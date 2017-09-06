Hackers Can Take Control of Siri and Alexa By Whispering To Them in Frequencies Humans Can't Hear

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Chinese researchers have discovered a vulnerability in voice assistants from Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, and Huawei. It affects every iPhone and Macbook running Siri, any Galaxy phone, any PC running Windows 10, and even Amazon's Alexa assistant. From a report: Using a technique called the DolphinAttack, a team from Zhejiang University translated typical vocal commands into ultrasonic frequencies that are too high for the human ear to hear, but perfectly decipherable by the microphones and software powering our always-on voice assistants. This relatively simple translation process lets them take control of gadgets with just a few words uttered in frequencies none of us can hear. The researchers didn't just activate basic commands like "Hey Siri" or "Okay Google," though. They could also tell an iPhone to "call 1234567890" or tell an iPad to FaceTime the number. They could force a Macbook or a Nexus 7 to open a malicious website. They could order an Amazon Echo to "open the backdoor." Even an Audi Q3 could have its navigation system redirected to a new location. "Inaudible voice commands question the common design assumption that adversaries may at most try to manipulate a [voice assistant] vocally and can be detected by an alert user," the research team writes in a paper just accepted to the ACM Conference on Computer and Communications Security.

  • ... a team from Zhejiang University translated typical vocal commands into ultrasonic frequencies that are too high for the human ear to hear, but perfectly decipherable by the microphones and software powering our always-on voice assistants.

    I extol the Chinese on this discovery; & let's also agree that there's likely to be a [quick] fix as it doesn't seem that complicated.

    • Fascinating information.

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      " translated typical vocal commands into ultrasonic frequencies that are too high for the human ear to hear, but perfectly decipherable by the microphones and software powering our always-on voice assistants."

      But, on the Internet, no one knows you're a dog.

  • When Siri first came out, anyone could trigger "Hey Siri" if it was enabled. But starting with a later version of iOS (I don't remember exactly which one), you would train Siri to recognize your voice - and it seemed to work. I now can trigger my phone but not my wife's, for example. So I'm curious how this particular exploit could work on a reasonably current version of Siri.

    Now the Apple Watch is another matter... and I don't recall if macOS Sierra does the voice pairing. But I'm somewhat skeptical about

  • Not a big deal (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Solution (hardware): RC low-pass filter.
    Solution (software): fft low-pass filter.
    bug fixed.

  • "Alexa, kill all humans."

  • YAY! My useless superpower to hear up to around 30-35KHz will come in handy for things other than knowing if someone left a CRT television on! I can now detect "dolphin attacks" apparently.

    • YAY! My useless superpower to hear up to around 30-35KHz will come in handy for things other than knowing if someone left a CRT television on! I can now detect "dolphin attacks" apparently.

      and numerous AC/DC adapters, and faulty capacitors. And the fun of returning loud and obnoxious devices that a vendor can't hear.

  • Maybe the hackers can make these voice assistants actually work well (i.e. Siri), and do something actually useful?

  • ... Listening [xkcd.com]

    [ I hope you all like creamed corn. ]

