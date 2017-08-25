Apple Is Pulling Apps By Iranian Developers From The App Store To Comply With US Sanctions (buzzfeed.com) 51
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple is pulling apps created by Iranian developers that are specifically designed for people in Iran from its App Stores to comply with US sanctions, The New York Times reports. Apple does not sell its products in Iran and an Iranian version of the Apple App Store doesn't exist, but smuggled iPhones are popular among wealthy Iranians. Iranian developers have created thousands of apps for these users and offer them on App Stores in other countries including the US App Store. For the last few weeks, Apple has been removing Iranian food delivery and shopping apps, and on Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like ride hailing app that is popular in Iran.
Re: (Score:3)
The point of sanctions is to force (or entice) someone to do something.
But the sanctions stick only works if you're willing to stop when they do whatever it is you want.
Short of invading (which would be much, much harder than Iraq), there's no way we can stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. We can't even stop North Korea from having nuclear weapons, and for much the same reason: they don't have to shop around the world for yellowcake. They can dig uranium right out of their own soil.
Re: (Score:2)
The same way two Administrations earlier we tried [nytimes.com] the same with North Korea? That played out beautifully [washingtonpost.com], didn't it?
Rather, because they do understand it better than you do...
Re: (Score:2)
Of course this is bullying of those nations who have nuclear technology against those who don't...
What gives one country more of a right to develop nuclear technologies than any other? It's basically bullying and keeping smaller countries "in their place".
Look at existing countries which *do* have nuclear weapons such as pakistan. They're not stupid enough to actually use those weapons because they know the retaliation would immediately wipe them out, but simply having them gives them a much louder voice an
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't you know? You're not allowed to have nukes until you have a Central Bank owned by the Rothschilds [reddit.com]
E Pluribus Pluribus.
Re: (Score:2)
Using reddit as supporting evidence doesn't make your assertion more persuasive.
Re: (Score:2)
actually new sanctions bill (against north korea, iran and russia ) was opposed by trump administration(on the ground it limited executive branch's ability to conduct diplomacy with flexibility), but was passed with overwhelming(veto proof) bipartisan support by house and senate.
https://www.usatoday.com/story... [usatoday.com]
stop posting uniformed nonsense, stay informed and keep up!
Re: (Score:1)
You do realize that dictators lie, agree to things they have no intention of honoring. Right? Its kind of why they are dictators.
And when you realize that Iran is more of an existential threat due to the entire class of robed Imams trying to usher in the age of the Mahdi via nuclear war, it makes it something even worse that a psychopath (spoiled) man-child with a god complex.
We can contain North Korea, but we cannot contain people with suicidal tendencies.
Re: (Score:2)
Iran represents no more of an existential threat to the US than Pakistan does.
Re: (Score:2)
Go look up the number of times in history that Iran has attacked another country.
Then go look up the number of times that another country has attacked Iran.
Then, realize you've been duped by effective propaganda, and stop it.
Re: (Score:2)
This Administration doesn't know how to tie its collective shoelaces, let alone manage complex files like Iran. In reality, however, the cranking up of Iranian sanctions is more Congress than the White House, and was part of the bargain that entrenched sanctions against Russia against any interference by the White House. Trump supporters should now become more and more aware that Congress is steadily withdrawing powers from the Presidency and boxing the office in, largely because the man occupying the offic
Re: (Score:3)
Sanctions however don't hurt the government of the target country, as those in power will still have their own black market channels to get whatever they want. On the other hand, these sanctions do hurt:
American companies - like Apple, all those potential customers in Iran will now go elsewhere, probably to a chinese or russian vendor who will happily supply to Iran.
Iranian people - now have less choice, and will lose any investment they made in existing devices or apps and will have to deal with reduced fu
Re: (Score:2)
In fact this HELPS the Iranian government
We never managed to learn that particular less in fifty years of US-Cuba relations.
Re: (Score:2)
Way to go America cooperating with the ruling Mullahs in protecting the Iranian people from evil western influences. I'm sure they appreciate the help.
Obligatory (Score:1)
Now that takes courage!
Why now? (Score:1)
Did something just happen to trigger this? The decades old US sanctions against Iran were partially lifted [treasury.gov] on January 16, 2016. Why does Apple suddenly feel the need to clamp down now?
Re: Why now? (Score:2)
Probably someone at the government level just noticed the loophole and pulled their gun on Apple. Sadly there is nothing you can do as a company in the US if the US unilaterally decides to kill off your business in a particular country, it doesn't even go to regular courts and any attempt to publicize it will be treated as you're a treasonous SOB by the news media.
And? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
... which technically applies to anything and everything with a EULA.
Re: (Score:1)
Iraq and Iran are two different countries.
Re: (Score:2)
So you offered criticism but no solution. Other than sanctions, how do you pressure a rogue that threatens other nations with annihilation into complying with nuclear weapons sanctions?
BTW, sanctions or no sanctions, it's not like the Iranian people -- the overwhelming majority of whom are poor -- aren't going to suffer at the hands of the powerful./p?
Re: This is a bad strategy (Score:2)
Not sure, it doesn't seem like many people gave the US any sanctions when they actually did use them so the point about sanctions is grandstanding by bigger nations, thus the argument is moot.
Re: (Score:2)
Okay so 200 years ago, people used to drink strychnine "for health benefits". I offer to you that strychnine is actually toxic and detrimental to your health in any quantity that has any effect whatsoever, and you should stop drinking it.
You might have noticed my criticism was that we're proving to the Iranian people that they should definitely support their government in destroying
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
First, you put sanctions on the bastards who messed up Iran placing tyrants into power.
Well they're pretty much all dead now. So their "descendants", as in those that now hold those positions or modern equivalent? Well if you're talking from a US perspective they're your "besties" so sanctions won't be high on the agenda.
Re: (Score:3)
The thing is that sanctions hardly change anything. The sanctioned countries radicalize even more and hatred grows within the population because many end up thinking that the US is to blame for their poverty (which might or not be true). I don't have a solution for this problem, but perhaps it all starts calling them "rogue" just because they have a different mindset. I don't think Iran will start nuking everyone else just because they have nuclear power. Cuba is not going to invade other countries. North K
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly what I was thinking. They should have known better than to buy iPhones; Apple is infamous for this kind of thing.
this is why central control = bad (Score:1)
Apple also recently removed VPN apps used by Chinese people to avoid the Great Firewall and read and say things their govt doesn't want them to read and say, after pressure from the Chinese government.
Central control is dangerous, even when the party with the control is a "good guy". They can be leaned on by others with the power to hurt them, and have to do that other's bidding. Or they can just screw up and brick 100 million IoT devices which are centrally controlled.
Bah Humbug.... (Score:3)
...removing Iranian food delivery and shopping apps, and on Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like ride hailing app that is popular in Iran.
Thus neutralising yet another key component of Iran's uranium enrichment industry's supply chain
... or not.
Winning hearts and minds (Score:3)
one poke in the eye at a time.
Another reason (Score:2)
I'll add this sort of thing to my lengthy list of reasons that you don't want to be locked into a walled garden: it subjects you further to the vagaries of international politics.