APFS Is Not Optional (apple.com) 256

Posted by msmash from the of-course dept.
From a new Apple knowledge base article: When you upgrade to macOS High Sierra, systems with all flash storage configurations are converted automatically. Systems with hard disk drives (HDD) and Fusion drives won't be converted to APFS. You can't opt-out of the transition to APFS.

  • Glad I opted out of... (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Br00se ( 211727 )

    Mac products a few years ago.

    • Re:Glad I opted out of... (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Sneeka2 ( 782894 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:01AM (#55110263)

      Because being forced into APFS is terrible... why exactly?

      • Re:Glad I opted out of... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by mwvdlee ( 775178 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:39AM (#55110589) Homepage

        Only problem I can think of is that the drive may be inaccessible by other file systems.
        If the OS breaks down for some reason, this may make recovery of data a serious issue.

        • Re:Glad I opted out of... (Score:4, Insightful)

          by Sneeka2 ( 782894 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:45AM (#55110647)

          Fair enough, but not enough of a reason not to upgrade. HFS+ must go at some point, you need to get it over with eventually. It's been widely known that this change was coming for quite a while, any external tooling has had enough time to migrate where necessary.

          • just because it will happen doesn't mean you have to be on the first boat. Let the early adopters work with it and get the kinks out. That said. I haven't been following this and there seems to be a mixed consensus on whether or not this is a new FS or a long tested and safely stable filesystem.
      • Killing AFP seems terrible to me unless they play nice with PostScript fonts would be one reason I wouldn't like it, though I imagine the number of people running Mac OS X Server on all flash configurations in a design environment or any other environment that requires resource forks is pretty. They may have worked that out, though I'd imagine as much as all Mac shops cringed doing so that Acronis Connect (formerly ExtremeZ-IP) on Windows server is now the norm.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by jedidiah ( 1196 )

        > Because being forced into APFS is terrible... why exactly?

        It takes change control out of the hands of the end user.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Sneeka2 ( 782894 )

          Which end user is truly concerned about the file system? Which end user even knows what that is? As far as most users go, this is exactly the same as any other OS X update in the past: you either update or you don't; if you update, the system either works or it doesn't. It hardly matters why exactly the system may give you issues after an upgrade; in the past there have always been slight incompatibilities here and there after a major upgrade which have been ironed out by affected 3rd parties rather quickly

          • Re:Glad I opted out of... (Score:4, Interesting)

            by amicusNYCL ( 1538833 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @12:38PM (#55111099)

            Which end user is truly concerned about the file system? Which end user even knows what that is?

            That's the argument? It's OK because Apple users don't know what a file system is?

            If you can't run High Sierra for whatever reason right now

            OK, but if Apple users don't even know what a file system is, how will they know if updating any one of their plethora of Apple devices might break compatibility with any other devices? If they upgrade, and it doesn't work, can they revert?

            if you update, the system either works or it doesn't.

            Is that the updated motto? Apple: it either works or it doesn't.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by Sneeka2 ( 782894 )

              Yep, that's pretty much the argument. Do you think any end user cared when /usr was locked down a couple of years ago?

              The people who need to know (developers) have long since known that this transition is going to happen and they've had a while to prepare for it if they needed to. What good does it do to allow anyone to opt out at this point? APFS is going to happen eventually, no two ways about it. If not this year, then when is it convenient for you to do the transition? It's a lot simpler for everyone in

              • Do you think any end user cared when /usr was locked down a couple of years ago?

                I don't know, did it cause problems for anyone? If it didn't affect anyone, I doubt anyone cared. If it caused problems, I'm sure that people cared even without understanding the underlying reason why.

                What good does it do to allow anyone to opt out at this point?

                I guess we'll find out. If Apple forces an update to hardware and it causes problems, then we'll have our answer.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by cvdwl ( 642180 )

            Which end user is truly concerned about the file system?

            Me! I work in a lab with nearly every OS imaginable, either on instrumentation or user-facing systems. A robust multi-OS filesystem is very important. I'd settled on HFS because I almost never use Windows, find FAT too small/limited, and find NTFS support a bit tedious and not MacOS friendly

            I wander back and forth between Mac OS and Linux depending on how much coffee our BSOFH had today, so it's hard to guess what kind of file system I'll need to use to resurrect the smoking ruin of my workspace (Eurocra

        • It takes change control out of the hands of the end user.

          Yeah I can't count the number of Mac users I've heard complaining about not being able to control which file system they use....

          Yes that was sarcasm.

          Seriously, hardly anyone actually gives a shit. If it works then it is fine. As long as it doesn't cause problems 99.99999% of users aren't going to give a shit. The few that might are probably running linux anyway. Quite frankly you will have a hard time even finding Mac users who could tell you what the current file system used on the Mac is and even fewe

        • I probably am close to the average end user. As long as my system keeps working, preferably better than before the update, I'm fine with it.

      • Because being forced into APFS is terrible... why exactly?

        Notwithstanding the fact that this Slashdot "article" looks like someone who was trying to reply to an email on an existing conversation accidentally posted an out-of-context chunk to Slashdot instead, clicking on the one link and looking at the bullet points would suggest that APFS is not compatible with MacOS versions prior to 10.12.6, so that any computers running those prior versions would not be able to read or write to the updated devices, it sounds like Boot Camp does not support APFS, and it may aff

        • ... clicking on the one link and looking at the bullet points would suggest that APFS is not compatible with MacOS versions prior to 10.12.6, so that any computers running those prior versions would not be able to read or write to the updated devices, it sounds like Boot Camp does not support APFS, and it may affect network file shares.

          - Time will tell, but I have a hard time believing that High Sierra is going to convert external drives as well as boot volumes. If we're only talking about boot volumes, then being "not compatible with MacOS versions prior to 10.12.6" is only going to be problematic for a tiny number of Mac users.

          - Why would the file format on a network file share matter? It should be irrelevant to any machine other than the server actually sharing the drive.

          That said, I'm not planning to update to High Sierra for a good,

          • Why would the file format on a network file share matter? It should be irrelevant to any machine other than the server actually sharing the drive.

            I'm just taking that from TFA. It *should* be irrelevant, but apparently it depends how the share points are set up.

            Volumes formatted with APFS can't offer share points over the network using AFP. SMB and NFS are supported when using APFS.

            Not being part of the Apple ecosystem, I'm not familiar with AFP or why someone would choose that over either SMB or NFS, but apparently there is a situation where converting to APFS will cause problems for network shares.

            Sierra was a big bag of hurt; so as long as Apple keeps offering security updates for El Capitan, I'm good.

            That's fine, but you wouldn't be able to read a USB device formatted with APFS. I don't know whether or not that matters for your particular situation, but Apple has made t

        • Apple does get a pass. Mostly because they have always been a company willing to break backward compatibility at the drop of a hat. This is nothing new.

          Microsoft does not because they are the kind of company that will make changes to their OS to ensure that specific legacy applications continue to work with new versions.

      • Because someone has custom software written around another file system?

        The point is that no matter how good APFS is, there many be reasons some users can't use it. Apple's our way for f*** you is just plain wrong.

        Add to that, Apple never gets version 1 right...it makes sense to hold off adapting an entire new file system for a few months.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Karlt1 ( 231423 )

      It's not like Apple did the transitions to APFS seamlessly on hundreds of million of devices already without a hiccup,,,,oh wait...they did.

  • Thanks for the memo (Score:3)

    by Kargan ( 250092 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @10:47AM (#55110115) Homepage

    Was this approved accidentally...?

    • This abomination of a summary is as bad as I've seen in my time here.

    • whipslash, can you please deal with msmash? (Score:2, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      whipslash, if you still come around this site, could you please do something about msmash?

      This submission should be considered totally unacceptable for the front page. The topic matter is interesting and very relevant, but the summary itself is beyond atrocious. As you can see, it is completely lacking any and all context. I can't see how any editor would look at this submission and think it's anything but garbage. Yet apparently msmash considered it good enough to put on the front page of this site!

      This is

    • Phrases such as "Devices formatted as HFS+ can be read and written to by devices formatted as APFS." do not inspire confidence in comunication.

  • Ok... and? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @10:49AM (#55110131)
    Someone able to explain why this is bad... or good... or whatever the point of this posting is?

    • Re:Ok... and? (Score:4, Informative)

      by cheesybagel ( 670288 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @10:52AM (#55110157)

      I had to read some more to actually understand WTF this was about. It seems this APFS is some new, flash device optimized, encrypted filesystem for Apple products that is supposed to replace the incredibly crappy HFS+.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )

        The way the summary is written, most readers might be concerned that this affects USB flash drives.

      • Linus agrees with me. From the Wikipedia page for HFS+:
        HFS Plus lacks several features considered staples of modern file systems like ZFS and NTFS. Data checksums is the most routinely cited missing feature. Additionally, the core of the filesystem uses case-insensitive NFD Unicode strings, which led Linus Torvalds to say that "HFS+ is probably the worst file-system ever."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Jeremi ( 14640 )

        the incredibly crappy HFS+

        Is HFS+ really all that crappy? I recognize that HFS+ is ancient technology (by computing standards) and doesn't support a lot of new features, but OTOH for me it has always done its job and not caused me any problems -- my files are always where I left them in the morning.

        • Yes, it's absolutely terrible. If nothing else, it's dog slow at metadata operations. Consider how long it takes Finder to tell you how big a folder is. That's not a limitation of Finder, but of what hoops HFS+ has to jump through to fetch the information.

        • the incredibly crappy HFS+

          Is HFS+ really all that crappy? I recognize that HFS+ is ancient technology (by computing standards) and doesn't support a lot of new features, but OTOH for me it has always done its job and not caused me any problems -- my files are always where I left them in the morning.

          Exactly.

          I have been using Macs since they were called Lisas, and in all those years, the only time I have had HFS or HFS+ lose or corrupt a byte of data was when a hard drive went suddenly and catastrophically, south. Maybe a ZFS pool would have not lost any data; but this was before that time.

          HFS+ may not be the snazziest FS; but it is reliable as the day is long.

      • This is a guess... I haven't seen this written about anywhere...

        It seems APFS is automatic on flash storage, but not on spinning disks for reasons relating to the security of data-deletion.

        Flash storage without strong encryption is insecure - since the Flash Translation Layer abstracts the Logical Block Address from the Physical Block Address for wear-levelling purposes, and the drive includes a pool of additional storage space that cannot be accessed directly. Therefore secure file deletion is not po

      • I had to read some more to actually understand WTF this was about. It seems this APFS is some new, flash device optimized, encrypted filesystem for Apple products that is supposed to replace the incredibly crappy HFS+.

        You can call HFS+ "crappy" all you want; but in the many, many years I have used HFS and HFS+ it has NEVER:

        1. Lost a single byte of data.

        2. Ever, Ever needed Defragmenting.

        WTF ELSE is a Filesystem SUPPOSED to do, anyway?

    • Re: Ok... and? (Score:5, Informative)

      by guruevi ( 827432 ) <evi&evcircuits,com> on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @10:53AM (#55110169) Homepage

      The good: it makes your drives faster/better
      The bad: many people are quesy about touching their data structures and don't understand the importance of backups.

      It's a non-story, we've known about this for a few years and it's already been rolled out to the entire iOS codebase.

    • Choice good, no choice bad.

      Further, New is bad, old is better (except when it is not). In this case, New is "untested" and Old is "reliable", which accentuates the Old Good/New Bad theme.

      Additionally, there is the fear of "Something Might Go Wrong(tm)" whenever faced with change. And having no choice increases that fear, and hence is bad.

      This is /. in 2017, so you don't actually have to know the technical merits to argue the case. And if you do know the technical merits, you'll be shouted down as a "Fanboi"

      • Re:Ok... and? (Score:5, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:08AM (#55110333)

        Re the actual technical merits:

        • APFS is faster
        • APFS gives more accurate time stamping of files
        • APFS allows concurrent access, while HFS+ has central locks, which ends up being a massive performance improvement on very multicore machines, since they're not constantly sat in spin-locks waiting on IO
        • APFS supports snapshotting and copy on write
        • APFS supports sparse files
        • APFS's implementation of hard links actually works
        • APFS has decent, not-hacked-in support for TRIM
        • APFS encryption is more secure
        • APFS can quickly compute the size of the contents of a directory
        • APFS can do write coalescing
        • APFS uses volumes, rather than partitions, letting them be dynamically resized

        • Is that really a list of the merits of APFS, or the shortcomings of what it's supposed to replace?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

        Every iOS device running 10.3 (IIRC) is running APFS. That's more devices than there are Macs which can run High Sierra.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by alexhs ( 877055 )

      You're going to wait a long time for the answer of the guy that's using Windows 10 on a FAT32 filesystem :)

    • Basically, if you're using any other file systems, on any of your computers, Apple is going to convert them to APFS.

      Have a brand new Mac Pro running the very latest Mac OS X? It'll upgrade automatically.

      Still running a Mac Plus from 1985? You'll be mailed replacement System 6 disks.

      Have a DEC PDP-11 running RSX-11? They'll send an engineer around to install a patched version that uses APFS instead.

      Do you have a Commodore VIC 20 sitting in your closet? They'll come over and install a new ROM that t

      • Couldn't even bother reading TFSummary?

        Systems with hard disk drives (HDD) and Fusion drives won't be converted to APFS

        I really want to see your Mac Plus, PDP-11 and VIC 20 that are running off of an SSD.

    • Apparently you can't opt out of something that sometimes doesn't happen. I'd have thought that meant you can't opt in, but there you go.

  • And it's not even Friday yet.

  • apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Joe_Dragon ( 2206452 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:01AM (#55110247)

    apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card

    • apple hardware only? or any SSD / pci-e flash card

      Damn good question.

      Knowing Apple, I think we may sadly already know the answer.

    • You can already use APFS for non-root filesystems on any storage media with macOS.

    • No, not Apple hardware only. I've formatted a Sandisk thumb drive and an WD USB drive with APFS.

      It's just a new file system. You should be able to use it in place of HFS+, anywhere where you could use HFS+.

  • So this means High Sierra is a one-way upgrade, 'cause Sierra (and older) doesn't grok APFS. Well, not totally, but you'd better have a full Time Machine backup before upgrading, and if High Sierra breaks something you like (e.g., old but great Garage Band sound generators, old but great software, some driver for some great thing you use) you'll have to do a complete wipe, including re-formatting the drive, before re-installing Sierra (or older) from scratch and then restoring from Time Machine.

    Workable,

    • This. I would recommend actually making at least two USB boot drives and setting them aside, or even make a bootable DVD just to have hardware media squirreled away somewhere. It also is wise to copy off the application directory as a backup.

    • Workable, and thankfully Time Machine and Apple's Recovery Mode works so well, but damn you'd better have a reliable Time Machine drive, and better yet some install media with your last working Mac OS.

      Actually, in addition to the "Recovery Partition", OSX/macOS has had the ability for quite some time to automagically download and install the ORIGINAL OS for your particular Mac, and/or to create a USB Installer. No "Install discs", "Recovery Partition", or TM backup needed.

      http://www.macworld.co.uk/how-... [macworld.co.uk]

  • New Story Submission! (Score:3)

    by Austerity Empowers ( 669817 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:03AM (#55110275)

    I am going to have a roast beef sandwich for lunch, I will opt out of the potatochips. However, lettuce, tomato and mayo are included with each order. You cannot opt out of the lettuce, tomato and mayo.

    • You can easily remove those items yourself. To further your analogy, the employees of the sandwich shop come over and shove the sandwich with the items you didnt want down your throat. They tell you that if you dont eat it all, you will get sick and are a danger to others.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tepples ( 727027 )

        Lettuce and tomato I understand because they're solid toppings. But I don't see how it's so easy to remove mayonnaise from a sandwich.

        • Lettuce and tomato I understand because they're solid toppings. But I don't see how it's so easy to remove mayonnaise from a sandwich.

          Easy!

          Same way you wash dishes! Just use a Kenmore!

          "Here you go! Good dog, Kenmore!"

          Strat :)

      • Wait, Apple is coming to my house to put APFS on my machines? Now I am concerned.

        Certainly if I didn't want that I would not take that update. I definitely don't take any launch OS from anyone, ever.

  • Looks like a nice modern filesystem (Score:5, Informative)

    by Khopesh ( 112447 ) on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:11AM (#55110353) Homepage Journal

    I'm not a Mac guy, so I had to look this up: Apple File System [wikipedia.org] (APFS) is a decent modern filesystem with most features you'd expect from something developed somewhat recently. Here's a FS comparison [wikipedia.org] where you can compare it to the latest and greatest competing formats like Linux's ex4 [wikipedia.org] and Btrfs [wikipedia.org], Sun's (Oracle's) ZFS [wikipedia.org], and of course Microsoft's NTFS [wikipedia.org].

    Features uncommon elsewhere include native snapshotting, encryption, and error correction.

    • Features uncommon elsewhere include native snapshotting, encryption, and error correction.

      I don't think error correction is actually part of it. Perhaps the filesystem data itself is protected, that could be true. However for the user data integrity, Apple are trusting the hardware to do the right thing. That might be fine for their SSDs, which they control themselves.

      But I'm a little bit disappointed that checksumming isn't present, because I'd love to be able to just ram that filesystem on external sticks and harddrives, and know that my data is checksummed.

  • I wouldn't stress about this... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by njvack ( 646524 ) <njvack@wisc.edu> on Wednesday August 30, 2017 @11:11AM (#55110357)

    Yeah, I know: filesystems take a long time to mature and not lose data. You want your FS tested — widely — before you rely on it to not eat data.

    Here's the thing: iOS 10.3 included an upgrade to APFS. Since March, every updated iPhone and iPad has been running this in production. Most of them have no idea, because it's basically invisible. I haven't heard of any problems stemming from this change.

    So, while OS X has different (more variable, probably) use cases from the sealed systems in iOS, it's very likely that in "normal" usage, APFS is going to be reliable for folks.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tepples ( 727027 )

      So, while OS X has different (more variable, probably) use cases from the sealed systems in iOS

      One of them being Boot Camp. What file system should be used for data shared among macOS, Windows, and Linux?

  • What about a Mac with two internal drives, a non-Apple SSD and regular HDD? The HDD prevents the OS from using APFS?

  • This is a good upgrade to improve the file system. Among other things it improves protection against hackers and hostile governments (try and find another kind...).

  • I better get in line at Best Buy right now, I'm sure people will be standing in line for this release!

    Seriously though this is another reminder that maybe I need a new laptop. This MacBook I'm typing on is somewhere around 10 years old and it's stuck at macOS 10.11, which will soon be two versions behind. I hit this wall before when my previous Apple laptop was stuck at 10.4 as I recall. Sure there's hacks to work around the software enforced system requirements but I think I got my money's worth out of

