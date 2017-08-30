Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Data Storage Apple Technology

APFS Is Not Optional (apple.com) 45

Posted by msmash from the of-course dept.
From a new Apple knowledge base article: When you upgrade to macOS High Sierra, systems with all flash storage configurations are converted automatically. Systems with hard disk drives (HDD) and Fusion drives won't be converted to APFS. You can't opt-out of the transition to APFS.

APFS Is Not Optional More | Reply

APFS Is Not Optional

Comments Filter:

  • Thanks for the memo (Score:3)

    by Kargan ( 250092 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @10:47AM (#55110115) Homepage

    Was this approved accidentally...?

  • Ok... and? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @10:49AM (#55110131)
    Someone able to explain why this is bad... or good... or whatever the point of this posting is?

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by cheesybagel ( 670288 )

      I had to read some more to actually understand WTF this was about. It seems this APFS is some new, flash device optimized, encrypted filesystem for Apple products that is supposed to replace the incredibly crappy HFS+.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )

        The way the summary is written, most readers might be concerned that this affects USB flash drives.

      • Linus agrees with me. From the Wikipedia page for HFS+:
        HFS Plus lacks several features considered staples of modern file systems like ZFS and NTFS. Data checksums is the most routinely cited missing feature. Additionally, the core of the filesystem uses case-insensitive NFD Unicode strings, which led Linus Torvalds to say that "HFS+ is probably the worst file-system ever."

    • Re: Ok... and? (Score:5, Informative)

      by guruevi ( 827432 ) <evi@ev c i r c u i t s . com> on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @10:53AM (#55110169) Homepage

      The good: it makes your drives faster/better
      The bad: many people are quesy about touching their data structures and don't understand the importance of backups.

      It's a non-story, we've known about this for a few years and it's already been rolled out to the entire iOS codebase.

    • Choice good, no choice bad.

      Further, New is bad, old is better (except when it is not). In this case, New is "untested" and Old is "reliable", which accentuates the Old Good/New Bad theme.

      Additionally, there is the fear of "Something Might Go Wrong(tm)" whenever faced with change. And having no choice increases that fear, and hence is bad.

      This is /. in 2017, so you don't actually have to know the technical merits to argue the case. And if you do know the technical merits, you'll be shouted down as a "Fanboi"

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Re the actual technical merits:

        • APFS is faster
        • APFS gives more accurate time stamping of files
        • APFS allows concurrent access, while HFS+ has central locks, which ends up being a massive performance improvement on very multicore machines, since they're not constantly sat in spin-locks waiting on IO
        • APFS supports snapshotting and copy on write
        • APFS supports sparse files
        • APFS's implementation of hard links actually works
        • APFS has decent, not-hacked-in support for TRIM
        • APFS encryption is more secure
        • APFS can quickly co

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

        Every iOS device running 10.3 (IIRC) is running APFS. That's more devices than there are Macs which can run High Sierra.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by alexhs ( 877055 )

      You're going to wait a long time for the answer of the guy that's using Windows 10 on a FAT32 filesystem :)

  • They used to be pretty good with support pages. Now they just have a Genius behind the counter, and a 2 sentence post on Slashdot describing what is happening.

  • And it's not even Friday yet.

  • apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card (Score:3)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:01AM (#55110247)

    apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card

    • apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card

      Damn good question.

      Knowing Apple, I think we may sadly already know the answer.

    • You can already use APFS for non-root filesystems on any storage media with macOS.

  • So this means High Sierra is a one-way upgrade, 'cause Sierra (and older) doesn't grok APFS. Well, not totally, but you'd better have a full Time Machine backup before upgrading, and if High Sierra breaks something you like (e.g., old but great Garage Band sound generators, old but great software, some driver for some great thing you use) you'll have to do a complete wipe, including re-formatting the drive, before re-installing Sierra (or older) from scratch and then restoring from Time Machine.

    Workable,

  • I am going to have a roast beef sandwich for lunch, I will opt out of the potatochips. However, lettuce, tomato and mayo are included with each order. You cannot opt out of the lettuce, tomato and mayo.

    • You can easily remove those items yourself. To further your analogy, the employees of the sandwich shop come over and shove the sandwich with the items you didnt want down your throat. They tell you that if you dont eat it all, you will get sick and are a danger to others.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        Lettuce and tomato I understand because they're solid toppings. But I don't see how it's so easy to remove mayonnaise from a sandwich.

  • High Sierra Format (HSF) is the early logical file system used for CD-ROMs in 1985 and 1986. The later ECMA-119 and ISO 9660 standards are based on revised HSF. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • Looks like a nice modern filesystem (Score:3)

    by Khopesh ( 112447 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:11AM (#55110353) Homepage Journal

    I'm not a Mac guy, so I had to look this up: Apple File System [wikipedia.org] (APFS) is a decent modern filesystem with most features you'd expect from something developed somewhat recently. Here's a FS comparison [wikipedia.org] where you can compare it to the latest and greatest competing formats like Linux's ex4 [wikipedia.org] and Btrfs [wikipedia.org], Sun's (Oracle's) ZFS [wikipedia.org], and of course Microsoft's NTFS [wikipedia.org].

    Features uncommon elsewhere include native snapshotting, encryption, and error correction.

  • Yeah, I know: filesystems take a long time to mature and not lose data. You want your FS tested — widely — before you rely on it to not eat data.

    Here's the thing: iOS 10.3 included an upgrade to APFS. Since March, every updated iPhone and iPad has been running this in production. Most of them have no idea, because it's basically invisible. I haven't heard of any problems stemming from this change.

    So, while OS X has different (more variable, probably) use cases from the sealed systems in iOS, it'

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      So, while OS X has different (more variable, probably) use cases from the sealed systems in iOS

      One of them being Boot Camp. What file system should be used for data shared among macOS, Windows, and Linux?

  • What about a Mac with two internal drives, a non-Apple SSD and regular HDD? The HDD prevents the OS from using APFS?

Slashdot Top Deals

Work continues in this area. -- DEC's SPR-Answering-Automaton

Close