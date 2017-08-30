APFS Is Not Optional (apple.com) 45
From a new Apple knowledge base article: When you upgrade to macOS High Sierra, systems with all flash storage configurations are converted automatically. Systems with hard disk drives (HDD) and Fusion drives won't be converted to APFS. You can't opt-out of the transition to APFS.
Because being forced into APFS is terrible... why exactly?
I had to read some more to actually understand WTF this was about. It seems this APFS is some new, flash device optimized, encrypted filesystem for Apple products that is supposed to replace the incredibly crappy HFS+.
The way the summary is written, most readers might be concerned that this affects USB flash drives.
Apples still have USB ports?
Linus agrees with me. From the Wikipedia page for HFS+:
HFS Plus lacks several features considered staples of modern file systems like ZFS and NTFS. Data checksums is the most routinely cited missing feature. Additionally, the core of the filesystem uses case-insensitive NFD Unicode strings, which led Linus Torvalds to say that "HFS+ is probably the worst file-system ever."
Re: Ok... and? (Score:5, Informative)
The good: it makes your drives faster/better
The bad: many people are quesy about touching their data structures and don't understand the importance of backups.
It's a non-story, we've known about this for a few years and it's already been rolled out to the entire iOS codebase.
Windows and Linux support (Score:2)
It would be a weird stance if they did though, since APFS is better than HFS+ in litterally every way.
Including readability and writability by the non-macOS operating systems that you have installed on other partitions in Boot Camp in order to port your Mac apps to those other operating systems?
Or are Mac owners expected to carry an external drive on which to store any file that should be accessed by more than one operating system? And if so, in which file system should said external drive be formatted?
The only reason any other OS can read HFS+ is because someone reverse-engineered the structure and wrote drivers. So go ahead and write drivers for APFS.
Choice good, no choice bad.
Further, New is bad, old is better (except when it is not). In this case, New is "untested" and Old is "reliable", which accentuates the Old Good/New Bad theme.
Additionally, there is the fear of "Something Might Go Wrong(tm)" whenever faced with change. And having no choice increases that fear, and hence is bad.
/. in 2017, so you don't actually have to know the technical merits to argue the case. And if you do know the technical merits, you'll be shouted down as a "Fanboi"
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re the actual technical merits:
You're right, let's stick with HFS+ then.
Every iOS device running 10.3 (IIRC) is running APFS. That's more devices than there are Macs which can run High Sierra.
You're going to wait a long time for the answer of the guy that's using Windows 10 on a FAT32 filesystem
Apple support is going down hill (Score:1)
They used to be pretty good with support pages. Now they just have a Genius behind the counter, and a 2 sentence post on Slashdot describing what is happening.
Must be a slow news day... (Score:2)
apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card (Score:3)
apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card
apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card
Damn good question.
Knowing Apple, I think we may sadly already know the answer.
Re: (Score:3)
It's already been beta tested on all iOS devices for the past half year or so, with no widely reported incidents whatsoever. Also, some recent point macOS update already did a safe dummy conversion of everyone's disk behind the scenes, reported the results back to Apple and then discarded the changes; again, with no incidents that anyone noticed. So, uhm, yeah... I think the beta test is pretty much done at this point.
No Backing Out? (Score:2)
So this means High Sierra is a one-way upgrade, 'cause Sierra (and older) doesn't grok APFS. Well, not totally, but you'd better have a full Time Machine backup before upgrading, and if High Sierra breaks something you like (e.g., old but great Garage Band sound generators, old but great software, some driver for some great thing you use) you'll have to do a complete wipe, including re-formatting the drive, before re-installing Sierra (or older) from scratch and then restoring from Time Machine.
New Story Submission! (Score:2)
I am going to have a roast beef sandwich for lunch, I will opt out of the potatochips. However, lettuce, tomato and mayo are included with each order. You cannot opt out of the lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Lettuce and tomato I understand because they're solid toppings. But I don't see how it's so easy to remove mayonnaise from a sandwich.
Nostalgia? (Score:1)
It's a close miss in acronyms, yet still somewhat ironic.
Looks like a nice modern filesystem (Score:3)
I'm not a Mac guy, so I had to look this up: Apple File System [wikipedia.org] (APFS) is a decent modern filesystem with most features you'd expect from something developed somewhat recently. Here's a FS comparison [wikipedia.org] where you can compare it to the latest and greatest competing formats like Linux's ex4 [wikipedia.org] and Btrfs [wikipedia.org], Sun's (Oracle's) ZFS [wikipedia.org], and of course Microsoft's NTFS [wikipedia.org].
Features uncommon elsewhere include native snapshotting, encryption, and error correction.
I wouldn't stress about this... (Score:2)
Yeah, I know: filesystems take a long time to mature and not lose data. You want your FS tested — widely — before you rely on it to not eat data.
Here's the thing: iOS 10.3 included an upgrade to APFS. Since March, every updated iPhone and iPad has been running this in production. Most of them have no idea, because it's basically invisible. I haven't heard of any problems stemming from this change.
So, while OS X has different (more variable, probably) use cases from the sealed systems in iOS, it'
So, while OS X has different (more variable, probably) use cases from the sealed systems in iOS
One of them being Boot Camp. What file system should be used for data shared among macOS, Windows, and Linux?
What about a Mac with two internal drives, a non-Apple SSD and regular HDD? The HDD prevents the OS from using APFS?