Apple Is Planning a 4K Upgrade For Its TV Box (bloomberg.com) 18
Apple is planning to unveil an upgraded Apple TV set-top box that can stream 4K video and highlight live television content such as news and sports. Bloomberg reports: The updated box, to be revealed alongside new iPhone and Apple Watch models at an event in September, will run a faster processor capable of streaming the higher-resolution 4K content, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans aren't yet public. The 4K designation is a quality standard that showcases content at twice the resolution of 1080P high-definition video, meaning the clarity is often better for the viewer. Apple is also testing an updated version of its TV app, which first launched in 2016, that can aggregate programming from apps that already offer live streaming. Apple is seeking to revive its video ambitions with the new product. In order to view 4K video, users will need to attach the updated Apple TV to a screen capable of showing the higher-resolution footage. In order to play 4K and HDR content, Apple will need deals with content makers that can provide video in those formats. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has begun discussions with movie studios about supplying 4K versions of movies via iTunes, according to people familiar with the talks. The company has also discussed its 4K video ambitions with content companies that already have apps on Apple TV, another person said. Popular video apps on the Apple TV that support 4K on other platforms include Vevo and Netflix.
absurd hype(sadly parroted by
/.) of this delayed introduction of something already in market through others, indicate the desperation and lack of ideas at apple.
apple is now just a marketer of over-hyped, overpriced, mediocre products to its fanboi base, and dependent on 1 such product(iphone) in a mature market for its profitability and survival.
sad.
Over-hyped? Maybe.
Overpriced? Positively.
Mediocre? That's debatable. Their products work and their support currently has no equal in the industry.
Is Apple in a decline since Steve Jobs' death? Absolutely. With a rich bean counter at the top we get even more expensive products with ridiculous features that most people can't afford (expensive low-end MacBook without usable ports, OLED touch bar on MacBook Pro, $5K iMac Pro) and a discontinuation or lack of updates for low-end products that just work (iPod shu
apple really was going out of business for a decade and half, before it had some new ideas, and brought back steve jobs (sacked earlier due to poor performance) to sell them(which is what he was good at), starting with putting an "i" before each brand.
if you love apple, hope and pray for some new ideas and new great salesmen. but there is no reason to think that new ideas and salepeople will concentrate there again to such a degree again.
What Jobs did really well is sell, yes. But he also brought other qualities - a consistent product line was one of them. This is where things like the 4k TV are well over due, and also where legitimate criticisms like the no-USB C-cable-in-an-iPhone-box come from. Apple's entire with phones, tablets, co
Don't worry about it, they'll probably call it Ultra-Retina or something.
Typical Apple (Score:2)
Well isn't that typical of Apple. If they're so good how come they can't display 4K HDR video on my old 36" Sony Trinitron? First they remove floppy drives, now this?!
Don't worry. If the current 4th-generation Apple TV is any indication, their new box will cost at least three times as much as yours. This means (in market-speak) that it's three times better than your Android box because of the Apple logo.
Me? Fuck Android. It seems so insecure that I want no part of it. My next box will be a Roku.
Box (Score:2)
Is an Apple TV Box kind of like a media PC?
Will increasing it to 4K enable it to compete with my 4K media PC?
An Apple TV is similar in features to a Roku.
Must be a slow news day... (Score:3)
Apple simply "planning an upgrade" makes news! Really? Think about it...Merely "planning" making news!
So next time Apple "plans" to upgrade another of its products will also make news I guess, right?
If they plan to update the Mac Mini or MacBook Air, it will really be news.