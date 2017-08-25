Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Apple Is Planning a 4K Upgrade For Its TV Box

Posted by BeauHD
Apple is planning to unveil an upgraded Apple TV set-top box that can stream 4K video and highlight live television content such as news and sports. Bloomberg reports: The updated box, to be revealed alongside new iPhone and Apple Watch models at an event in September, will run a faster processor capable of streaming the higher-resolution 4K content, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren't yet public. The 4K designation is a quality standard that showcases content at twice the resolution of 1080P high-definition video, meaning the clarity is often better for the viewer. Apple is also testing an updated version of its TV app, which first launched in 2016, that can aggregate programming from apps that already offer live streaming. Apple is seeking to revive its video ambitions with the new product. In order to view 4K video, users will need to attach the updated Apple TV to a screen capable of showing the higher-resolution footage. In order to play 4K and HDR content, Apple will need deals with content makers that can provide video in those formats. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has begun discussions with movie studios about supplying 4K versions of movies via iTunes, according to people familiar with the talks. The company has also discussed its 4K video ambitions with content companies that already have apps on Apple TV, another person said. Popular video apps on the Apple TV that support 4K on other platforms include Vevo and Netflix.

  • In order to view 4K video, users will need to attach the updated Apple TV to a screen capable of showing the higher-resolution footage.

    Well isn't that typical of Apple. If they're so good how come they can't display 4K HDR video on my old 36" Sony Trinitron? First they remove floppy drives, now this?!

  • Box (Score:2)

    by dohzer ( 867770 )

    Is an Apple TV Box kind of like a media PC?
    Will increasing it to 4K enable it to compete with my 4K media PC?

  • Must be a slow news day... (Score:3)

    by bogaboga ( 793279 ) on Friday August 25, 2017 @07:28AM (#55081597)

    Apple simply "planning an upgrade" makes news! Really? Think about it...Merely "planning" making news!

    So next time Apple "plans" to upgrade another of its products will also make news I guess, right?

