Apple Acknowledges Siri Leadership Has Officially Moved From Eddy Cue To Craig Federighi (macrumors.com) 10
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple has updated its executive leadership page to acknowledge that software engineering chief Craig Federighi now officially oversees development of Siri. The responsibility previously belonged to Apple's services chief Eddy Cue. "Craig Federighi is Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, reporting to CEO Tim Cook. Craig oversees the development of iOS, macOS, and Siri. His teams are responsible for delivering the software at the heart of Apple's innovative products, including the user interface, applications and frameworks," Apple says. Apple's leadership page is only now reflecting Federighi's role as head of Siri, but the transition has been apparent for several months, based on recent interviews and stage appearances at Apple's keynotes.
Thanks for posting (Score:1)
because I think I speak for MILLIONS of people when I say I give a massively huge shit about who gives the orders to the people who actually do the hard work for can-not-live-without features like Siri.
Re: (Score:2)
because I think I speak for MILLIONS of people when I say I give a massively huge shit about who gives the orders to the people who actually do the hard work for can-not-live-without features like Siri.
I was gonna mod you, but it is news for nerds...
I'm sure the people working in the siri group may need to know who's ass to kiss from now on..
And it's literally billions of people who don't care.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Wrong. I've just tried it.
Navigate to... and Directions to... both open up Apple maps with the route ready.
Apple updates web page!!! (Score:2)
The crowd goes wild!
Rules of Acquisition (Score:2)