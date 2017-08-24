Apple To Build $1.3 Billion Iowa Data Center, Get $208 Million In Incentives (cnbc.com) 37
CEO Tim Cook said on Thursday that Apple will invest at least $1.3 billion in the first phase of an Iowa data center project. The data center will be built near Waukee, Iowa, creating 50 permanent jobs with more than 550 jobs supported by construction, Apple said in a statement. CNBC reports: "Apple is going to continue to invest in that future, for Waukee, for Iowa and for America," Cook said. It will get $208 million in state and local tax benefits, according to The Associated Press. "Apple has been searching for the perfect location and I am so proud to say that they found it right here in Iowa," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said, noting the state's educated workforce, stable climate and low-cost, renewable energy. "Iowa workers give companies a leg up at the start.... it is just a blessing to be in the heartland of America." The 400,000-square-foot data center will "strengthen the relationships" in Iowa, where 30 Apple suppliers, including 3M and Qorvo, already operate, Cook said.
I'll be happy to create one job if you give me $26 million. I will be sitting at home awaiting the check arrival so I can start. Thanks.
Because their families own the construction companies who will get the short term benefit - which is vastly less than $1.3 billion.
Most of the cost of a data center goes to the equipment manufactured elsewhere, in this case largely overseas.
What is in it for IA, campaign donations for the next election as a percentage of the tax cheating. Now I understand under law, all are meant to be treated equal, so why do some fuckers get taxed less upon an individual discriminatory basis whilst all the rest of the citizens pay taxes, gees I seem to remember something in the US constitution, how individualised laws were illegal and all must be treated equally but obviously campaign donations over rule that pesky little law when it comes to cheating on tax
Apple doesn't get a dime from the state. Zero. Zilch. Nor do Iowa tax payers lose or spend a dime on this deal. What the state promises is to temporarily not take as much money from Apple as they ordinarily would.
Having said that, I think these special tax deals should be made illegal. They are utterly corrupt and unfair. Businesses in a state should be taxed uniformly, period. If Apple isn't willing to move to Iowa at Iowa's regular tax rates, then Iowa either needs to live with that, or it needs to lower
The state will spend $208M to get 50 "permanent" and 550 temporary jobs. Let's say the "permanent" jobs last for 10 years before Apple decides to pull the plug and the temporary jobs last 1 year. Instead of giving Apple $208M, if the state just gave each "worker" US$198,000 per year, they would break even. The temporary workers would get 198K and the permanent workers 1.98M. All for the same price they are paying Apple for jobs that probably earn workers only US$45K-50K instead.
Your argument appears to be that the state would not otherwise collect property tax from the employee houses.
Those houses may not exist yet. Even if you assume Apple hires 50 people from Iowa, it isn't as though the companies at which those employees used to work suddenly have no need of their labor, which means you're pulling in some number of new people to the state. Assuming 20 new homes are built in the area, that's another $2,756 per home (based on info from this website [smartasset.com]). Those employees are also going to spend money in the state which results in sales tax being collected. At some point if you bring in enoug
2. A dog
The guy is there to feed the dog. The dog is there to make sure the guy doesn't touch the servers.
It's good for those 50 people, who I assume are going to be reduced to 10 or 15 over time as data center tasks get even more routine. You basically need security guards, 1 or 2 admins and a bunch of hardware guys to run around and replace disks, rack equipment, etc. And with vendors producing Open Compute-style pods-in-a-box that just have cables, water lines and ductwork coming out, this job gets even easier and more automated. Disks are so cheap now that they could probably just let them die and do a once
Companies shouldn't get handouts from governments.
It goes against all the rules of capitalism and the free market.
If they can't make a go of it without corporate welfare they should shut shop.
208 million to get 50 jobs is quite expensive. At that price we can give 50 huge universal basic income for more than a lifespan.
I agree technological leadership is more than 50 jobs, but please stop telling us such tax breaks are for employment.
1. They are being paid 4M per job
No, this assumes that some other company would have built on that land and paid the full tax rate. This is vacant land which is taxed at a far lower level. It seems more likely that Iowa is simply applying the tax rate of what vacant land would cost instead of developed commercial property.
2. Apple can pick up and leave after 10 years
