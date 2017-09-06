Chrome 61 Arrives With JavaScript Modules, WebUSB Support (venturebeat.com) 49
The latest version of Google Chrome has launched, bringing a host of new developer features like JavaScript modules and WebUSB support. An anonymous Slashdot reader shares a report from VentureBeat: Google has launched Chrome 61 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Additions in this release include JavaScript modules and WebUSB support, among other developer features. You can update to the latest version now using the browser's built-in silent updater or download it directly from google.com/chrome. Google also released Chrome 61 for Android today. In addition to performance and stability fixes, you can expect two new features: Translate pages with a more compact toolbar and pick images with an improved image picker.
Chrome now supports JavaScript modules natively via the new element, letting developers declare a script's dependencies. Modules are already popular in third-party build tools, which use them to bundle only the required scripts. Native support means the browser can fetch granular dependencies in parallel, taking advantage of caching, avoiding duplications across the page, and ensuring the script executes in the correct order, all without a build step. Google recommends these two blog posts for more information: ECMAScript modules in browsers and ES6 Modules in Depth. Speaking of JavaScript, Chrome 61 also upgrades the browser's V8 JavaScript engine to version 6.1. Developers can expect performance improvements and a binary size reduction. The WebUSB API meanwhile allows web apps to access user-permitted USB devices. This enables all the functionality provided by hardware peripherals such as keyboards, mice, printers, and gamepads, while still preserving the security guarantees of the web.
I wish this was at the beginning of the summary (Score:4, Insightful)
while still preserving the security guarantees of the web.
I would've stopped reading right there.
WHAT THE FUCK?! I DO NOT WANT THIS SHIT! (Score:5, Insightful)
Welcome to the future, comrade. It is time to goosestep your thoughts in line with proper Party etiquette.
Let's not overreact.
Allowing sites to clear their own site data is totally fine. It allows them to just do it all at once instead of having to go through and erase everything individually, or more likely, just clear their login cookie. This is a plus.
Estimating the amount of storage used by their stored data is equally good. Especially since there are limits to it. If you don't like stored data at all, so be it, but this makes it better, not worse.
Network information api is probably harmless. Sites already
Estimating the amount of storage used by their stored data is equally good.
No. The amount of space varies by client from 2MB to 10MB, if I recall correctly. Let's say that I want to track you: I have the client allocate a random amount of garbage data within 1MB of that space, and then I never touch that data again but still report back its size on each pageload. That gives me another fingerprint to let me identify you even if you block cookies. You might know to delete your caches and storage from time to time, but you might not.
The network interface api doesn't seem too bad -
Why would you even bother? If you give access to the storage API, just generate a GUID and store that for retrieval on each subsequent hit. It's a much better beacon than what you proposed.
Just click No (Score:3)
Then click No when the browser asks you if a particular origin should be able to use a particular API. Depending on localization decisions made before launch, the No button may be labeled Deny or Block or Don't Allow.
security guarantees (Score:5, Funny)
you mean a zero day to follow ?!!
you mean unintentional (wink) programming flaws that leak user info?
i guess me and the other 5 people on the planet still worried about security will not be installing it. good luck the world.
Nope. I also don't inspect and sniff every bit of food i put in my mouth for pathogens. Just the food that looks 'off' in some way or another.
This gives Chrome a delightful green hue that smells faintly of almonds and gym socks.
LibreJS (Score:2)
and you are even using the internet how? did you personally audit the code running on your machine line for line.
Some people use a Firefox ESR extension* called LibreJS [gnu.org]. It's similar to NoScript, except it automatically whitelists any script that it can verify as having complete corresponding source code available under a free software license. This preserves the user's ability to audit code that runs in the browser's ESVM [gnu.org].
* I refer to this as a "Firefox ESR extension" because it uses Jetpack, not WebExtensions.
It has a deny button (Score:2)
Scouts honour, we won't access your usb webcam - we leave that for the shady ad server companies?
I think the idea is that it follows the same permission pattern as WebRTC:
"shadyadnetwork.com wants to access your webcam" - "Deny"
Re: (Score:3)
Nope. (Score:5, Insightful)
This JavaScript bullshit has gone too far. It's features are already abused too much, this will just make things worse.
Maybe you will abuse it, as you're doing it with apostrophes.
A good idea is to simply whitelist what sites you want to allow Javascript to be run in. Also, Javascript being interpreted, there's no excuse for having some sort of feature to put a "speed limit" on javascript and automatically disable javascript that uses too much CPU.
Javascript is critical and desirable in some sites, in particular messaging, office online applications and so on. If the browser didnt have Javascript, you would end up with Flash again, a lot of proprietary plugins, which are much worse,w
ECMAScript is JIT compiled (Score:2)
Javascript being interpreted
Major ECMAScript virtual machines (ESVMs) haven't been primarily interpretive for several years. All have JIT compilers nowadays.
If the browser didnt have Javascript, you would end up with Flash again
That or web applications would have instead been written as native applications that run outside the browser in the first place. This means an application would ship as a Windows installer, a macOS disk image, and if you're lucky a CentOS package and a Debian package. Or they'd be like the NES emulator Mesen: an executable for the CLR that runs on
.NET Framework under Windows or o
Also coming web serial port, web Firewire and web smoke signals.
"Sorry, not available for your platform." (Score:2)
Which stupid idiotic moron thought it was a good idea to allow USB access from a web browser ?
Somebody who was interested in a particular native application that interacted with a USB peripheral but felt disappointed after he discovered that it was exclusive to an operating system other than the one that his PC runs.
Subtle moves towards mobile webapps again (Score:1)
This is nothing more than another subtle move to try to push people towards web-apps (like palm-pre, mozilla phone (lol!), and other devices that failed miserably)
Nobody wants webapps. Nobody wants webapps on mobile. Stop trying to give us them because they'll always be shit.
Native apps work, and don't need a google connection.
Native apps work, and don't need a google connection.
Well yeah, that's why Google thinks they're broken.
Google, trying to out-NSA the NSA.
Native apps are also OS-specific. (Score:2)
Native apps work
Only on one operating system. Good luck (legally) running a native app distributed as a
.dmg on anything but a Mac.
Native apps are also OS-specific. Only on one operating system.
Nope. Windows runs Linux binaries [microsoft.com]. FreeBSD runs Linux binaries [freebsd.org]. Linux, BSD, and macOS run Windows binaries [winehq.org]. Windows 10 on ARM runs x86 Win32 binaries [msdn.com].
And that's not even mentioning of cross platform native applications. I use the same web browser and email client on all three operating systems I regularly use.
How are native applications only on one operating system again?
How practical is "Let 'em drink Wine"? (Score:2)
Native apps work
Only on one operating system. Good luck (legally) running a native app distributed as a
.dmg on anything but a Mac.
Nope. Windows runs Linux binaries [microsoft.com]. FreeBSD runs Linux binaries [freebsd.org]. Linux, BSD, and macOS run Windows binaries [winehq.org]. Windows 10 on ARM runs x86 Win32 binaries [msdn.com].
Then what else runs macOS binaries? I thought this was clear from "distributed as a
.dmg", as .dmg is the archive format commonly used to distribute macOS applications outside the Mac App Store.
So until a particular developer can scrape together the budget to produce multi-platform releases, is the solution to test in Windows and in Wine on either FreeBSD or GNU/Linux, distribute Windows binaries, and expect users of GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, and macOS to use Wine? If so, this strategy still misses mobile.
And that's not even mentioning of cross platform native applications. I use the same web browser and email client on all three operating systems I regularly use.
That's
That's because the Chrome and Firefox web browsers and the Thunderbird mail client have enough of a budget for multi-platform development and testing.
I use the same image editor [gimp.org] on all three platforms. I use the same network analyzer [wireshark.org] on all three platforms. I use the same video tools [ffmpeg.org] on all three platforms. I use the same office suite [libreoffice.org] on all three platforms. I use the same shell, the same command line tools, the same interpreters on all three platforms.
The claim that native applications equal only one operating system is plainly false. It's pointless trying to defend that position.
I think they are just being honest. "We have as much security as the wide open internet." Hopefully systemd has a method for blocking USB device access to a specific application, in this case chrome.
Had to block chrome from using dbus because it kept the computer from sleeping even with a blank page open. Chrome is bad at cleaning up it's dbus power manager locks.
But I need WebBIOS (Score:5, Funny)
I'm hoping that the next version of Chrome will allow web pages to automatically update my BIOS. It would be really useful for sysadmins and OEMs!
A new vector (Score:3)
That's not a 3d printer, that's a teledildonics device!