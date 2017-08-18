Hollywood, Apple Said To Mull Rental Plan, Defying Theaters (bloomberg.com) 28
An anonymous reader shares a report: Movie studios are considering whether to ignore the objections of cinema chains and forge ahead with a plan to offer digital rentals of films mere weeks after they appear in theaters, according to people familiar with the matter. Some of the biggest proponents, including Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, are pressing on in talks with Apple and Comcast on ways to push ahead with the project even without theater chains, the people said. After months of negotiations, the two sides have been unable to arrive at a mutually beneficial way to create a $30 to $50 premium movie-download product. The leading Hollywood studios, except for Walt Disney, are eager to introduce a new product to make up for declining sales of DVDs and other home entertainment in the age of Netflix. They have discussed sharing a split of the revenue from premium video on demand, or PVOD, with the cinema chains if they give their blessing to the concept. But the exhibitors have sought a long-term commitment of as much as 10 years for that revenue split, which the studios have rejected, the people said. Deals with potential distributors such as Apple and Comcast could be reached as soon as early next year to sell digital downloads of major films as soon as two weeks after they debut in theaters, the people said.
I really enjoy the theater. The screen and sound simply can't be replicated at home. But the price is absolutely rediculous. The $12 admission is a tad high but for an occasional treat not unreasonable. The real offensive part is being charged $20 for a large popcorn and 2 drinks. Or if I'm alone, $16 for a popcorn and small glass of water.
The snack stand is going to be the demise of the theater.
As a side note. My theater is independent and doesn't show ads. I've been to an AMC recently and felt like Milton
Ticket prices are astronomical. $12 a ticket for a family of 4 going to the movies is unheard of.
The higher ticket prices and cost of entry, the more I expect to be blown away by a movie. It's part of the reason people think movies suck today. They're just far more expensive than they used to be.
Back in the 80s and 90s, theater tickets were reasonable and for a family of 4 the cost would be 30-35$ all in for tickets, soda, and popcorn.
Broadway is having the same problem. Ticket prices are way too expensive
The screen and sound simply can't be replicated at home.
Yes it can. With 4K and ATMOS, there's not much difference. I'm still running standard Bluray and 7.1 in my home theater, and honestly, it's good enough for me at this time. My screen isn't as big as a commercial theater, but I also don't sit as far away from it. So it fills as much of my field of vision. My wife, who couldn't care less about tech stuff, has mentioned how poor the sound at the commercial theaters are in comparison to what we have at home.
Even with 2K resolution compared to 4K at the theat
The best part of movies at home is no one complains when you get naked.
Theaters are all but dead (Score:1)
I go once a year, and it'll be to a movie like Star Wars on Day 1 where I want to want to watch it with a loud crowd. 99.9% of the time, I find other people's talking and cellphone glare to be distracting/annoying, and would prefer to use theater money to buy the movie outright a few months later.
$50 ROFL (Score:3)
I'm sorry, I'm not paying $30-$50 to watch any single movie. I can get entire seasons of TV shows I love for $20.
Nailed it! They want too much, but I think a lot of entertainment is overpriced.
I was looking at things to do this weekend, there are a couple of old but I still like bands coming to town, at decent venues, nothing fancy, but they are asking 100+ PER TICKET!!!! um, no.
Baseball? in the nosebleeds it's 20 per ticket, plus getting there, parking, etc.
Movies, same thing, it's just a bad value.
Star Wars - Rogue One was Â£21 in London. They can fuck right off. Watching a movie once, for a couple of hours, isn't worth more than Â£10 maximum to me.
I think you mean "Star Wars: Vietnam".
I think you mean "Star Wars: Vietnam".
I'm sorry, I'm not paying $30-$50 to watch any single movie. I can get entire seasons of TV shows I love for $20.
The studios are terrified that you might invite some friends over to watch the movie with you and they would rather charge for a crowd than risk someone watching it for less than full ticket price.
Built to fail? (Score:3)
no, just not. (Score:2)
wow, $30+ bucks for the privilege to watch some shitty movie at home vs waiting 6 months to watch the same shitty movie at home for $1 (or free)? Such a compelling value proposition, tell me more.
wow, $30+ bucks for the privilege to watch some shitty movie at home vs waiting 6 months to watch the same shitty movie at home for $1 (or free)? Such a compelling value proposition, tell me more.
I came here with the intention of pointing out that all the movie theaters have to do is to create a good enough value and experience so as to make people want to see the movie in the theater instead of via whatever digital mechanism the studios are cooking up.
However, you make an excellent point that most movies are not actually worth watching. I watch several movies a week on DVD or Blu-Ray (from my local library). I have yet to see one on DVD or Blu-Ray that caused me to wish I had seen it in the theat
They should sell the drugs they're using (Score:2)
That's got to be some good stuff if they seriously think they can do away with the theatres (who get $30/person out of you by the time you hit concessions) without providing the big screen, big sound, or the concessions that are overpriced so the theatre can stay in business despite the ridiculous screening fees. Oh, and BOOST the ticket price an extra $20 just in case you have your spouse or kids in the room when you watch the movie.
Definitely some high quality product they're using to alter their mental
$30-50 for a BR hard copy and a limited time (Score:2)
to watch it anytime sure.
These people are IDIOTS! (Score:1)
They still think we all gather around the TV after Mom's home cooked dinner to watch Jack Benny.
I'm not spending $4 on a DVD right now! What makes you think I'll spend $50?
If they wanted to improve business, they'd BACK OFF THE COPY PROTECTION racket! Let us buy a DVD, put it into a device, rip it, watch it on ANYTHING we own over WiFi at the push of a button, even download it for those long car trips and doctors office waiting rooms.
Until a DVD can compete with Netflix, they're obsolete! Netflix means
"Pure Profit" (Score:2)
Sir Chris Gent, founder of Vodafone, once famously quipped that
"SMS is the closest thing to pure profit ever invented". This deal would surely take that crown.
The good news? (Score:2)
I won't have to wait a couple months after the movie is released to download a good quality rip for free.
There are movies I need to go to the theater to see, there seem to be less of them every year though.