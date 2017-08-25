Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple Is Pulling Apps By Iranian Developers From The App Store To Comply With US Sanctions (buzzfeed.com) 51

Posted by msmash from the complicated-matters dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple is pulling apps created by Iranian developers that are specifically designed for people in Iran from its App Stores to comply with US sanctions, The New York Times reports. Apple does not sell its products in Iran and an Iranian version of the Apple App Store doesn't exist, but smuggled iPhones are popular among wealthy Iranians. Iranian developers have created thousands of apps for these users and offer them on App Stores in other countries including the US App Store. For the last few weeks, Apple has been removing Iranian food delivery and shopping apps, and on Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like ride hailing app that is popular in Iran.

  • Now that takes courage!

  • Why now? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Did something just happen to trigger this? The decades old US sanctions against Iran were partially lifted [treasury.gov] on January 16, 2016. Why does Apple suddenly feel the need to clamp down now?

    • Probably someone at the government level just noticed the loophole and pulled their gun on Apple. Sadly there is nothing you can do as a company in the US if the US unilaterally decides to kill off your business in a particular country, it doesn't even go to regular courts and any attempt to publicize it will be treated as you're a treasonous SOB by the news media.

  • And? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @10:18AM (#55082479) Homepage Journal
    You just rent your hardware and software from Apple, you don't own it. Silly people.

  • this is why central control = bad (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Apple also recently removed VPN apps used by Chinese people to avoid the Great Firewall and read and say things their govt doesn't want them to read and say, after pressure from the Chinese government.

    Central control is dangerous, even when the party with the control is a "good guy". They can be leaned on by others with the power to hurt them, and have to do that other's bidding. Or they can just screw up and brick 100 million IoT devices which are centrally controlled.

    The original idea of the internet wa

  • Bah Humbug.... (Score:3)

    by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @10:43AM (#55082699)

    ...removing Iranian food delivery and shopping apps, and on Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like ride hailing app that is popular in Iran.

    Thus neutralising yet another key component of Iran's uranium enrichment industry's supply chain ... or not.

  • Winning hearts and minds (Score:3)

    by fredrated ( 639554 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @11:14AM (#55082973) Journal

    one poke in the eye at a time.

  • I'll add this sort of thing to my lengthy list of reasons that you don't want to be locked into a walled garden: it subjects you further to the vagaries of international politics.

