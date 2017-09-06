Hackers Can Take Control of Siri and Alexa By Whispering To Them in Frequencies Humans Can't Hear (fastcodesign.com) 26
Chinese researchers have discovered a vulnerability in voice assistants from Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, and Huawei. It affects every iPhone and Macbook running Siri, any Galaxy phone, any PC running Windows 10, and even Amazon's Alexa assistant. From a report: Using a technique called the DolphinAttack, a team from Zhejiang University translated typical vocal commands into ultrasonic frequencies that are too high for the human ear to hear, but perfectly decipherable by the microphones and software powering our always-on voice assistants. This relatively simple translation process lets them take control of gadgets with just a few words uttered in frequencies none of us can hear. The researchers didn't just activate basic commands like "Hey Siri" or "Okay Google," though. They could also tell an iPhone to "call 1234567890" or tell an iPad to FaceTime the number. They could force a Macbook or a Nexus 7 to open a malicious website. They could order an Amazon Echo to "open the backdoor." Even an Audi Q3 could have its navigation system redirected to a new location. "Inaudible voice commands question the common design assumption that adversaries may at most try to manipulate a [voice assistant] vocally and can be detected by an alert user," the research team writes in a paper just accepted to the ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security.
Exactly. If someone is exploiting this in my house, then it means they already broke in and have complete physical access to my house, screwing around with the Echo and maybe making fradulent Amazon orders or whatever would be the least of my concerns.
You're not thinking very creatively, since I was able to think of a variety of attacks that could use this without having physical access to the interior of your home.
For instance, they could have just dropped a small device into your pocket that every few minutes emits an inaudible command to open the garage door. You, yourself would be the vector through which the attacker could attack your always-on devices in your home. In fact, it could even be something you're aware of, like a thumb drive you were giv
Yeah, I'm struggling to see the use case. Maybe a cloak-and-dagger situation where you have limited legitimate access under close scrutiny and want to plant a bug but can't do it physically, like say you're a fake inspector at a drug lord's house. All you have to do is make some pretext to walk past the device with the ultrasonic command playing and it'll go to some malware site and root itself. Pretty far fetched though...
Exactly.
If by exactly you mean it is something completely different.
If someone is exploiting this in my house, then it means they already broke in and have complete physical access to my house,
Like if they embedded the audio in a youtube video that you were watching? That's basically equivalent to already having broken into your house and having run of the place right?
And what if they are exploiting it on the phone in your pocket... you do go out of the house right? Maybe you dont want the guy behind you at starbucks to prank you by getting your phone to set an alarm at 2am, or order you all 180 episodes of the Golden Girls.
screwing around with the Echo and maybe making fradulent Amazon orders or whatever would be the least of my concerns.
Or it could b
1) Set up a personal 900 number
2) ???
3) Get on a PA system and broadcast the ultra-sonic message to call your 900 number
4) Profit!!!
The other exploit is step 3) just broadcast a normal audible message to call your 900 number
Spies and embassy workers wondering around whispering to another nations mil/gov contractors?
Imagine of an area in any nation filled with mil/gov contractors.
A thought experiment with trusted devices to be turned on outside secure working hours and a network of whispers waiting over a wide area.
Not really. You just need remote access to something nearby with a speaker. In fact you don't even need remote access; you just need the target to play a specially prepared audio file on that speaker.
Um, they just need to be in range of ultrasonic frequencies, which means this is exploitable anywhere on the same block as the building you're in. I hope if you live in an apartment complex all your neighbors are really really nice and trustworthy people who are close personal friends of yours.
There will be a quick fix, & congs to the Chin (Score:2)
... a team from Zhejiang University translated typical vocal commands into ultrasonic frequencies that are too high for the human ear to hear, but perfectly decipherable by the microphones and software powering our always-on voice assistants.
I extol the Chinese on this discovery; & let's also agree that there's likely to be a [quick] fix as it doesn't seem that complicated.
Fascinating information.
But, on the Internet, no one knows you're a dog.
I'd like more info regarding iOS version (Score:2)
When Siri first came out, anyone could trigger "Hey Siri" if it was enabled. But starting with a later version of iOS (I don't remember exactly which one), you would train Siri to recognize your voice - and it seemed to work. I now can trigger my phone but not my wife's, for example. So I'm curious how this particular exploit could work on a reasonably current version of Siri.
Now the Apple Watch is another matter... and I don't recall if macOS Sierra does the voice pairing. But I'm somewhat skeptical about
Not a big deal (Score:2, Informative)
Solution (hardware): RC low-pass filter.
Solution (software): fft low-pass filter.
bug fixed.
How it all started (Score:1)
"Alexa, kill all humans."
my time to shine (Score:2)
YAY! My useless superpower to hear up to around 30-35KHz will come in handy for things other than knowing if someone left a CRT television on! I can now detect "dolphin attacks" apparently.
and numerous AC/DC adapters, and faulty capacitors. And the fun of returning loud and obnoxious devices that a vendor can't hear.
Can they make them work well and be useful? (Score:2)
Maybe the hackers can make these voice assistants actually work well (i.e. Siri), and do something actually useful?