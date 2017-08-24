Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


CEO Tim Cook said on Thursday that Apple will invest at least $1.3 billion in the first phase of an Iowa data center project. The data center will be built near Waukee, Iowa, creating 50 permanent jobs with more than 550 jobs supported by construction, Apple said in a statement. CNBC reports: "Apple is going to continue to invest in that future, for Waukee, for Iowa and for America," Cook said. It will get $208 million in state and local tax benefits, according to The Associated Press. "Apple has been searching for the perfect location and I am so proud to say that they found it right here in Iowa," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said, noting the state's educated workforce, stable climate and low-cost, renewable energy. "Iowa workers give companies a leg up at the start.... it is just a blessing to be in the heartland of America." The 400,000-square-foot data center will "strengthen the relationships" in Iowa, where 30 Apple suppliers, including 3M and Qorvo, already operate, Cook said.

  • I'll be happy to create one job if you give me $26 million. I will be sitting at home awaiting the check arrival so I can start. Thanks.

    • Apple doesn't get a dime from the state. Zero. Zilch. Nor do Iowa tax payers lose or spend a dime on this deal. What the state promises is to temporarily not take as much money from Apple as they ordinarily would.

      Having said that, I think these special tax deals should be made illegal. They are utterly corrupt and unfair. Businesses in a state should be taxed uniformly, period. If Apple isn't willing to move to Iowa at Iowa's regular tax rates, then Iowa either needs to live with that, or it needs to lower

  • And this is why the US can't have nice things any more.

    The state will spend $208M to get 50 "permanent" and 550 temporary jobs. Let's say the "permanent" jobs last for 10 years before Apple decides to pull the plug and the temporary jobs last 1 year. Instead of giving Apple $208M, if the state just gave each "worker" US$198,000 per year, they would break even. The temporary workers would get 198K and the permanent workers 1.98M. All for the same price they are paying Apple for jobs that probably earn workers only US$45K-50K instead.
    Hey, give 5200 people a "bas

    • That's some really bad math. If you read the story, Apple is only getting $19.6 million back in the form of a refund on state sales tax. That's what the state is actually spending or paying to Apple.

      The other benefits are the state not collecting some part or all property taxes from the land Apple will be building on. They really only spend the difference between what they collect now and what they'll get from Apple, and may still come out ahead if Apple ends up paying at a reduced rate (what land is zon
  • Trump will crow on this one. Let's see how many jobs are to be created. I am not even sure the Foxcon deal was very good. It's a global economy now.

    1. A guy
    2. A dog

    The guy is there to feed the dog. The dog is there to make sure the guy doesn't touch the servers.

  • It's good for those 50 people, who I assume are going to be reduced to 10 or 15 over time as data center tasks get even more routine. You basically need security guards, 1 or 2 admins and a bunch of hardware guys to run around and replace disks, rack equipment, etc. And with vendors producing Open Compute-style pods-in-a-box that just have cables, water lines and ductwork coming out, this job gets even easier and more automated. Disks are so cheap now that they could probably just let them die and do a once

  • Companies shouldn't get handouts from governments.
    It goes against all the rules of capitalism and the free market.
    If they can't make a go of it without corporate welfare they should shut shop.

  • 208 million to get 50 jobs is quite expensive. At that price we can give 50 huge universal basic income for more than a lifespan.

    I agree technological leadership is more than 50 jobs, but please stop telling us such tax breaks are for employment.

    • These tax breaks are an admission that the State has a bad tax policy. Instead of fixing it, they do this.
  • For anybody too lazy to do the math, that works out to $4.16 million per permanent job, or $208k per year per permanent job for 20 years.

  • 1. They are being paid 4M per job
    No, this assumes that some other company would have built on that land and paid the full tax rate. This is vacant land which is taxed at a far lower level. It seems more likely that Iowa is simply applying the tax rate of what vacant land would cost instead of developed commercial property.

    2. Apple can pick up and leave after 10 years
    True, they can have another state build a new data center for them but why would they? The labor cost savings would be insignificant and if you

