iPhone's Summer Production Glitches Create Holiday Jitters
Yoko Kubota, Tripp Mickle, and Takashi Mochizuki, reporting for WSJ: Apple's new iPhone, which is expected to be unveiled Tuesday, was plagued by production glitches early in the manufacturing process this summer, according to people familiar with the situation, which could result in extended supply shortfalls and shipping delays when customers start ordering the device later this month (alternative source). New iPhones are typically in short supply when first released. But if shortfalls of the new phone extend beyond the initial sales period, which is expected to begin September 22, they could weaken analysts' and investors' projections for sales in the crucial holiday period. The production glitches led to a setback of about a month in the manufacturing timetable. Foxconn, the Apple contractor that assembles iPhones, has been ramping up production at its manufacturing complex in Zhengzhou, China. The company is paying bonuses to employees who can help bring new hires on board at its Zhengzhou plant, which Foxconn said in June employs about 250,000 people.
These supply shortfalls are related to increased labor and environmental regulation by leftists.
This is China. What labor and environmental regulations are you babbling about?
So it looks like many iPhone users are just going to have to keep using their current phone that they probably just recently upgraded to just a little longer then. Oh noes! How horrific!
Or perhaps this will get at least a few off the constant upgrade treadmill at last when they realize the world didn't end just because they can't get the latest shiny nao.
I predict that this year the demand for shiny new electronic gadgets will be less, simply because the economy (real economy, not the Fed-reported propaganda) is bad. People have no money and they're up to their eyeballs in debt (at record levels now).
Don't believe me? Box office receipts and retail numbers are tanking this year, because ordinary people have less disposable money (even as easy Fed monetary policy is keeping equity/real estate prices at record highs)
