Apple Is Pulling Apps By Iranian Developers From The App Store To Comply With US Sanctions (buzzfeed.com) 18
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple is pulling apps created by Iranian developers that are specifically designed for people in Iran from its App Stores to comply with US sanctions, The New York Times reports. Apple does not sell its products in Iran and an Iranian version of the Apple App Store doesn't exist, but smuggled iPhones are popular among wealthy Iranians. Iranian developers have created thousands of apps for these users and offer them on App Stores in other countries including the US App Store. For the last few weeks, Apple has been removing Iranian food delivery and shopping apps, and on Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like ride hailing app that is popular in Iran.
Re: (Score:2)
The point of sanctions is to force (or entice) someone to do something.
But the sanctions stick only works if you're willing to stop when they do whatever it is you want.
Short of invading (which would be much, much harder than Iraq), there's no way we can stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons. We can't even stop North Korea from having nuclear weapons, and for much the same reason: they don't have to shop around the world for yellowcake. They can dig uranium right out of their own soil.
And Iran is a far
Re: (Score:1)
Which is why a previous administration tried to lift sanctions in exchange for Iran stopping it's nuclear program. Unfortunately this administration doesn't understand how diplomacy and foreign policy work, so they've re-instated the sanctions, which has the obvious effect of enticing Iran to continue it's nuclear program.
Obligatory (Score:1)
Now that takes courage!
Why now? (Score:1)
Did something just happen to trigger this? The decades old US sanctions against Iran were partially lifted [treasury.gov] on January 16, 2016. Why does Apple suddenly feel the need to clamp down now?
Re: Why now? (Score:2)
Probably someone at the government level just noticed the loophole and pulled their gun on Apple. Sadly there is nothing you can do as a company in the US if the US unilaterally decides to kill off your business in a particular country, it doesn't even go to regular courts and any attempt to publicize it will be treated as you're a treasonous SOB by the news media.
And? (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Iraq and Iran are two different countries.
Re: (Score:2)
So you offered criticism but no solution. Other than sanctions, how do you pressure a rogue that threatens other nations with annihilation into complying with nuclear weapons sanctions?
BTW, sanctions or no sanctions, it's not like the Iranian people -- the overwhelming majority of whom are poor -- aren't going to suffer at the hands of the powerful./p?
Re: This is a bad strategy (Score:2)
Not sure, it doesn't seem like many people gave the US any sanctions when they actually did use them so the point about sanctions is grandstanding by bigger nations, thus the argument is moot.
Bah Humbug.... (Score:2)
...removing Iranian food delivery and shopping apps, and on Thursday, it removed Snapp, an Uber-like ride hailing app that is popular in Iran.
Thus neutralising yet another key component of Iran's uranium enrichment industry's supply chain
... or not.