The Next iPhone Is Going To Be Unveiled On Sept. 12, Report Says (cnbc.com) 20
According to CNBC, Apple will host its big iPhone 8 product launch event on September 12th. From the report: The tech giant is expected to announce a bevy of products, including two new iterative iPhone updates, possibly named the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, in addition to a high-end iPhone 8. Apple is also reportedly gearing up to announce a new 4K Apple TV that will support sharper content than current models, and a new Apple Watch. The iPhone 8 will reportedly feature a display that takes up almost the entire front of the device, using new OLED panels that are brighter and more colorful than previous screens. Rumor has it Apple has moved the fingerprint reader to the back of the phone but will also support facial recognition thanks to a new 3-D sensor on the front of the device. Rumors have suggested the most high-end iPhone 8 will start at $1,000. Apple typically sells its new phones within a week or so of the announcement.
Wish List (Score:1)
1/8" headphone jack
MicroSD slot
Dual SIM
No camera
Re moveable battery
Optional extended battery
Changeable IMSI from menu
Full disk encryption
Stingray notification icon
Duress code (wipes encryption key after # failed attempts)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm right with you except for the "no camera". What I want is a sliding cover over the camera or a camera that flips 90 degrees so that it points into the innards of the device. There are times when I want devices to have a camera, but I want it to be entirely under my control, and I don't feel that any software can adequately provide that control.
Well, and I couldn't care less about changing the IMSI.
iPhone costs. (Score:1)
I own an iPhone, and I like it, but it would be nice if Apple could try to reduce costs instead of increasing them, for once. I'm getting a little tired of phone manufacturers setting prices that are equivelant to that of a mid-end laptop.
Re: iPhone costs. (Score:2)
The problem with that is one created of success: if you want to include a new feature on iPhone, it needs to be a feature you can manufacture 200 million of, or you just get tagged by pundits with being unable to follow through, can't execute, overly ambitious, etc.
So, reduce the market by raising the price tag. Now they only need to manufacture 60 million of them, which may be more reasonable for a cutting-edge hardware widget of some kind until the yields come up, at which point they can drop the price
