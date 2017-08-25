Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


United States

Apple Is Pulling Apps By Iranian Developers From The App Store To Comply With US Sanctions (buzzfeed.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the complicated-matters dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple is pulling apps created by Iranian developers that are specifically designed for people in Iran from its App Stores to comply with US sanctions, The New York Times reports. Apple does not sell its products in Iran and an Iranian version of the Apple App Store doesn't exist, but smuggled iPhones are popular among wealthy Iranians. Iranian developers have created thousands of apps for these users and offer them on App Stores in other countries including the US App Store. For the last few weeks, Apple has been removing Iranian food delivery and shopping apps, and on Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like ride hailing app that is popular in Iran.

  • Now that takes courage!

  • Why now? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Did something just happen to trigger this? The decades old US sanctions against Iran were partially lifted [treasury.gov] on January 16, 2016. Why does Apple suddenly feel the need to clamp down now?

    • Probably someone at the government level just noticed the loophole and pulled their gun on Apple. Sadly there is nothing you can do as a company in the US if the US unilaterally decides to kill off your business in a particular country, it doesn't even go to regular courts and any attempt to publicize it will be treated as you're a treasonous SOB by the news media.

  • And? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @10:18AM (#55082479) Homepage Journal
    You just rent your hardware and software from Apple, you don't own it. Silly people.

  • ...removing Iranian food delivery and shopping apps, and on Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like ride hailing app that is popular in Iran.

    Thus neutralising yet another key component of Iran's uranium enrichment industry's supply chain ... or not.

