:3)
The Google Drive desktop application is utter garbage for collaborative work. Mis-synced files, missing files, mis-versioned files, corrupted files--it was utterly worthless for anything beyond light personal use.
Here's hoping its replacement actually works.
Repo hosting; files other than plain text (Score:2)
This just in: remote filesystems are not as good as distributed revisions control systems at being a distributed revision control systems. Film at 11.
Google used to offer revision control under the name Google Code. It no longer does. So which service do you recommend for hosting a private distributed revision control repository? Is $108 per year (source [github.com]) a good deal?
And how well do popular distributed revision control systems handle things other than the relatively small, diff-friendly plain text files that make up computer program source code? Examples include design documents made with LibreOffice or large graphics files made with GIMP.
Google used to offer revision control under the name Google Code. It no longer does. So which service do you recommend for hosting a private distributed revision control repository? Is $108 per year (source [github.com]) a good deal?
Private paid Github works nicely if you aren't concerned about using someone else's machines. It's not very expensive and it works alright. I keep my local git repos in a Google drive for enhanced irony.
Re: Why (Score:2)
Why pick only on Google? I wouldn't trust *any* cloud provider. I use things like Boxcryptor to keep my files in the cloud private.
Of course... (Score:2)
Of course it should not be turned on by default, but somehow I have a feeling that it will be.
Good engineers, terrible marketing (Score:2, Interesting)
I have never seen a company so successful at building amazing products with so many smart people working there manage to completely destroy its traction in markets. Messaging, social networking - its like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Complete failures of leadership.
I work at Amazon. Our engineering teams are good, but clearly not quite at the level of Google. But we ship products that do what customers want and we make money in markets. We don't play silly fricking games with "beta" for two years
I completely agree. Google products can be amazing, they can do exactly what you want. But that is pure luck, and even if it is great, you cannot rely on Google keeping it around. To many times they have pulled the plug on one of the features I used.
Death to the cloud. (Score:3)
The internet is one big giant data-leak, and you can't clean up the mess.
What a horrible place to store anything valuable/confidential.
Is this the function that integrates with (Score:2)
windows explorer? The one that is basically seamless and works as a file server?
I quite like that, to save my work files on the Google Drive folder and don't worry about backups.
Oh Joy. (Score:2)
The problems with your infrastructure aren't google's fault...
If you have hundreds of users on ISDN or EDGE Internet, how do they use Google Drive in the first place without being frustrated by loading bars?
"Google Drive the service isn't going anywhere." (Score:2, Insightful)
That's a rather strange comment when you look at Google's reputation for closing services whenever they feel like it. Google Drive the service and all their other services are likely to go anywhere. If you want a stable service, don't use Google.
Symbolic links (Score:2)
So do we finally get symbolic links now? Or is this "Backup and Sync" uncomplete garbage app like always from Google?
"PC" (Score:4, Informative)
Please don't use the abbreviation "PC" with the implication that the computer is running Microsoft Windows. If you install GNU/Linux on the same computer, it is still a PC.
The term “WC” has been suggested for a computer running Windows.
https://www.gnu.org/philosophy... [gnu.org]
W.C. = cute. At first it struck me as hilariously appropriate. But then I realized. A W.C. (toilet) actually does perform a useful function.
You lost that battle in the 90's.
Same way the "GNU/Linux" stuff was always dead in the water too.
Rather than fight against it fruitlessly, just accept it and move on. PC is an architecture and even "Macs" are really just "PCs" now (as is XBox and so on). But that distinction doesn't hold anywhere outside an IT office.
Rather than try to revive antiquated terms (which people killed off when they stopped saying "IBM-compatible), just use the full product name itself if you want to distinguish. A Windows PC
Mac is PC; Xbox isn't (Score:3)
Same way the "GNU/Linux" stuff was always dead in the water too.
What's a better term to distinguish GNU/Linux, which uses Linux as its kernel, from Android, which also uses Linux as its kernel?
PC is an architecture and even "Macs" are really just "PCs" now (as is XBox and so on).
Macs are personal computers because the person who owns it directs what computing is done on it. This has been the case as long as Xcode has been available. An unmodded retail Xbox, by contrast, is not a personal computer because Microsoft uses code signing to control what code is allowed to run. The same is true of a Windows RT or Windows 10 S device.
Virtually all PCs come with Windows or macOS (Score:2)
I estimate that on over 95 percent of new, fully assembled desktop and laptop PCs sold in retail stores in Google's home country, EFI is bundled with one of two operating systems: macOS on Apple PCs or Windows on other brands.
