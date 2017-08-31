Apple Calls For FCC To Keep 'Strong, Enforceable' Net Neutrality Protections (appleinsider.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Apple Insider: Apple has written to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission in support for the concept of net neutrality, with its four-page commentary arguing for the government agency to "retain strong, enforceable open internet protections" instead of rolling back the rules forbidding "fast lane" internet connections. "An open internet ensures that hundreds of millions of consumers get the experience they want, over the broadband connections they choose, to use the devices they love, which have become an integral part of their lives," starts the comment signed by Cynthia Hogan, Apple's Vice President of Public Policy for the Americas. Citing a "deep respect" for its customers' privacy, security, and control over personal information, Apple believes this extends to their internet connection choices as well. "What consumers do with those tools is up to them -- not Apple, and not broadband providers," the statement claims, before urging the FCC to keep advancing the key principles of net neutrality. Based on a belief of consumer choice with regards to connectivity, Apple insists broadband providers should not "block, throttle, or otherwise discriminate against lawful websites and services," and not create "paid fast lanes on the internet." Lifting current FCC bans on these restrictions could allow broadband providers to favor one service over another's, "fundamentally altering the internet as we know it today -- to the detriment of consumers, competition, and innovation." Allowing such fast lanes could result in an internet with heavily distorted competition, caused through online providers being forced to make deals or risk losing customers from providing a hampered service. Apple suggests the practice could "create artificial barriers to entry for new online services, making it harder for tomorrow's innovations to attract investment and succeed," effectively turning broadband providers into a king-maker based on its priorities.
Try updating apps on your iOS device while using Amtrak's WiFi. Somehow net-neutrality does not apply to government's own institutions.
I get that everyone thinks every Internet connection should be open and unfettered. The problem is that every connection just isn't robust enough to handle that kind of traffic.
I whole-heartedly agree that any connection that I pay for should be free from restrictions and treat all traffic equally. But using some kind of public Wi-Fi, which Amtrak's service would essentially be? It would be unusable if everyone onboard the train was trying to update GBs worth of apps.
everyone seems to be complaining about them but no one can define what they are
Well, they've been banned by the FCC for now, but here's what they used to be:
http://www.fiercecable.com/onl... [fiercecable.com]
One version may have been banned but they have been replaced by things like "zero rating" which is just the same thing by a different name.
Fast lanes are network connections that prioritize traffic from one network over traffic from another, causing it to get to customers faster, and/or causing the traffic not preferred by it to be degraded to the point of unusability.
A quicker summary is that fast lanes are what make mobile video look good instead of being jittery crap. But obviously no-one wants THAT so the FCC decided to ban common sense, er I mean ban sensible network performance management, er I mean bad Evil Capitalist Network Abusers. So obviously good.
BUT Apple needs to make sure that they retain tight control over their devices......
I am glad that Apple wants to support net neutrality, but it did just give me a small jab in the ribs as to how hypocritical that sentiment is.
Open Internet! Walled Garden for Apple!
You haven;t recognised that Apple users have chosen Apple devices. And whenever they are polled, they are pretty happy about it.
Why are YOU trying to interfere with their choices?
